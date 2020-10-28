Week 8 fantasy football metrics notebook: Re-drafting Round 1 with Calvin Ridley and more

5 guys who would be first-rounders if we re-drafted today

We had a fun episode of The Fantasy Football Survival Kit video series this week. It comes out on Thursday morning but as a spoiler, we asked the people who they’d take in Round 1 if we re-drafted fantasy leagues right now, someone who was not a consensus first-round pick in August. I decided it would be fun to go over some of the best submissions with an advanced metrics note as to why the following names make sense.

DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

The breakout for Metcalf has exceeded all expectations to the point he may finish as a top-five receiver. Metcalf ranks third in the NFL with a 42 percent share of the Seahawks air yards. He has been Russell Wilson’s go-to guy in scoring position with 14 red-zone targets and six inside the end zone.

Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks

You can’t have one without the other. Lockett single-handedly would have won you two weeks this year and that’s pretty valuable. If you couldn’t have made it work around his two slow games, your team probably isn’t good in the first place. Lockett is ninth in the NFL with 23 slot routes per game. He’s averaging 10 air yards per target on those throws. Despite Metcalf’s rise, Lockett still leads the team with a 28 percent target share.

Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons

The rare player who was roundly hyped in fantasy circles and still somehow exceeded expectations. The reason is that he has been used as an alpha receiver in scoring areas. Ridley leads the NFL with 19 red-zone targets, with seven coming in the end zone.

A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans

Sure, you’d have been annoyed with some of his missed games but when he’s been active it’s been more than worth it. If you could get over it with Davante Adams, you can get over it with Brown. That’s how good he’s been. When Ryan Tannehill throws to A.J. Brown, he has a 153.7 passer rating, second-best among receivers with 20-plus targets. So far, there has been no drop-off with his yards-after-catch numbers, as he averages 2.7 YAC/reception over expectation, per Next Gen Stats.

James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Shoutout to J.J. Zachariason for this stat:

James Robinson has seen 94.7% of Jacksonville's running back rushes this year. That's the highest running back rush share in the NFL. The back in second is Derrick Henry, who has a significantly lower 85.6% share. — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) October 27, 2020

Robinson has been an absolute workhorse. The fact that he plays on an offense and team mostly lost at sea hasn’t really mattered. In fact, he’s mostly been the offense. Robinson has accounted for 28 percent of the Jaguars yards from scrimmage, a mark bested by only Alvin Kamara and Derrick Henry. In a year when there were so many early round running back landmines, many managers are looking at this UDFA runner with envy.

If we re-racked August drafts to start here heading into Week 8, no one should bat an eye if those five players went toward that Round 1-2 turn.

Did I miss someone? Watch the full video on Thursday and hit me up on Twitter to let me know.

