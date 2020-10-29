Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Patrick Daugherty



Travis Kelce looks to bounce back as Jonnu Smith and Noah Fant hope to shake injury woes. 

Week 8 Tight Ends 

RK

Player

Opp

1

Travis Kelce

NYJ

2

George Kittle

@SEA

3

Darren Waller

@CLE

4

Mark Andrews

PIT

5

Jonnu Smith

@CIN

6

Hunter Henry

@DEN

7

Rob Gronkowski

@NYG

8

Hayden Hurst

@CAR

9

Noah Fant

LAC

10

Jimmy Graham

NO

11

T.J. Hockenson

IND

12

Robert Tonyan

MIN

13

Richard Rodgers

DAL

14

Mike Gesicki

LA

15

Eric Ebron

@BAL

16

Jared Cook

@CHI

17

Trey Burton

@DET

18

Harrison Bryant

LV

19

Evan Engram

TB

20

Drew Sample

TEN

21

Albert Okwuegbunam

LAC

22

Dalton Schultz

@PHI

23

Tyler Higbee

@MIA

24

Gerald Everett

@MIA

25

Irv Smith

@GB

26

Greg Olsen

SF

27

Kyle Rudolph

@GB

28

David Njoku

LV

29

Anthony Firkser

@CIN

30

Cameron Brate

@NYG

31

Christopher Herndon

@KC

 

TE Notes: Travis Kelce was held under 50 yards for the first time this season in Week 7. The Jets should fix that in 2-3 drives. … The Seahawks surrender biblical amounts of receiver production. Less so up the seam. Despite this glorious set up for the 49ers’ passing attack, don’t be surprised if George Kittle gets “just” 75-100 yards. … Darren Waller has yet to establish a 2020 ceiling, but his floor has been as high as Kelce and Kittle’s. … Speaking of no ceiling, Mark Andrews has been a surprising case. He comes off bye to face a Steelers Defense surrendering the seventh fewest fantasy points up the seam. Devin Bush’s (ACL) loss will help Andrews’ case. … From here on out, we are throwing darts. Injuries have helped limit Jonnu Smith to two catches for 22 yards over his past two games. Hopefully a matchup with a Bengals Defense coughing up the third most tight end fantasy points gets him back on track.  

Hayden Hurst has at least seven targets in three of his past four games. At some point, that is going to produce a 6/75/1 day. … The Bucs’ skill corps isn’t getting any less crowded, but Rob Gronkowski has suddenly posted 5/62/1 in back-to-back matchups. Is that old spark being re-lit? … Hayden Hurst has gone 4/50/1 in 3-of-4 games. That qualifies you as a top eight tight end these days. … Noah Fant should be higher. The problem is, he looked about 60-70 percent healthy in Week 7 against the Chiefs. Fant probably shouldn’t be out there. Nevertheless, he avoided setbacks with his high-ankle sprain, and few players at this moribund position offer as much upside. … Jimmy Graham has a floor. That’s a bar shockingly few of his peers have cleared in 2020. … T.J. Hockenson made a huge mistake not going out of bounds in the final minute of the Lions’ shock win over the Falcons. He compensated by scoring the game-winning touchdown. Hockenson’s Week 8 case is hurt by the fact that the Colts are going to make Matthew Stafford’s life difficult. 

Dallas Goedert (ankle) has been cleared to resume practicing. This week is probably a stretch. If Goedert can go vs. the hysterical Cowboys, he will be an immediate top-eight option. If not, Big Rich Rodgers will be a legit TE2 streamer. … I want to have Robert Tonyan higher, but his Davante Adams splits are foreboding. I think the Packers will eventually settle on a way to keep Tonyan involved. We can’t bet on it until we see it, however. … Mike Gesicki has been two booms and four busts. He doesn’t have great odds against the Rams. … Trey Burton has drawn at least five targets in all three of his 2020 appearances. … It’s been clear for a long time that the Browns like Harrison Bryant. With both Odell Beckham (ACL) and Austin Hooper (appendicitis) on the shelf, fantasy managers can plausibly chase last week’s 4/56/2 in a plus matchup. … Even with Noah Fant back in action, Albert Okwuegbunam maintains low-end TE2 viability after combing for 13 targets over the past two weeks.    

 

Week 8 Kickers 

RK

Player

TM

Opp

1

Justin Tucker

BAL

PIT

2

Rodrigo Blankenship

IND

@DET

3

Younghoe Koo

ATL

@CAR

4

Matt Prater

DET

IND

5

Ryan Succop

TB

@NYG

6

Mason Crosby

GB

MIN

7

Chris Boswell

PIT

@BAL

8

Robbie Gould

SF

@SEA

9

Wil Lutz

NO

@CHI

10

Randy Bullock

CIN

TEN

11

Harrison Butker

KC

NYJ

12

Joey Slye

CAR

ATL

13

Daniel Carlson

LV

@CLE

14

Jason Sanders

MIA

LA

15

Stephen Gostkowski

TEN

@CIN

16

Tyler Bass

BUF

NE

17

Cody Parkey

CLE

LV

18

Michael Badgley

LAC

@DEN

19

Brandon McManus

DEN

LAC

20

Cairo Santos

CHI

NO

21

Jake Elliott

PHI

DAL

22

Jason Myers

SEA

SF

23

Sam Sloman

LA

@MIA

24

Dan Bailey

MIN

@GB

25

Nick Folk

NE

@BUF

26

Greg Zuerlein

DAL

@PHI

27

Graham Gano

NYG

TB

28

Sam Ficken

NYJ

@KC

 

Week 8 Defense/Special Teams

RK

Player

Opp

1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

@NYG

2

Kansas City Chiefs

NYJ

3

Los Angeles Chargers

@DEN

4

Philadelphia Eagles

DAL

5

Indianapolis Colts

@DET

6

Pittsburgh Steelers

@BAL

7

Baltimore Ravens

PIT

8

Los Angeles Rams

@MIA

9

New England Patriots

@BUF

10

Buffalo Bills

NE

11

Cleveland Browns

LV

12

New Orleans Saints

@CHI

13

Tennessee Titans

@CIN

14

Seattle Seahawks

SF

15

Chicago Bears

NO

16

Miami Dolphins

LA

17

Green Bay Packers

MIN

18

Detroit Lions

IND

19

Denver Broncos

LAC

20

Las Vegas Raiders

@CLE

21

New York Giants

TB

22

Dallas Cowboys

@PHI

23

San Francisco 49ers

@SEA

24

Carolina Panthers

ATL

25

Atlanta Falcons

@CAR

26

Minnesota Vikings

@GB

27

New York Jets

@KC

28

Cincinnati Bengals

TEN