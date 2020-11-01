Week 8 Fantasy Blog

Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season is underway! Stay tuned here during the 1:00 pm EST and 4:00 pm EST slate for the latest updates on touchdowns, turnovers, injuries, big plays, and more.

Good luck fantasy footballing in Week 8.

Inactives

Mark Ingram (RB - BAL)

Joe Mixon (RB - CIN)

Austin Hooper (TE - CLE)

Aaron Jones (GB - RB)

Sammy Watkins (WR - KC)

Tyler Higbee (TE - LAR)

Julian Edelman (WR - NE)

Jamison Crowder (WR - NYJ)

1:00 PM EST Game Schedule

Patriots - Bills

Titans - Bengals

Raiders - Browns

Colts - Lions

Vikings - Packers

Jets - Chiefs

Rams - Dolphins

Steelers - Ravens

(1:17) QB Lamar Jackson strikes back after the early pick-six. After leading the offense down to the red zone, Jackson found second-year WR Miles Boykin in the back of the end zone on a corner route. Ball game tied at sevens.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers goes 6-of-6 for 36 yards and a score on the team's opening drive against the Vikings. Could be a rough day for a Vikings secondary missing some starters.

(1:14) Of course, the Rams score immediately following their strip-sack of Tagovailoa. WR Robert Woods came in jet motion across the formation from an under-center look. QB Jared Goff turned to hand him to hand him the ball and Woods waltzed into the end zone near the left pylon, completely uncontested. Miami's defense did not know what hit them.

Miami rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa was strip-sacked in his first drive as an NFL starter. Rams defensive tackles Michael Brockers and Aaron Donald were each credited with sacks on the drive, while Leonard Floyd picked up the fumble recovery. It could be a long day for Tua behind that Dolphins OL against Donald and Co.

K Randy Bullock knocks in a field goal for the Bengals to put the game at 3-0.

(1:08) QB Patrick Mahomes is getting started early. After starting the opening drive on Kansas City's own 10-yard line, Mahomes marched down the field with 85 passing yards on five attempts, ultimately finding WR Mecole Hardman on a jet "touch" pass for the score to finish off the drive. Expect at least a couple more quick scoring drives like this from Kansas City today.

(1:05) Oh no! Steelers LB Robert Spillane kicked off Sunday's scoring with a 33-yard pick-six of Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson. The Ravens will now be forced to play from a deficit and still not get the ball out of halftime.