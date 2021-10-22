Week 8 CFB DFS Optimizer Report

NBC Sports Edge Draft Kings Optimizer Lineup

QB - Max Johnson, LSU | $7,200 | 25.7 Points = 3.57 Points Per Thousand

RB - Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State | $7,700 | 28 Points = 3.64 PPT

RB - Jerome Ford, Cincinnati | $8,300 | 27.6 Points = 3.33 PPT

WR - Jahan Dotson, Penn State | $7,200 | 21.9 Points = 3.04 PPT

WR - Jack Bech, LSU | $5,200 | 16.1 Points = 3.10 PPT

WR - Parker Washington, Penn State | $4,900 | 15 Points = 3.06 PPT

Flex - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss | $4,000 | 15 Points = 3.75 PPT

S-Flex - Jason Bean, Kansas | $5,200 | 23.9 Points = 4.60 PPT

Projected Total Points = 173.3

$49,900/$50,000

NBC Sports Edge FanDuel Optimizer Lineup

QB - Kenny Pickett, Pitt | $9,000 | 26.4 Points = 2.93 PPT

RB - Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State | $9,500 | 25.8 Points = 2.72 PPT

RB - Breece Hall, Iowa State | $11,000 | 23.9 Points = 2.17 PPT

WR - Drake London, USC | $9,500 | 21.7 Points = 2.28 PPT

WR - Ty Fryfogle, Indiana | $6,400 | 14.7 Points = 2.30 PPT

WR - Jack Bech, LSU | $5,400 | 13.1 Points = 2.43 PPT

S-Flex - Hendon Hooker, Tennessee | $8,900 | 22.9 Points = 2.57 PPT

Projected Total Points = 148.6

$59,900/$60,000

The Optimizer’s unwavering love for Kenny Pickett is on full display once again, as it backed him last week in his 25.9 point showing against a respectable Virginia Tech defense that allows 6.8 Yards Per Pass Attempt which ranks 40th in the nation. However this week the degree of difficulty is ratcheted up this week against a Clemson squad that has had trouble scoring points, but no issue in stopping them. The Tigers are holding teams to 1.11 points per drive (6th), 5.8 yards per pass (9th) and 3.5 yards per play overall (10th).....LSU WR deion smith has been announced as out once again this week while Koy Moore entered the portal. With their wide receiver corps depleted, 212-pound pseudo-tight end Jack Bech has taken on an increasingly relevant role. The only issue I have with him is the potential for LSU to keep pounding the rock with reckless abandon behind The Imp himself, “Lord” Tyrion Davis-Price…..Deuce Vaughn is locked into both DK and FanDuel lineups, as well as my own FanDuel lineup, in his tasty matchup against a Texas Tech defense that is 112th in Points Per Drive allowed and 90th in suppressing rushing explosiveness. He should crack the 20 point barrier rather easily…..Hendon Hooker is questionable to play against Alabama, which is already a dicey proposal in a game where the Vols are already 25 point dogs on the road. If he doesn’t suit up, i’d back NC State QB Devin Leary who threw three touchdowns last game against Boston College…..Ty Fryfogle is the definition of an every-down wide receiver, playing 84 snaps against Michigan State last game while catching 7-of-11 passes for 60 yards in the process. In fact, “TyFry” has seen double digit targets in each of his past three games and at least 8 targets in every game this season. The problem is he hasn’t been posting big gains at the same rate that he did last season, topping out with a 27-yard catch against Penn State two weeks ago, with his second longest reception of the last 6 games being a 19-yarder against Michigan State last week. Perhaps most concerning is his extremely problematic 17.5% drop rate, with Fryfogle putting a catchable pass on the ground in all but one contest this season. While he has been more of a possession type receiver this year, it’s important to remember that TyFry caught seven passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns against Ohio State last year. Though he won’t have the luxury of being covered by the Human Torch, Sean Wade, this year…..Jerrion Ealy has played limited snaps recently following an injury sustained in Week 3. He saw just 21 reps last game against Tennessee, but could return to his standard 35 plays per game that he saw over the first three weeks of the season. At $4,000, The Optimizer likes him as a dart throw in a game against LSU that is predicted to be one of the highest scoring of the weekend and might feature freshman QB Luke Altmeyer who is rumored to be starting in Matt Corral’s place.

Froton Adjusted Draft Kings Optimizer Lineup

QB - Skylar Thompson, Kansas State | $6,000 | 17.1 Points = 3.62 PPT

RB - Jerome Ford, Cincinnati | $8,300 | 27.6 Points = 4.33 PPT

RB - Braelon Allen, Wisconsin | $6,000 | 5.6 Points = 2.95 PPT

WR - Jadon Haselwood, Oklahoma | $5,400 | 6.9 Points = 2.33 PPT

WR - A.T. Perry, Wake Forest | $6,600 | 15.7 Points = 2.75 PPT

WR - Brian Thomas, LSU | $4,000 | 10.0 Points = 3.52 PPT

Flex - Bryce Williams, Minnesota | $5,400 | 4.8 Points = 1.23 PPT

S-Flex - Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA | $8,100 | 24.4 Points = 3.32 PPT

Projected Total Points = 112.1

49,800/$50,000

Froton Adjusted FanDuel Optimizer Lineup

QB - Brennan Armstrong, Virginia | $10,900 | 28.5 Points = 2.61 PPT

RB - Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State | $9,500 | 25.8 Points = 2.72 PPT

RB - TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State | $10,000| 15.4 Points = 1.54 PPT

WR - Drake London, USC | $9,500 | 21.7 Points = 2.28 PPT

WR - Ra’Shaun Henry, Virginia | $5,600 | 8.6 Points = 1.54 PPT

WR - Zay Flowers, BC | $5,900 | 12.7 Points = 2.15 PPT

S-Flex - Devin Leary, NC State | $8,400 | 21.8 Points = 2.60 PPT

Projected Total Points = 134.5

$59,800/$60,000

Koy Moore entered the transfer portal, while deion smith has been ruled out for a second straight game. Four-star freshman Brian Thomas’ reps have steadily increased over the past four games, peaking at the 41 offensive snaps against Kentucky. Last week against Florida he made a sensational contested catch on the left sideline that he broke for a 60-yard touchdown. However his highlight reel moment was erased due to a holding call which torpedoed his big game. His $4,000 price tag is well worth the shot against a porous Ole Miss pass defense that ranks 124th in Explosiveness Per Play and is allowing 8.1 yards per pass which ranks 93rd nationally…..Skylar Thompson should be heavily rostered at his bargain basement $6,000 price tag, that’s simply too low against a brutal Texas Tech defense that is allowing 2.86 points per drive that ranks 112th nationally and is currently rated 100th in overall defense performance. Thompson has scored three touchdowns in each of his last two games against Iowa State and Oklahoma, both objectively better defenses than the Red Raiders. Though, admittedly, that isn’t saying much…..My NBC Sports Edge colleague Thor Nystrom loves UCLA at home to take it to Oregon this week, which bodes well for Bruins senior QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson. While I may have selected both Skylar Thompson with DTR in order to reference the 80’s one hit wonder, “The Thompson Twins” as two of my favorite DFS plays this week, DTR’s consistency merits this selection at $8,100, as he has posted at least 20 points in each of his last six games. If Washington and Arizona State could hold off Thompson-Robinson, I doubt Oregon will be able to recite the Thompson Twins ubiquitous hit “Hold Me Now” in regard to Thompson-Robinson either…..Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi split reps right down the middle last game against Army, with both receiving 16 totes and Allen out-gaining his counterpart 108-to-66 while scoring the lone rushing touchdown. Allen rushed 18 times for 131 yards and a touchdown the previous week against Illinois as well. It’s entirely possible we see the highly touted freshman elevate himself to the bell cow role in short order, similar to what we saw from Jonathan Taylor in his first season…..Oh what could have been for poor Zay Flowers. He was all set to have a huge 2021 before pro-style NFL hopeful Phil Jurkovec injured his hand. Since then he has had to endure the errant passing of Dennis Grosel as BC switched their offensive philosophy to an Addazio-esque power run scheme behind their 4 All-ACC offensive linemen….However he still managed to post 20.2 fantasy points against Missouri and 12 against a tough Clemson secondary before BC wilted against NC State last week. His very affordable $5,900 price tag gives him major boom potential against a Louisville defense that allows 8.1 yards per pass attempt (94th) and 2.6 yards per drive (96th) while ranking 91st in suppressing explosive plays…..Drake London leads all of college football with 88 targets while ranking second in receptions (64) and fifth in receiving yardage (832 rec yds). His PFF receiving grade of 90.2 is third-best in the country and he will be heavily targeted on the outside against Notre Dame with USC likely trying to avoid the middle of the field where Kyle Hamilton can wreak havoc.