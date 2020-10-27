Week 8 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings

Let’s be honest — nobody is afraid of the Philadelphia Eagles defense.

With that said, the Eagles stop-unit might not be great at limiting points, but they have shown the ability to make timely turnovers, as shown in their performance against the Giants in Week 7 (two fumble recoveries, one interception).

So can they take advantage of a Week 8 matchup against a Dallas Cowboys team that’s spinning out of control?

Check out the Eagles and the rest of the DSTs in our analysts’ Week 8 rankings:

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

