Week 8 DFS Preview: How to 'flip the build' with your roster
Matt Harmon is joined by 4for4's TJ Hernandez to fill you in on how to build your daily fantasy roster for Sunday's main slate. Both guys give you some high and low-priced options at each position in the field. TJ explains how to "flip the build" and find market inefficiencies across the different positions. Matt explains why the Ja'Marr Chase may have gone too far in terms of daily fantasy pricing.
