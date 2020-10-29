Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB









Amongst the players looking to sort out committees are Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Le’Veon Bell, Ronald Jones, Leonard Fournette, Joshua Kelley and Justin Jackson.

Week 8 Running Backs

RB Notes: The Big Dog won’t have to wait long for his meal against the Bengals. Derrick Henry is a doomsday matchup for a run defense coughing up 4.9 yards per carry and 134 yards per game. … Dalvin Cook (groin) is good to go after missing only one game. After doing an amazing Cook impression against the Seahawks, Alexander Mattison did an amazing practice squad impression vs. the Falcons. The Packers are permitting the second most RB fantasy points. … Alvin Kamara has caught at least eight passes in 4-of-6 appearances. The Saints are 4.5-point road favorites vs. the Bears’ stout defense. … Aaron Jones (calf) has surprisingly failed to resume practicing after it seemed he nearly suited up for Week 7. If the Packers’ notoriously conservative medical staff once again fails to give the all-clear, Jamaal Williams will immediately slot back into the top 10 after last week’s RB4 performance in half PPR. … Things haven’t gone as planned for Kareem Hunt during Nick Chubb’s three-game absence, with not even the lowly Bengals being able to fully spring him after back-to-back tough dates with the Colts and Steelers. The touches remain, and only the Packers gift more RB fantasy points than Las Vegas.

Christian McCaffrey (ankle) had appeared on track to play. Now it seems he will sit. Whoever starts Thursday will be facing a Falcons Defense once again allowing a biblical amount of running back receptions, this time the league’s second most with 51 through seven games. Mike Davis has performed admirably in CMC’s absence but has predictably proven to be nowhere near McCaffrey’s level on either a per-catch or per-run basis. If — when — CMC sits, Davis will nevertheless slot into the top six. … Ripped from the Rotoworld blurb headlines: Jonathan Taylor is averaging 4.5 yards per carry over his past four games compared to 2.7 for Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines. Coming off their bye week, it would stand to reason the Colts will finally be ready to go all in on their rookie back. RBs coach Tom Rathman and head coach Frank Reich have both obliquely hinted as much. Although stiffening as a defensive whole, the Lions remain a matchup to attack. … Ezekiel Elliott is the RB7 by average half PPR points, but he has only two touchdowns across his past four games. He is averaging 13 carries for 60 yards during that timespan, saving face with a pair of eight-reception performances. With “Ben DiNucci” under center against the Eagles’ typically tough run defense, checkdowns will be Zeke’s avenue to the RB1 promised land.

Todd Gurley’s second touchdown against the Lions was an anguishing personal moment that won weeks for fantasy managers. Gurley has been bad, but he continues to receive the work that matters. Only the Packers and Raiders hand out more RB fantasy points than Carolina. … Week 8 ceiling probably won’t be there for James Conner. He should be able to attain his floor in a divisional slugfest where neither team will pull away. ... “Wasn’t good, finished as half PPR RB7” was the story of Giovani Bernard’s Week 7. With Joe Mixon (foot) still on the shelf, Bernard should be able to repeat the formula vs. the Titans’ bottom-10 run defense. … Josh Jacobs found himself canceled against the Bucs’ impenetrable front. The work should at least return in a 51 totaled affair with the Browns where the Raiders are modest 2.5-point ‘dogs. … Miles Sanders (knee) has yet to resume practicing. Boston Scott turned last week’s spot start into a top 10 half PPR finish. This is probably a conservative ranking against a Cowboys Defense that can’t keep the Tabasco out of its eyes. … The Rams have a tough run D, but Myles Gaskin has emerged as the Dolphins’ man for all backfield seasons. … With Phillip Lindsay (concussion) on the shelf, an increasingly unimpressive Melvin Gordon once again lucks into surefire RB2 status.