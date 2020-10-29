Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF









Travis Kelce looks to bounce back as Jonnu Smith and Noah Fant hope to shake injury woes.

Week 8 Tight Ends

TE Notes: Travis Kelce was held under 50 yards for the first time this season in Week 7. The Jets should fix that in 2-3 drives. … The Seahawks surrender biblical amounts of receiver production. Less so up the seam. Despite this glorious set up for the 49ers’ passing attack, don’t be surprised if George Kittle gets “just” 75-100 yards. … Darren Waller has yet to establish a 2020 ceiling, but his floor has been as high as Kelce and Kittle’s. … Speaking of no ceiling, Mark Andrews has been a surprising case. He comes off bye to face a Steelers Defense surrendering the seventh fewest fantasy points up the seam. Devin Bush’s (ACL) loss will help Andrews’ case. … From here on out, we are throwing darts. Injuries have helped limit Jonnu Smith to two catches for 22 yards over his past two games. Hopefully a matchup with a Bengals Defense coughing up the third most tight end fantasy points gets him back on track.

Hayden Hurst has at least seven targets in three of his past four games. At some point, that is going to produce a 6/75/1 day. … The Bucs’ skill corps isn’t getting any less crowded, but Rob Gronkowski has suddenly posted 5/62/1 in back-to-back matchups. Is that old spark being re-lit? … Hayden Hurst has gone 4/50/1 in 3-of-4 games. That qualifies you as a top eight tight end these days. … Noah Fant should be higher. The problem is, he looked about 60-70 percent healthy in Week 7 against the Chiefs. Fant probably shouldn’t be out there. Nevertheless, he avoided setbacks with his high-ankle sprain, and few players at this moribund position offer as much upside. … Jimmy Graham has a floor. That’s a bar shockingly few of his peers have cleared in 2020. … T.J. Hockenson made a huge mistake not going out of bounds in the final minute of the Lions’ shock win over the Falcons. He compensated by scoring the game-winning touchdown. Hockenson’s Week 8 case is hurt by the fact that the Colts are going to make Matthew Stafford’s life difficult.

Dallas Goedert (ankle) has been cleared to resume practicing. This week is probably a stretch. If Goedert can go vs. the hysterical Cowboys, he will be an immediate top-eight option. If not, Big Rich Rodgers will be a legit TE2 streamer. … I want to have Robert Tonyan higher, but his Davante Adams splits are foreboding. I think the Packers will eventually settle on a way to keep Tonyan involved. We can’t bet on it until we see it, however. … Mike Gesicki has been two booms and four busts. He doesn’t have great odds against the Rams. … Trey Burton has drawn at least five targets in all three of his 2020 appearances. … It’s been clear for a long time that the Browns like Harrison Bryant. With both Odell Beckham (ACL) and Austin Hooper (appendicitis) on the shelf, fantasy managers can plausibly chase last week’s 4/56/2 in a plus matchup. … Even with Noah Fant back in action, Albert Okwuegbunam maintains low-end TE2 viability after combing for 13 targets over the past two weeks.

