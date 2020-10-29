Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR









A.J. Brown looks to stay hot, DeVante Parker returns from bye and DK Metcalf/Tyler Lockett duel for target supremacy.

Week 8 Receivers

WR Notes: Davante Adams’ Week 6 return was quiet. His Week 7 nuclear eruption was not. Pray for the Minnesota Vikings, who are allowing 8.5 yards per attempt and 287 passing yards per game. Someone named “Mark Fields” could be making his first start at cornerback. … Julio Jones has 16 receptions for 234 yards in two games since getting healthy. He doesn’t feel like a perfect fit in the No. 2 spot, but no one does this week. So I am just going with the best player. … Tyreek Hill has cleared 80 yards one time all season. Something has got to give. It probably will against the Jets if Gang Green can manage to keep it within three scores in the game’s first 20 minutes. … It’s happening for A.J. Brown, who has four touchdowns in three games since returning. If he can go 6/153/1 against the Steelers, the Bengals need to board up the beach house and seek higher ground. … DK Metcalf finally busted. He did so in what many expected to be a Tyler Lockett week. I stayed the rankings course, keeping Metcalf ahead. I was … wrong. The time should be right for both vs. the 49ers’ corner-less secondary.

Keenan Allen has caught at least seven passes in each of his past four healthy appearances. Instead of missing Philip Rivers, he’s thriving in Justin Herbert’s “think bigger” offense. … Calvin Ridley’s average targeted air yards is 15.4. That is 4.2 more than Julio Jones. That could make it “Advantage: Jones” vs. a Panthers Defense keeping everything underneath. … The Lions aren’t quite letting Kenny Golladay cook, but he has turned a modest 13 targets over his past two games into 10/219. He’s the best receiver the Colts have faced all season. ... Adam Thielen fantasy managers were expecting high weekly floors. Instead, he has boomed and busted his way to WR5 overall/average status in half PPR leagues. His Week 8 matchup is somewhere in between. The Packers’ pass defense hasn’t been great, but Jaire Alexander has been. … Even as Stefon Diggs has cooled down along with the rest of the Bills’ offense, he has kept his floor alive with at least six receptions every game since Week 3. It will probably have to be a floor kind of day vs. the Patriots. … In the concussion protocol, Allen Robinson could have a tough time getting cleared in a six-day week.

D.J. Moore has reached exactly 93 yards in three straight games despite having a pair of five-target efforts in the sample size. Robby Anderson, meanwhile, keeps chugging, with his 59 targets good for ninth in football. There’s not much daylight between the two for Week 8. Both should compile and receive no shortage of big-play opportunities vs. the Falcons’ typically terrible defense. … What in the Sam Hill is going on with Mike Evans, who has eight catches for 88 yards over his past three games. That has frequently been a half for Evans in the past. With Chris Godwin (finger) out and Antonio Brown not yet eligible, Evans gets more WR2 benefit of the doubt vs. James Bradberry. Ian Hartitz highlights that Evans/Bradberry has traditionally been a 50-50 matchup. … Justin Jefferson has reached 100 yards in 3-of-4 games and has the better Week 8 matchup than Adam Thielen. The WR1 floor isn’t quite there, but Jefferson’s ceiling is as high as anyone’s. … Amari Cooper managed to catch at least seven passes in both Andy Dalton starts. The difficulty level is increased even further with “Ben DiNucci” under center. I frankly don’t know what is appropriate, especially with Darius Slay on tap vs. the Eagles.

Diontae Johnson has a tough matchup in the Steelers, but it is impossible to ignore the fact that he’s reached 10 targets in all three of his healthy appearances. He did the Week 7 impossible and immediately made Chase Claypool look like a role player again. Johnson’s connection with Ben Roethlisberger is too good to fade right now. … There’s a ton of volume in this Bengals Offense, and Tyler Boyd is commanding the most. The Titans permit the fourth most wide receiver fantasy points, keeping each of Boyd, Tee Higgins and A.J. Green top-30 relevant for a 53.5-totaled game where the Bengals will be playing from behind. … Travis Fulghams come and go. But against the Dallas Cowboys? Fulgham has reached each of five catches, 10 targets and 73 yards over the past three weeks. If we knew who he was a month ago, there’s no way he would be ranked this low. … Brandon Aiyuk had his first 100-yard game just in time for Deebo Samuel (hamstring) to land on the shelf for a dream matchup with the Seahawks. Aiyuk’s floor is still not a guarantee. His ceiling is right there for this gorgeous spot.