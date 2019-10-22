Week 8 fantasy football DST rankings: Steelers get date with the Fitzmagic show

Pittsburgh's defense should be looking forward to a date with the tanking Dolphins. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers of 2019 have been a shadow of their perennial AFC North-contending selves of seasons past. Yet, their defense has been holding its own this year, coming into Week 8 tied at fifth in Yahoo fantasy scoring.

They could catapult into the top three this week, as a date with the Miami Dolphins is one of the best outings a defense could have this year.

The Steelers are at the top of our experts’ DST rankings for Week 8:

2019 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

