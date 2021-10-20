Week 8 CFF Waiver Wire Report

12 Team Leagues

QB - Cam Rising, Utah | 12% Rostered

Ever since he stepped in for deposed starter Charlie Brewer against San Diego State and sparked the Utes in a razor-thin 33-31 triple-overtime loss, the mustachioed Rising has outperformed expectations in leading Utah to three straight victories. The Dave Groehl doppelganger has accounted for at least three touchdowns in three of his last four games, while being sacked just three times for a total of 12 yards lost. He does an exceptional job of processing reads when blitzed, completing 67% of his passes while averaging 7.8 yards per attempt with a 3-to-0 TD/INT ratio.

Rising is particularly proficient when throwing intermediate and deep passes. On the 15.3% of his throws of 20-yards of more he has completed 7-of-18 passes for 205 yards and a 2-to-1 ratio while unleashing 7 “Big Time Throws” and being afflicted by two drops for an adjusted completion percentage of 50% and a PFF College passing grade of 88.0. His hyper accurate traits show out when you watch him play as well, as he displays a firm grasp of Utah’s offensive scheme. As if his passing prowess wasn’t enough to pique your interest, he has run for an average of 41 yards per game with two rushing touchdowns in his four appearances.

The Utah signal caller posted fantasy performances of 28.7, 38.9 and 33.8 points over that four game span and has a very favorable slate coming up @Oregon State, UCLA, @Stanford and @Arizona over the final four weeks of the College Fantasy regular season. To quote the iconic Jim Morrison - Mr. Mojo is, indeed, Rising.

RB - Tyrion Davis-Price, LSU | 20%

It’s hard to overstate the meteoric rise Davis-Price has experienced over these two short weeks. A former four-star, top-20 caliber running back from the 2019 class, TDP entered LSU in the shadow of five-star phenom John Emery Jr. They both worked in behind Clyde Edward-Helaire during the Tigers’ magical 2019 title run before splitting carries in 2020 where TDP received 11 or fewer carries in seven-of-nine games while averaging a pedestrian 4.3 YPC and popping just seven runs of over 10 yards in his 104 carries. Despite his glaring lack of explosiveness, in the two contests against South Carolina and Arkansas where he saw 22+ totes, Davis-Price eclipsed the 100-yard barrier and scored a touchdown in each.

Though Emery Jr. was deemed academically ineligible before the season, TDP’s 2021 began as a continuation of his 2020. In his first five games, Davis-Price rushed 45 times for 140 yards and a 3.1 yards per carry average while breaking just three of those carries for 10-yards or more. However two weeks ago against Kentucky, he exploded for 22 carries, 147 yards and two touchdowns. While many of those yards were accrued in the second half of the blowout loss, it was still the highest single game rushing yardage mark of TDP’s career. However that was just a precursor to his epic game against Florida last Saturday where he set the all-time LSU rushing record with a 36 carry, 287 yard, 8.0 YPC, three touchdown evisceration of the Florida defensive front. While TDP had only posted three rushes of 15+ yards in his 77 previous carries, he broke off six of such runs in this game alone. He brimmed with confidence, gaining momentum when he hit the second-level and punished would-be tacklers with straight arms, agility and raw power, forcing 11 missed tackles in the contest for a strong 4.03 yards after contact.

While I am leery of overreacting to Davis-Price’s otherworldly performance, his 435 yards over the last two games merits our attention. With a four-game set against @Ole Miss, @ Alabama, Arkansas and ULM, TDP has three pretty appealing matchups where he should be playable despite the turmoil currently surrounding the LSU program.

RB - Jaylan Knighton, Miami | 10%

Similar to Davis-Price, Knighton arrived on campus last year with fellow highly touted four-star tailback Don Chaney Jr. Both of them would work through the Hurricanes’ rotation behind starter Cam’Ron Harris, with Chaney Jr. garnering 68 carries to Knighton’s 52 in 2020. Entering this season it was expected that Knighton would continue to bide his time behind Harris and Chaney Jr. until Harris eventually departed, at which point The Miami backfield would evolve into a “thunder & lightning” timeshare.

However Chaney Jr. battled injuries in training camp and was knocked out for the year in Week 2 against Appalachian State. His departure resulted in an opportunity that Knighton was unable to capitalize on due to injury concerns of his own. When he did return in Week 5 against the hapless Virginia defense Knighton was rather unremarkable, gaining just 44 yards on 15 carries while also losing a fumble. Then Cam’Ron Harris sustained a season ending injury that thrusted “Rooster” (Knighton’s longtime nickname” into the spotlight.

He responded by gorging the flaccid UNC defense for 17 carries, 92 yards and two touchdowns in addition to catching two-of-three passes for 73 yards and a 60-yard touchdown on a swing pass where he hit the open field before making a smooth cut right between two defensive backs before accelerating into the end zone. It put Knighton’s renowned speed on display, as the one-cut, home run hitter announced his arrival on the national scene.

With Miami’s offense also dealing with attrition at the quarterback position, Knighton is the unquestioned lead running back, with true freshman RB Cody Brown serving as the short yardage option. The Canes face two solid defenses in NC State and Pitt before ending the season with a very attractive stretch run against Georgia Tech, @FSU, VT and @Duke. Grab Rooster in all 12-team formats and play the hot hand based on matchups in the second half of the CFB schedule.

WR - Jadon Haselwood, Oklahoma | 26%

The trick to parsing out the Oklahoma wide receiver room has been to analyze the snap counts. With Caleb Williams presiding over the full-scale resurrection of the Oklahoma offense, here is how the receiving reps were distributed in Caleb’s first start against TCU:

Jadon Haselwood - 45 snaps | 6-of-8 targets for 56 yards, 3 TDs

Marvin Mims - 40 snaps | 2-of-3 targets for 56 yards

Michael Woods - 29 | 3-of-4 for 75 yards

Mario Williams - 17 | 1-of-1 for 11 yards

Haselwood is working as the starting X-WR and has carved out a role as Oklahoma’s most utilized wideout. He reeled in red-zone touchdowns of 16, 11 and 7 yards last game, as Haselwood has established himself as the preferred short-to-intermediate range option in the OU passing attack. While Marvin Mims is clearly the deep threat of choice, running 75% of his routes out of the slot and reeling in 6-of-8 targets of 20+ yards and 9-of-10 medium range targets, Haselwood is the chains moving technician who sustains drives and has the size and body control to manipulate defenders in the close confines near the goal line.

Oklahoma has two delectable matchups on tap at Kansas followed by a home tilt against Texas Tech. They then enjoy a bye week before embarking on their tough stretch run against a resurgent @Baylor, Iowa State and finally the Bedlam game @Oklahoma State in Stillwater. Haselwood has every-week starter potential in PPR leagues, and is at the very least an attractive play for the next two games.

WR - Cedric Tillman, Tennessee | 1%

I got a front row seat to the Cedric Tillman show last weekend, as I was facing him in the NBC Sports Edge 50-Team CFB Championship league. It was a harrowing experience watching him work over the Ole Miss secondary by catching 7-of-9 targets for 84 yards and a touchdown, as his standout receiving game was overshadowed by Lane Kiffin getting pelted with a golf ball from some rocket-armed Tennessee fan when the officials, correctly, determined UT did not achieve a fourth down conversion.

Tillman started the season ignominiously by securing just three of his first 10 targets for 68 yards over the Vols’ first three contests. However in the four games since, Tillman settled in by catching 20-of-25 passes thrown his way for 226 yards and two touchdowns, including reeling in 3-of-4 contested targets in that span. Accordingly, HC Josh Heupel has steadily increased his snap counts, with Tillman posting 65, 75, 65 and culminating with a season-high 79 reps against Mississippi.

Tillman has shown the ability to stretch the field when called upon, as 34.3% of his targets have been 20+ yards downfield, catching four of them for 119 yards and two touchdowns for a superb 9.92 yards per route run in that range. However he has also been extremely efficient on short throws as well, snagging 17-of-18 passes within the first nine yards of the line of scrimmage, earning a stellar 90.5 PFF receiving grade in that range. He will leaned upon heavily once again with UT facing @Alabama this week before embarking on a stretch run of @Kentucky, Georgia, South Alabama and finally Vanderbilt. Tillman will be an attractive matchup play who is owned in just 1% of formats right now.

TE - Austin Allen, Nebraska | 3%



Allen was a steady presence in the Nebraska passing attack back in 2020, but wasn’t particularly explosive, topping out at a single-game high water mark of just five receptions for 43 yards while scoring just one touchdown in eight games. However with Nebraska’s passing attack seemingly reborn behind a much-improved Adrian Martinez, NU ranks 14th in explosiveness and 10th nationally with a 9.4 yards per pass average.

As such, the rising tide of the Cornhuskers’ offense has lifted Allen’s boat with it, as the towering 6’9/255 tight end has proven to be a potent weapon for Martinez to rely upon. He got banged up against Buffalo in Week 3, but in the four games since his return Allen has been a force in the middle of the field. In that time he has reeled in 17-of-22 targets for 235 yards and two touchdowns, including a career-high five receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown against Minnesota last Saturday.

His work on short-to-intermediate routes has been exemplary, earning PFF receiving grades of 90 or above on all three levels from behind the line of scrimmage, within nine-yards and on intermediate routes of 10-19 yards. His overall PFF receiving grade of 88.0 ranks fourth in the nation among tight ends with at least 30 targets. Nebraska is on bye this week, however he will be a vital part of Nebraska’s efforts to defeat Purdue, Ohio State, @ Wisconsin and Iowa over the final four weeks of the season. He’s a nice pickup for owners who can afford to stash him for a week and is sparsely owned at 3% at the current moment.

Deep/Dynasty Format Adds

QB - Dequan Finn, Toledo | 2%



RB - Bryce Williams, Minnesota | 1%

RB - Braelon Allen, Wisconsin | 9%

WR - Tez Johnson, Troy | 2%

WR - Daewood Davis, Western Kentucky | 1%

TE - Curtis Hodges, Arizona State | 1%