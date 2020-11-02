Week 8 Fantasy Football Booms and Busts: Should we be worried about Lamar, Big Ben?

Every Baltimore-Pittsburgh game is a rock fight, a 15-round slugfest. It might be the best rivalry in the NFL today. So it was no surprise that Sunday’s match went down to the wire, a 28-24 escape for the Steelers.

But can either team feel great about its offense right now?

Before we get into the nuts, bolts, and the reasons for concern, we’ll concede that this game had some box-score juice. Four of Pittsburgh’s five primary skill players had solid games — only an injured Diontae Johnson was quiet. J.K. Dobbins (15-113-0) and Gus Edwards (16-87-1) were snappy on the ground. Pittsburgh’s defense was menacing, physical, intimidating.

But quarterbacks are the driver of offenses, and neither Lamar Jackson nor Ben Roethlisberger covered himself in glory Sunday.

Warning signs appear for both QBs in Steelers/Ravens

Start with Jackson, who had one of the messiest starts of his career. He threw two interceptions — one of them a gift pick-six to the Steelers — and also lost two fumbles, though the second one came at the end of a fourth-down rush that fell short of the sticks. No one will fault him for the extra effort on a do-or-die play, but Jackson nonetheless struggled with his accuracy and decision-making all afternoon. He wasn’t close to his 2019 MVP form.

Even Jackson’s running was somewhat muted — a whopping 16 carries only managed 65 yards (he did have a touchdown run wiped out by a holding penalty). And the Steelers probably gave him the most physical game he’s had as a pro.

Baltimore still looks like a playoff lock at 5-2, but it was strange to see the Ravens this disjointed after a bye week. And make no mistake, there’s some frustration in the locker room. Marquise Brown had just two targets (one of them a short touchdown) and isn’t thrilled about his role.

Here’s where we’d embed the Brown tweet from after the game, but it’s since been deleted. About 30 minutes after the match finished, Brown’s verified Twitter account wondered: “What’s the point of having souljas when you never use them (Never!!).” I’m not here to critique Brown for the comment; I actually agree with his observation.

And I certainly understand the frustration; Brown seems to get open most weeks, but Jackson has missed him a handful of times in previous games. Mark Andrews (3-32-0, six targets) has also been a mild disappointment.

Baltimore OC Greg Roman will continue to use Jackson proactively as a runner, but Baltimore can’t be happy at the physical punishment Jackson received Sunday. This wasn’t a day filled with sliding and ducking out of bounds. Jackson’s work was often in the trenches, not to mention the hits he absorbed in the pocket. Pittsburgh sacked him four times against a modest 28 pass attempts.

At least the absence of Mark Ingram — likely to be multiple weeks — tidied up the Ravens backfield. Dobbins had a smash game in his first extensive action, the only high-profile rookie back who clicked in the early slate. Edwards is a pounding interior runner who regularly breaks through first contact. They’re fun to watch, and playable if this rushing game stays at this width.

Harbaugh and Roman are excellent coaches, and the Baltimore schedule is a daisy in December (start with the Cowboys, Week 13). But the November gauntlet could be a meat grinder — Indianapolis, New England (Bill Belichick still matters), Tennessee, the Pittsburgh rematch. Nothing will be free against that slate.

It might sound silly to preach understanding on the Pittsburgh sideline — after all, these guys are 7-0, the NFL’s only undefeated team. The defense looks like the AFC’s best, and the Steelers own the answer key when it comes to drafting receivers. There’s so much to like here.

