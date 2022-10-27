Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Pat Freiermuth aims to keep ascending in Philadelphia, Dawson Knox tries to spike a week against Green Bay, and Dalton Schultz reminds how much Dak Prescott enjoys targeting the seam.

Week 8 Tight Ends

RK

Player

Opp

1

Mark Andrews

@TB

2

George Kittle

@LA

3

Dallas Goedert

PIT

4

Zach Ertz

@MIN

5

Taysom Hill

LV

6

T.J. Hockenson

MIA

7

Tyler Higbee

SF

8

Pat Freiermuth

@PHI

9

Darren Waller

@NO

10

Dawson Knox

GB

11

Hayden Hurst

@CLE

12

Dalton Schultz

CHI

13

Evan Engram

DEN

14

Robert Tonyan

@BUF

15

Kyle Pitts

CAR

16

Cade Otton

BAL

17

Irv Smith

ARI

18

Juwan Johnson

LV

19

Greg Dulcich

@JAC

20

Mike Gesicki

@DET

21

Logan Thomas

@IND

22

Hunter Henry

@NYJ

23

Harrison Bryant

CIN

24

Tyler Conklin

NE

25

Noah Fant

NYG

26

Cole Kmet

@DAL

27

Will Dissly

NYG

28

Isaiah Likely

@TB

29

Austin Hooper

@HOU

30

Mo Alie-Cox

WAS

31

Foster Moreau

@NO

TE Notes: Mark Andrews gets a “my bad” for Week 7. Even with the Ravens swerving majorly run heavy, Andrews' status as the only passing-game show in town keeps him locked in at No. 1 with Travis Kelce on bye. That's if he plays. Andrews' knee issue could make for a surprise short-week absence. … At long last, negative game script has funneled some actual targets George Kittle's way. It might not last with the 49ers 1.5-point road favorites for a 43.0-totaled date with the Rams. … Dallas Goedert had his least productive game of the season before the Eagles' Week 7 bye. PIT/PHI doesn't exactly stand out as a glorious scoring environment, but Goedert's upside is always worth betting on in this offense. … Zach Ertz's two-catch, four-target Week 7 was a brutal reality check for fantasy managers living off his cheap volume, but it should also be a blip. Defenses will obviously not allow DeAndre Hopkins to flirt with a 50 percent target share most weeks. Ertz still makes by far the most sense as Kyler Murray's No. 2 target.

“Tight end” Taysom Hill has touchdowns in 4-of-6 appearances. We are but simple countryfolk who make do with what the almighty gives us. The Raiders are a plus matchup. … Speaking of the Raiders, Darren Waller (hamstring) has resumed practicing. … 56.8 percent of T.J. Hockenson's yardage came in one game where every other Lion was hurt. Not the world's best formula. Hockenson's Week 8 fortunes are enhanced by a better matchup than he's had in recent weeks and the weekend's highest over/under at 51.5. … Allen Robinson finally woke up from his nap in Week 6 and it put the brakes on the Tyler Higbee Experience. Whether it was a one-off or the beginning of a trend is not yet known. For now, we'll assume the former and continue to bake in Higbee targets. … Pat Freiermuth's volume is appearing more reliable with Kenny Pickett under center. … Dawson Knox catches 3-4 passes per game and plays for the best offense in football. That's enough to get you in the top 10 this season.

Just as Knox is a team-based ranking, the same is appearing true of Hayden Hurst. Both his floor and ceiling will be much higher if the Bengals keep up with their breakneck approach of the past few weeks. … Dalton Schultz has one knee … and immediately returned to a 20 percent target share upon Dak Prescott's return. It's a connection worth betting on. … Kyle Pitts in the top 10 was starting to feel like the definition of insanity. On the flipside, it feels equally crazy to recency bias his way out of the top 12. Only it's not recency bias if his lack of production has been the entire season, and there has been zero sign the Falcons are planning to change their 10-15 pass attempt approach. … Just like every other Buc, Cade Otton is going to come into some touchdowns if his catch/targets floor remains where it has been. … Greg Dulcich commanded looks from both Russell Wilson and Brett Rypien. He is appearing increasingly critical to any Broncos offensive turnaround. … With David Njoku (ankle) sidelined, Harrison Bryant is a textbook punt play.

Week 8 Kickers

RK

Player

Opp

1

Tyler Bass

GB

2

Brett Maher

CHI

3

Daniel Carlson

@NO

4

Justin Tucker

@TB

5

Ryan Succop

BAL

6

Jake Elliott

PIT

7

Jason Myers

NYG

8

Graham Gano

@SEA

9

Evan McPherson

@CLE

10

Nick Folk

@NYJ

11

Brandon McManus

@JAC

12

Cade York

CIN

13

Greg Joseph

ARI

14

Matt Gay

SF

15

Randy Bullock

@HOU

16

Robbie Gould

@LA

17

Jason Sanders

@DET

18

Younghoe Koo

CAR

19

Wil Lutz

LV

20

Rodrigo Blankenship

@MIN

21

Chris Boswell

@PHI

22

Greg Zuerlein

NE

23

Ka'imi Fairbairn

TEN

24

Mason Crosby

@BUF

25

Eddy Pineiro

@ATL

26

Chase McLaughlin

WAS

27

Joey Slye

@IND

28

Michael Badgley

MIA

29

Riley Patterson

DEN

30

Cairo Santos

@DAL

Week 8 Defense/Special Teams

RK

Player

Opp

1

Dallas Cowboys

CHI

2

Philadelphia Eagles

PIT

3

New England Patriots

@NYJ

4

Denver Broncos

@JAC

5

Buffalo Bills

GB

6

Tennessee Titans

@HOU

7

San Francisco 49ers

@LA

8

Jacksonville Jaguars

DEN

9

Cincinnati Bengals

@CLE

10

Washington Commanders

@IND

11

Miami Dolphins

@DET

12

Arizona Cardinals

@MIN

13

Atlanta Falcons

CAR

14

Indianapolis Colts

WAS

15

Seattle Seahawks

NYG

16

Baltimore Ravens

@TB

17

Minnesota Vikings

ARI

18

Las Vegas Raiders

@NO

19

Los Angeles Rams

SF

20

New York Giants

@SEA

21

Carolina Panthers

@ATL

22

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

BAL

23

New York Jets

NE

24

Houston Texans

TEN

25

Pittsburgh Steelers

@PHI

26

New Orleans Saints

LV

27

Green Bay Packers

@BUF

28

Chicago Bears

@DAL

29

Detroit Lions

MIA

30

Cleveland Browns

CIN

