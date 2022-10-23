Week 8 College Football Overreaction: Bo Nix rolling at Oregon & Clemson has questions at quarterback
Dan Wetzel & SI’s Pat Forde are here to overreact to all of the biggest news from college football’s slate of games in week 8.
Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei was pulled from the game in favor of freshman Cade Klubnik while Bo Nix is thriving at Oregon. The TCU Horned Frogs have yet another ranked win in the Big 12, whereas Texas A&M couldn’t muster a victory against South Carolina. Elsewhere in college football, there was controversy over the officiating during the Texas - Oklahoma State game on Saturday, while the Big Ten had a weekend with very little excitement and Brian Kelly started 1-0 vs Lane Kiffin. As always the guys close out the show with their Small Sample Heisman awards & Say Something Nice.
3:10 The Clemson Tigers have a quarterback controversy after DJ Uiagalelei was pulled from Saturday’s game vs the Syracuse Orange
11:33 Bo Nix and Dan Lanning are finding their rhythm with the Oregon Ducks after out-Chipping Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins
18:00 The TCU Horned Frogs & Sonny Dykes stay hot after beating the Kansas State Wildcats
24:00 Was the fix in during Oklahoma State’s win over the Texas Longhorns?
28:53 The South Carolina Gamecocks beat the Texas A&M Aggies with some classic Beamer ball
39:35 The BIG Ten had a very boring slate of games on Saturday
46:35 The LSU Tigers beat the Ole Miss Rebels giving Brian Kelly bragging rights over Lane Kiffin in the SEC
49:50 Small sample Heisman
54:06 Say Something Nice
