Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings

The gears are moving as we enter the heart of the fantasy football season. At quarterback, Lamar Jackson returns from bye for the Ravens vs. Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers’ white-hot receiver corps.
In the backfield, the Vikings’ Dalvin Cook is back from injury while the Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Le’Veon Bell try to sort out their committee.
Green Bay’s Davante Adams is the week’s top wideout as the Seahawks’ Tyler Lockett looks to stay hot against the 49ers. Tennessee’s Jonnu Smith and Denver’s Noah Fant will be trying to shake off their injuries up the seam.
Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterback | Running Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense