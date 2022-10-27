Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF









Pat Freiermuth aims to keep ascending in Philadelphia, Dawson Knox tries to spike a week against Green Bay, and Dalton Schultz reminds how much Dak Prescott enjoys targeting the seam.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 8 Tight Ends

TE Notes: Mark Andrews gets a “my bad” for Week 7. Even with the Ravens swerving majorly run heavy, Andrews' status as the only passing-game show in town keeps him locked in at No. 1 with Travis Kelce on bye. That's if he plays. Andrews' knee issue could make for a surprise short-week absence. … At long last, negative game script has funneled some actual targets George Kittle's way. It might not last with the 49ers 1.5-point road favorites for a 43.0-totaled date with the Rams. … Dallas Goedert had his least productive game of the season before the Eagles' Week 7 bye. PIT/PHI doesn't exactly stand out as a glorious scoring environment, but Goedert's upside is always worth betting on in this offense. … Zach Ertz's two-catch, four-target Week 7 was a brutal reality check for fantasy managers living off his cheap volume, but it should also be a blip. Defenses will obviously not allow DeAndre Hopkins to flirt with a 50 percent target share most weeks. Ertz still makes by far the most sense as Kyler Murray's No. 2 target.

“Tight end” Taysom Hill has touchdowns in 4-of-6 appearances. We are but simple countryfolk who make do with what the almighty gives us. The Raiders are a plus matchup. … Speaking of the Raiders, Darren Waller (hamstring) has resumed practicing. … 56.8 percent of T.J. Hockenson's yardage came in one game where every other Lion was hurt. Not the world's best formula. Hockenson's Week 8 fortunes are enhanced by a better matchup than he's had in recent weeks and the weekend's highest over/under at 51.5. … Allen Robinson finally woke up from his nap in Week 6 and it put the brakes on the Tyler Higbee Experience. Whether it was a one-off or the beginning of a trend is not yet known. For now, we'll assume the former and continue to bake in Higbee targets. … Pat Freiermuth's volume is appearing more reliable with Kenny Pickett under center. … Dawson Knox catches 3-4 passes per game and plays for the best offense in football. That's enough to get you in the top 10 this season.

Just as Knox is a team-based ranking, the same is appearing true of Hayden Hurst. Both his floor and ceiling will be much higher if the Bengals keep up with their breakneck approach of the past few weeks. … Dalton Schultz has one knee … and immediately returned to a 20 percent target share upon Dak Prescott's return. It's a connection worth betting on. … Kyle Pitts in the top 10 was starting to feel like the definition of insanity. On the flipside, it feels equally crazy to recency bias his way out of the top 12. Only it's not recency bias if his lack of production has been the entire season, and there has been zero sign the Falcons are planning to change their 10-15 pass attempt approach. … Just like every other Buc, Cade Otton is going to come into some touchdowns if his catch/targets floor remains where it has been. … Greg Dulcich commanded looks from both Russell Wilson and Brett Rypien. He is appearing increasingly critical to any Broncos offensive turnaround. … With David Njoku (ankle) sidelined, Harrison Bryant is a textbook punt play.

Week 8 Kickers

Week 8 Defense/Special Teams