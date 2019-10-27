Week 8 Fantasy Blog

We're here and ready to roll for Week 8. Stay tuned for the biggest fantasy football plays, scores, and injury updates for your early and mid-Sunday slates!

Final Scores, 4 PM EST Slate

49ers 51, Panthers 13

Texans 27, Raiders 24

Patriots 27, Browns 13

(7:22 PM) INJURY UPDATE! Deshaun Watson returns on the following drive with a very swollen left eye. It doesn't matter - he finds DeAndre Hopkins easily for a ten yard gain.

(6:59 PM) And again... Deshaun Watson extends a play to find Darren Fells for a second touchdown on the day. INJURY ALERT: Watson went down on the play, pointing to his left eye. He walked off the field.

(6:42 PM) Deshaun Watson finds TE Darren Fells for the score.

(6:27 PM) Tevin Coleman rushes for his FOURTH total touchdown on the day. Ladies and gentlemen, your RB1 in Week 8.

(6:25 PM) Touchdown time. Patriots finish a long drive with yet another touchdown from Brady to Edelman.

Derek Carr finds Tyrell Williams for 46 yards. He's now averaging a touchdown per game in his first season with the Raiders.

(6:08 PM) Deebo Samuel takes the handoff for a 20-yard touchdown.

(5:57 PM) TOUCHDOWN! Christian McCaffrey rushes for the 40-yard score.

(5:54 PM) The Carolina Panthers Defense traps Garoppolo in the end zone - safety!

Derek Carr comes up with his second touchdown on the day - an eight-yard pass to Darren Waller.

(5:29 PM) Baker Mayfield hits Demetrius Harris for the 21-yard touchdown. Patriots lead 17-7 in the second quarter.

(5:24 PM) Tevin Coleman can't quit. He rushes up the middle for the 48-yard touchdown.

(5:06 PM) Deshaun Watson finds RB Duke Johnson for the 12-yard score.

Baker Mayfield quite literally hands over the ball to the Lawrence Guy, setting up an eight-yard touchdown from Tom Brady to Julian Edelman.

(4:52 PM) The 49ers continue to dominate. Kyle Allen intercepted targeting Curtis Samuel at the Carolina 30-yard line, setting up the touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to Tevin Coleman. San Francisco leads Carolina 21-3.

Nick Chubb loses his second fumble of the day on a 48-yard run at the four-yard line. Patriots recover.

(4:38 PM) Tevin Coleman rushes up the middle for a 19-yard touchdown.

(4:13 PM) Jimmy Garoppolo passes short left to Emmanuel Sanders for a four-yard touchdown.

Final Scores, 1 PM EST Slate

Seahawks 27, Falcons 20

Eagles 31, Bills 13

Chargers 17, Bears 16

Lions 31, Giants 26

Titans 27, Buccaneers 23

Colts 15, Broncos 13

Rams 24, Bengals 10

Saints 31, Cardinals 9

Jaguars 29, Jets 15

(4:02 PM) Daniel Jones throws to Saquon Barkley for a four-yard touchdown. Barkley has 79 receiving yards on the day.

(3:51 PM) Gardner Minshew to D.J. Chark for an eight-yard touchdown.

(3:46 PM) Matt Schaub throws for the one-yard touchdown to TE Austin Hooper. That makes 393 passing yards for the backup QB on the day.

(3:40 PM) Jordan Howard rushes for a three-yard touchdown.

(3:31 PM) It's a day of double touchdowns. Sam Darnold finds Ryan Griffin for his second score of the day AND HE COMES DOWN WITH THE TWO-POINT CONVERSION!

(3:05 PM) Daniel Jones to Evan Engram for the score.

Mike Evans is having a DAY. He reels in his second touchdown of the day from Jameis Winston. Evans now has 182 yards and two receiving touchdowns. Godwin comes down with the two-point conversion.

Drew Brees finds Latavius Murray for a 15-yard receiving touchdown.

Marlon Mack rushes for a ten-yard touchdown!

(2:54 PM) Josh Allen hits rookie RB Devin Singletary for a 28-yard receiving touchdown.

(2:50 PM) Atlanta finally puts some points on the board. Brian Hill rushes for a 24-yard touchdown.

INJURY UPDATE: WR Dede Westbrook, who was banged up heading into this game, is ruled OUT with a shoulder injury.

(2:42 PM) Time for some third-quarter scoring. Miles Sanders rushes up the middle for a 65-yard touchdown.

Royce Freeman rushes for the four-yard touchdown.

Matthew Stafford to Kenny Golladay for a nine-yard score.

(2:35 PM) On third-and-17, Jameis Winston finds Mike Evans down the field for 46 yards, then finds him for a 9-yard touchdown. Evans now has seven catches for 137 yards and a touchdown heading into halftime.

(2:18 PM) BIG PLAYS! Jared Goff to Cooper Kupp for the 65-yard touchdown. Rookie RB David Montgomery explodes for 55 yards.

Carson Wentz hits Dallas Goedert for the score to take the lead before half in Buffalo.

Russell Wilson finds rookie D.K. Metcalf for his SECOND SCORE of the day.

(2:12 PM) Melvin Gordon lives. He rushes for the 19-yard touchdown as the Chargers take the lead in Chicago.

(2:07 PM) DOUBLE TDS! Danny Dimes to Darius Slayton AGAIN for the score.

(1:53 PM) Latavius Murray rushes for the eight-yard touchdown. That makes 76 yards from scrimmage so far from Murray before the half.

(1:49 PM) Rookie to rookie - Daniel Jones to Darius Slayton for the score.

Jameis Winston continues to struggle and throws a pick to set up the score by Tennessee. Ryan Tannehill comes up with his second score of the day, a six-yard pass to Tajae Sharpe.

(1:45 PM) Russell Wilson to D.K. Metcalf for the four-yard touchdown. SCORE!

(1:38 PM) Gardner Minshew throws his second touchdown on the day. 70-yard score.

Josh Allen's hits Cole Beasley on third down for the score. Buffalo takes the lead 7-3 over Philly.

(1:31 PM) Matthew Stafford hits Marvin Hall for the 49-yard score!

Sam Darnold throws an interception on a target intended for WR Robby Anderson. Anderson has been the subject of trade rumors as the deadline approaches this Tuesday.

BIG PLAY ALERT! Derrick Henry rushes for a 34 yard gain.

(1:21 PM) TOUCHDOWN! The return of Sam Darnold. He finds TE Ryan Griffin for a 24-yard touchdown.

Jameis Winston fumbles, and the Titans take advantage. Ryan Tannehill continues to do work. Third-year TE Jonnu Smith comes down with the score.

(1:17 PM) INJURY UPDATE: WR Brandin Cooks takes a hit and exits to be evaluated for a concussion.

QB Daniel Jones throws an INT to go for the first pick-six of the day. Kick is good - Lions lead 7-0.

(1:10 PM) Kicker struggles continue. Adam Vinatieri misses his fourth field goal attempt on the season.

(1:05 PM) BIG PLAY ALERT! Leonard Fournette rushes up the middle for 66 yards. Gardner Minshew finds WR Keelan Cole for a 6-yard TD. First score of the day.

(12:51 PM) Notable ACTIVES: QB Drew Brees, WRs Keenan Allen, Christian Kirk, Dede Westbrook, TE Jack Doyle

(12:50 PM) Notable INACTIVES: QBs Patrick Mahomes, Matt Ryan, RBs David Johnson, Alvin Kamara, Ito Smith, WR Sterling Shepard, TE O.J. Howard, Delanie Walker