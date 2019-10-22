Week 8 fantasy football RB rankings: CMC gets his toughest test of the season
If we were able to re-do our fantasy football drafts right now, few (if any) arguments would be against one selecting Christian McCaffrey No. 1 overall. He’s been a cheat code so far this season, but in Week 8, he’ll be facing his toughest test of the year.
Run-CMC and the Panthers will travel to San Francisco to take on the undefeated 49ers, who sport the top defense vs. running backs this season.
See where McCaffrey and the rest of the runners land in our experts’ rankings for Week 8:
