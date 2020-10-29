Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB









Lamar Jackson returns from bye, Joe Burrow looks to stay hot and Carson Wentz angles for a big day in a pristine matchup.

Week 8 Quarterbacks

QB Notes: In Russell Wilson’s lowest yardage output of the season (217), he provided three touchdowns. In his lowest touchdown output (two), he threw for 360 yards. Wilson will re-expose the 49ers’ defensive deficiencies after Robert Saleh’s injured group got back-to-back reprieves in Jared Goff and Cam Newton. … Aaron Rodgers bookended his Bucs humbling with four-touchdown efforts. Allowing 8.5 yards per attempt alongside a 14:3 TD:INT total, the Vikings are another Texans spot for Rodgers’ Jordan Love revenge world tour. … Patrick Mahomes has posted QB17, QB2, QB11 and QB23 finishes since his Ravens destruction. Whereas the tanked Jets offer the opportunity of a lifetime for many quarterbacks, they are a fantasy danger spot for Mahomes since his elite team may get to pack it in early. The Chiefs are 19.5-point favorites, while new RB Le’Veon Bell will almost certainly be allowed to seek revenge vs. his former club. Mahomes’ floor keeps him in the top five, but we will probably have to wait another week for ceiling. … The QB10 by average points, Ryan Tannehill has an blow-up spot in the Bengals … as long as Derrick Henry doesn’t have a 200-yard day vs. Cincinnati’s barely-there run defense.

Out of sync for most of 2020, Lamar Jackson entered the Ravens’ Week 7 bye with a QB5 performance on the back of his 9/108/1 rushing against the Eagles. He returns from his COVID staycation to face a Steelers Defense that roughed him up in the sides’ one 2019 meeting, forcing Jackson into three picks. Once again dominating opposing passers, the Steelers are a gut check moment for a somewhat struggling MVP. … Tom Brady has a bit of a Patrick Mahomes problem for Week 8. Can the 12-point underdog Giants keep this thing close enough? Brady is averaging 273 yards, but has finished with 253 or fewer four times. … Carson Wentz has made it abundantly clear he won’t be doing anything normally this season. Somehow stabilizing after his awful start despite a complete lack of household fantasy names to throw to, Wentz is all but guaranteed to become the latest quarterback to humiliate the Cowboys. … I want to have Matt Ryan higher. I also want to have Matt Ryan lower. Ryan’s mojo seems back along with a healthy Julio Jones, but he never seems to quite get the right amount of touchdowns. The Panthers also continue to bend but not break as a pass defense, shockingly allowing just nine aerial scores in seven games.

Justin Herbert is all the way up to the QB5 by average points. He’s had three straight three-touchdown performances, one of which came against the Bucs’ elite defense. This is probably too low of a rank, but the Chargers’ implied total is 23-24 points vs. a Broncos pass D that remains above average. … Josh Allen has really cooled off since his hot start, checking in as the QB14 by total points over the past three past three weeks. He’s an even more distant QB19 by average points. The Patriots, for all their struggles, are surrendering the fourth fewest QB fantasy points. Allen completed only 26 passes across two 2019 dates with Bill Belichick’s defense. … Week 7’s QB3, Joe Burrow has finally begun to touch his ceiling after his early-season floor efforts. Becoming one of this year’s perpetual shootout machine defenses, the Titans will afford Burrow the opportunity to stay hot. … Merely the QB21 by average fantasy points, Ben Roethlisberger maintains his QB1/2 borderline rankings perch because he has been so consistent, providing two scores in 5-of-6 starts. He also finally has his receiver corps healthy all at once. Even in a tough matchup like Sunday’s with the Ravens, Big Ben could finally catch some upside.

11-of-13 for 170 yards and a pair of touchdowns at halftime against the Saints last Sunday, it felt like Teddy Bridgewater was finally going to have a three-score day. Instead, he provided just 84 more scoreless yards. The Falcons, who have permitted the most QB fantasy points, are an eruption spot on paper. Bridgewater just doesn’t do eruptions. … Everyone’s least favorite QB14, Derek Carr even managed a QB12 finish against the Bucs. Week 8 opponent Cleveland is doling out the third most passing yards. … Permitting the second most quarterback fantasy points is Seattle. No. 29 in total quarterback fantasy points is Jimmy Garoppolo. He’s 32nd by average points. Garoppolo’s average intended air yards of 6.2 is the second lowest in the league, meaning it will be out of character if he’s allowed to cut loose and challenge Seattle’s horrid secondary. Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is also sidelined. All that being said, Jimmy G is still entitled to a Seahawks rankings boost. … Matthew Stafford is the QB24 by average points. Embarrassing. He finished as the QB15 vs. Atlanta’s league-worst unit. Now he gets a Colts D coughing up the fewest quarterback fantasy points.