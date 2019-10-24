Week 8 Daily Fantasy Football cheatsheet: The rise of Ryan Tannehill

Week 8 of the 2019 Fantasy Football season is here, and our six experts have revealed who they would choose in their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups using a budget of $200. The ultimate goal: To build the perfect lineup.

Our “Fantasy Football Live” crew is doing a guru challenge again this season. Watch the show all season to see who comes out on top.

Well, it might come as a mild surprise, but five out of our six experts are trusting Ryan Tannehill, new quarterback for the Tennessee Titans, in their expert lineups. Tannehill gets an exploitable secondary in the Buccaneers, so he’s a value at just $22 for the QB position. You’ll also see lots of Ty Johnson, DeAndre Hopkins, and Chris Carson in their lineups:

Week 8 expert daily lineup

What do you think of their squads? Let us know who you would choose in the comments and @YahooFantasy !