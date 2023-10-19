Week 8 college football expert picks: Top 25 game predictions led by Ohio State-Penn State

The Week 8 slate in college football features four Top 25 showdowns for our panel of experts to consider. The Saturday headliner features No. 3 Ohio State hosting No. 6 Penn State in a highly anticipated contest with Big Ten and national championship implications.

Three of the other major conferences feature key games as well. A share of the lead in the ACC is on the line as No. 4 Florida State hosts No. 17 Duke. Yes, Duke. In the Pac-12, No. 14 Utah visits No. 16 Southern California, a must win for both teams hoping to keep their slim College Football Playoff hopes alive. There's also the measure of the Trojans trying to get revenge for two losses to the Utes last season.

Speaking of revenge, there's a big one in the SEC as No. 8 Alabama hosts No. 15 Tennessee. The Crimson Tide lost one to the Volunteers in Knoxville. This season, both teams already have a lost, making this a College Football Playoff eliminator.

Our staff weighs in on those key clashes, while also looking for potential upsets among the rest of the Top 25.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football Week 8 picks: Ohio State-Penn State, each Top 25 game