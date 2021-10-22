Week 8 CFB Player Props Primer









Graham Mertz @ Purdue | O/U 171.5 Passing Yards

From a projection standpoint, this game is about as logical as it gets. Purdue’s defense has proven to be much better than the preseason projections would indicate. The Boilermakers are holding opposing offenses to 1.3 Points Per Drive (11th in nation), 6.2 yards per pass attempt and 10th in suppressing explosive plays. Opposing quarterbacks are completing just 52.6% of their pass attempts (6th) for a meager 32% passing success rate (7th) against Purdue.

On the other side, Wisconsin’s passing “attack” has been nothing short of impotent for the duration of the season, ranking 110th in overall passing performance and 104th with 6.3 yards per pass attempt. That Mertz is averaging such a low YPPA average is especially troublesome considering Wisconsin has attempted 15, 19 and 15 pass attempts over the last three games, completing 10 or less passes in each, while running the ball an average of 45 times.

With Wisconsin barely throwing the ball behind a limited quarterback, they are currently ranked 8th worst in the country in passing explosiveness. Mertz has thrown for an average of 109 yards per game over their last three games, and has failed to clear the 171.5 yard mark in 4 of his last 5 contests. I’m a big supporter of the UNDER play on Mertz against a Karlaftis-led Purdue pass rush that will be in his face all game.

Brandon Thomas @UCF | O/U 62.5 Rushing Yards

It’s hard to find anything that UCF does particularly well on defense, with their core competency appearing to be their ability to suppress passing explosiveness which is a metric they rank 41st overall at. Their ability to stop the run has been below average across the board, ranking 103rd in marginal efficiency, 76th in stuff rate and 82nd with a 44.2% success rate. Last game, Cincinnati absolutely destroyed UCF to the tune of 336 yards, 8.0 yards per carry and six touchdowns, with Jerome Ford racking up 189 yards by himself, and his backup Ryan Montgomery going for 95 yards on just 8 carries.

Memphis has been exceptional offensively, averaging 7.1 yards per play (9th), 2.8 points per drive (30th) and 16th overall in EPA/Play according to CFB Winning Edge’s advanced analytics. Led by former offensive line coach Ryan Silverfield, Memphis is above average in all aspects of rushing performance. They are posting a strong 47% rushing success rate (43rd) and 52% opportunity rate (31st) while also ranking 47th in rushing explosiveness.

Thomas has cleared the 62.5 yard rushing yards mark in 5-of-7 contests thus far. He got benched for fumbling three games ago against Temple, but has since received 33 carries in the past two games, scoring three touchdowns. He barely went under last game against Navy, rushing 15 times for 56 yards in what will be their slowest game in terms of pace thanks to the Midshipmen’s molasses-like play speed. Against a UCF team that is both poor in run defense and quick in terms of pace, Thomas is a great bet to go OVER 62.5 rushing yards.

Kobe Pace @ Pitt | O/U 65.5 Rushing Yards

Rumors are swirling that five-star phenom Will Shipley is trending towards playing on Saturday, with HC Dabo Swinney labeling him a dreaded game time decision saying “He looks better than I anticipated at this point.” Shipley suiting up would be absolute death for this over, as Pace is averaging 5 carries per game over the first four contests with Shipley as the starter.

In fact his Over is still very much in question against a Pitt front seven that has been stifling to opposing ground games, Ranking in the top-10 nationally in rushing success rate (7th), marginal efficiency (2nd), opportunity rate (5th) and power success rate (2nd). Pace received 14 carries for 76 rushing yards last game against a far less stout Syracuse defense that is allowing a 44% rushing success rate, which ranks 75th in the country.

If Pitt manages to get a lead, I think Pace could be put on the back burner, and if Shipley plays there’s no way he even sniffs the 65.5 Over mark here. If you can wait to see what Shipley’s status is around game-time, that might be the safest option. If he does, this is a kill spot for the UNDER 65.5 rushing yards.

Kyren Williams vs. USC | O/U 68.5 Rushing Yards

Notre Dame has had to rebuild their offensive line in the offseason and it has hurt their efficiency in the run game as a result. However Kyren Williams is still a very talented player that is getting a steady workload of around 60 offensive snaps per game. Against the solid defenses of Wisconsin and Cincinnati, Williams only managed to gain 78 yards combined due to a lack of available running lanes. However against Virginia Tech, Purdue and Toledo, Williams has easily cleared the pretty reasonable 68.5 rushing yards threshold.

It’s been a case of WIlliams being far more effective against average-to-below average run defenses, with USC clearly falling in the “below average” category. The Trojans currently sport the 103rd ranked defense in terms of overall performance, allowing 2.4 points per drive (83rd) while checking in at 87th in suppressing rushing explosiveness. Their 44% rushing success rate (79th) ensures Notre Dame will be able to extend drives and their woeful 13% stuff rate ranks 117th nationally. In summation, DC Todd Orlando had better not get too acclimated to the wonderful SoCal climate, because he’s a lame duck that will be searching for work elsewhere by season’s end.

With Notre Dame facing such a favorable matchup against a reeling USC defense that is struggling to stop the run in all facets, i’m taking the OVER 68.5 Rushing Yards for Kyren Williams.

Jack Coan vs. USC | O/U 189.5 Passing Yards

While I obviously don’t have much confidence in the USC defense’s ability to slow down Notre Dame, I also have very little reason to believe we will see a full game out of mundane senior starter, Jack Coan. The Wisconsin transfer has been objectively terrible since his Week 1 366 yard, four touchdown explosion against Florida State. In fact since his magical Week 1 career game, his passing yardage totals have decreased every single week for five-straight games. Going from 239 yards against MAC opponent Toledo in Week 2 all the way down to 108 passing yards against Virginia Tech last game and getting pulled in favor of five-star freshman Tyler Buchner.

Reading the tea leaves, Coan is in serious jeopardy of losing his job outright, and at the very least will be sharing time with Buchner, with HC Brian Kelly saying “Jack Coan continues to be the guy that we feel like gives us the best chance to win, and a mixture of him with Tyler Buchner," Kelly said. "Drew [Pyne] has done some really good things for us, and if we feel like we're in a situation where we need to call on him, we would, but I think right now, as we look at it, it's probably in my mind that Jack will start and we'll continue to get Tyler more playing time."

If i’m translating coach speak-to-english, Kelly said “Coan has seniority and we will start him out of pity, but Buchner is clearly the better player and will be given the keys to the offense sooner rather than later. The second Coan falters, he’s going to the bench, just like our last game against Virginia Tech.”

Jack Coan’s UNDER 189.5 Passing Yards is my Play of the Week.