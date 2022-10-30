Week 8 Fantasy Football Blog

It's hard to believe that it's Week 8 already, but here we are. The Broncos and Jaguars already played this morning in London and we have the Chiefs and Chargers on a bye, but we still have a full slate ready to consume. Can't watch the games today? Check back here for updates on all of the action from around the league during the 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm ET slate of games.

INACTIVES

Ryan Tannehill

Ezekiel Elliott

Chuba Hubbard

James Conner

Cam Akers

Deebo Samuel

Ja'Marr Chase

Corey Davis

Allen Lazard

Nico Collins

Michael Thomas

Jarvis Landry

Jahan Dotson

Darren Waller

Adam Trautman

1:00 pm ET

Panthers @ Falcons

Bears @ Cowboys

Dolphins @ Lions

Cardinals @ Vikings

Raiders @ Saints

Patriots @ Jets

Steelers @ Eagles

2:05 - Holy cow. Three touchdowns to A.J. Brown. Wow! This was on a big, 29-yard pass from Hurts.

The Lions added three to their lead with a field goal.

INJURY UPDATE: Rhamondre Stevenson is in the medical tent.

2:02 - The touchdown for the Cowboys was taken off of the board. They are on the one-yard line and Prescott found Jake Ferguson for a touchdown. D'Onta Foreman also rushed in a touchdown for the Panthers for two-yards. They lead the Falcons 10-7.

1:58 - Good for Prescott managers, he just threw a touchdown… Bad for anyone who didn't start Malik Davis. So, everyone. Oh… maybe he's out-of-bounds. The play is under review.

1:54 - Waddle, again! He scored a 29-yard touchdown for the Dolphins after a beautiful, 33-yard pass to Tyreek Hill.

Of course, it was Johnny Mundt with the touchdown reception for one yard for the Vikings.

1:52 - I think Tony Pollard just scored. Yes, officially ruled a touchdown on a one-yard rush. I missed a rushing touchdown from Justin Fields earlier on a three yard run. The Cowboys are in the lead 21-7 over the Bears.

1:48 - FINALLY! Kyle Pitts found the end zone for the Falcons on a two-yard pass from Mariota and Jamaal Williams scored his second touchdown on a one-yard rush for the Lions.

1:41 - Wow! What a touchdown pass from Hurts to Brown for his second touchdown!

1:40 - Speaking of Wilson, he just passed an 8-yard touchdown to Tyler Conklin. The Jets have the lead 10-3 over the Patriots.

1:37 - Zach Wilson has over 100 passing so far. Just in case you were curious.

1:31 - We have some action in the red zone for three different matchups, but it's gross. There was nearly a delay of game for the Vikings but (oddly) the Cardinals called a timeout. Jaylen Waddle couldn't hang onto the football for the Dolphins. The Bears are dealing with the end of the first quarter.

Oh hey! Waddle held on this time! He scored his first receiving touchdown for the Dolphins since Week 2.

1:26 - The Steelers have to kick a field goal after the Eagles scored on a 39-yard pass from Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown. Never mind! They go for it on fourth and goal and …. WOW! Derek Watt scored the touchdown on a LEFT-HANDED throw from Chase Claypool! What just happened?

Meanwhile, the Saint put six on the board with a three-yard rushing touchdown from Alvin Kamara.

Go, Dalvin Cook! He just busted off a 28-yard run.

1:24 - CeeDee Lamb also found the end zone on a 21-yard pass from Prescott.

1:21 - Jets settled for a 28-yard field goal but D'Andre Swift scored a …ha! Seven-yard receiving touchdown. The Lions have the lead 14-0 over Miami.

1:09 - We won't stop now! Dak Prescott rushed in a touchdown for the Cowboys against the Bears. That was a solid drive by Dallas to end with a … you guessed it… seven-yard rushing touchdown. It's weird how these come in bunches.

Prescott can't be the only quarterback to rush in a touchdown today. Kirk Cousins just looked spry with a 17-yard touchdown.

1:06 - Let's get this party started! Jamaal Williams scored the first points of the day on a seven-yard rushing touchdown for the Lions against the Miami Dolphins.