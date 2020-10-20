Week 8 CFB ATS Notes

In the table below, you'll find the Adjusted Thor Line (ATL), a system I devised for determining line value. Check back Thursday for this week’s official plays.

Away Home PB Line ATL ATL side Line value Arkansas State Red Wolves Appalachian State Mountaineers -12 -11.0 Arkansas State Red Wolves 1 Tulsa Golden Hurricane South Florida Bulls 10.5 11.4 N/A N/A Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns UAB Blazers -2.5 0.3 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 2.8 Illinois Fighting Illini Wisconsin Badgers -19.5 -23.0 Wisconsin Badgers 3.5 Utah State Aggies Boise State Broncos -16.5 -18.3 Boise State Broncos 1.8 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Boston College Eagles -3 -3.9 N/A N/A Texas State Bobcats BYU Cougars -29 -27.2 Texas State Bobcats 1.8 Tulane Green Wave UCF Knights -19.5 -17.0 Tulane Green Wave 2.5 UTEP Miners Charlotte 49ers -14.5 -16.9 Charlotte 49ers 2.4 Syracuse Orange Clemson Tigers -46 -42.2 Syracuse Orange 3.8 Georgia Southern Eagles Coastal Carolina Chanticleers -6.5 -7.7 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 1.2 Kentucky Wildcats Missouri Tigers 5.5 4.8 N/A N/A Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors Fresno State Bulldogs -4 -6.0 Fresno State Bulldogs 2.0 Penn State Nittany Lions Indiana Hoosiers 6.5 6.8 N/A N/A Kansas Jayhawks Kansas State Wildcats -20 -21.9 Kansas State Wildcats 1.9 Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles Liberty Flames -10 -9.4 N/A N/A Florida State Seminoles Louisville Cardinals -5 -6.9 Louisville Cardinals 1.9 South Carolina Gamecocks LSU Tigers -6.5 -5.4 South Carolina Gamecocks 1.1 Florida Atlantic Owls Marshall Thundering Herd -17 -10.6 Florida Atlantic Owls 6.4 Temple Owls Memphis Tigers -13.5 -15.1 Memphis Tigers 1.6 Virginia Cavaliers Miami Hurricanes -11.5 -16.8 Miami Hurricanes 5.3 Rutgers Scarlet Knights Michigan State Spartans N/A -10.4 N/A N/A Michigan Wolverines Minnesota Golden Gophers 3 -0.2 Minnesota Golden Gophers 3.2 Houston Cougars Navy Midshipmen 14 5.4 Navy Midshipmen 8.6 Wyoming Cowboys Nevada Wolf Pack 4.5 3.9 N/A N/A NC State Wolfpack North Carolina Tar Heels -17 -12.6 NC State Wolfpack 4.4 Maryland Terrapins Northwestern Wildcats -11 -13.6 Northwestern Wildcats 2.6 Nebraska Cornhuskers Ohio State Buckeyes -26 -24.6 Nebraska Cornhuskers 1.4 Iowa State Cyclones Oklahoma State Cowboys -3.5 -3.9 N/A N/A Auburn Tigers Ole Miss Rebels 3 3.6 N/A N/A Notre Dame Fighting Irish Pittsburgh Panthers 10.5 13.8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 3.3 Iowa Hawkeyes Purdue Boilermakers 3.5 3.6 N/A N/A Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Rice Owls -3.5 -5.5 Rice Owls 2.0 UNLV Rebels San Diego State Aztecs -15 -15.5 N/A N/A Air Force Falcons San José State Spartans 7 7.9 N/A N/A Cincinnati Bearcats SMU Mustangs -2 2.0 Cincinnati Bearcats 4 UL Monroe Warhawks South Alabama Jaguars -15 -7.1 UL Monroe Warhawks 7.9 Oklahoma Sooners TCU Horned Frogs 6.5 5.1 TCU Horned Frogs 1.4 Alabama Crimson Tide Tennessee Volunteers 21 19.6 Tennessee Volunteers 1.4 Baylor Bears Texas Longhorns -9 -7.2 Baylor Bears 1.8 West Virginia Mountaineers Texas Tech Red Raiders 3.5 3.1 N/A N/A Georgia State Panthers Troy Trojans -2.5 -0.3 Georgia State Panthers 2.2 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs UTSA Roadrunners 2.5 2.9 N/A N/A Virginia Tech Hokies Wake Forest Demon Deacons 10 10.9 N/A N/A

The Big 10 is back!

Ohio State Buckeyes (-26) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

ATL: OSU -24.6

Nebraska HC Scott Frost announced Monday that junior QB Adrian Martinez will start against the No. 5-ranked Buckeyes. Martinez beat out redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey. But the ballyhooed McCaffrey is nipping at Martinez’s heals should the veteran struggle -- Frost won’t hesitate to yank him if Martinez gets the yips. This is a huge year for the Frost Regime.

Ohio State plays Penn State next week. They aren’t going to empty the playbook for style points here.

Penn State Nittany Lions (-6.5) at Indiana Hoosiers

ATL: PSU -6.8

Devastating news out of Penn State this week, as the school announced redshirt junior RB Journey Brown could miss the entire 2020 season due to an undisclosed medical condition. Brown was the No. 1 RB on Dane Brugler’s 2021 draft board coming into this season.

Not only that, but PSU already lost consensus No. 1 LB Micah Parsons to opt-out.

The Nits will ride with Noah Cain and Devyn Ford at running back. That’s a strong duo -- but neither Cain nor Ford are Journey Brown.

Wrong team favored?

Michigan Wolverines (-3) at Minnesota Golden Gophers

ATL: Minnesota -0.2

Sticking in the Big 10, Michigan is favored over the Gophers this week on name-value alone. My numbers suggest this game is a straight pick ‘em.

Michigan is going to look a bit different than the last time we saw them. QB Shea Patterson is gone. So are his Nos. 2-4 receivers from last year.

HC Jim Harbaugh said Monday that star WR Nico Collins is no longer with the program. Collins reportedly signed with an agent in September. Michigan also lost Donovan Peoples-Jones to early declaration last spring, and Tarik Black to Texas via grad transfer.

Michigan will try to make due with a green receiving corps that includes a group Harbaugh says he’s high on, including Giles Jackson, A.J. Henning, Cornelius Johnson, Roman Wilson, Mike Sainristil and last year’s No. 1, Ronnie Bell.

Harbaugh also said that redshirt soph QB Joe Milton has been practicing with the first-team offense, but that QB Cade McNamara has "closed all gaps as well." Harbaugh declined to name a starter. We still expect it to be Milton, who has drawn comps to Cam Newton for his size, athleticism, and arm strength.

COVID corner

Iowa Hawkeyes (-3.5) at Purdue Boilermakers

ATL: Iowa -3.6

This is an interesting handicap with a lot of different angles to decipher.

Purdue HC Jeff Brohm tested positive for COVID-19 late last week and is questionable to be on the sideline. Brohm is one of the game’s better in-game offensive minds -- his loss would sting.

On the other side, Iowa is coming off a brutal offseason.

In early June, 21-year strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle lost his job over racial-bias allegations. And recently, eight former Hawkeyes, all black, sought $20 million in compensation for alleged racial discrimination during their Hawkeye careers. Those players also demanded the firing of AD Gary Barta, HC Kirk Ferentz and assistant Brian Ferentz. Iowa formally declined to meet those demands.

Of more pressing concern to the present-day on-field product, starting LB Djimon Colbert, he of the 23 career starts and 113 tackles, opted-out for the season recently citing COVID concerns. The Hawkeyes, who are fairly deep at linebacker, hope they can seamlessly replace him. We got a sneak-peak at what the defense would look like without Colbert in the Holiday Bowl win over USC, when Colbert was replaced by Nick Niemann. Jack Campbell, a younger player, is also pushing hard to slot in for Colbert.

Speaking of opt-outs, Purdue got enormous news when stud WR Rondale Moore reversed course and opted back-in for the 2020 season. Moore is one of the most valuable players in the Big 10.

Auburn Tigers (-3) at Ole Miss Rebels

ATL: Auburn -3.6

Ole Miss is dealing with a COVID outbreak. HC Lane Kiffin said Monday that his team had more active COVID-19 cases than it did on Saturday, when the Rebels lost at Arkansas. That’s brutal news, because Ole Miss’ roster was already extremely compromised against the Razorbacks.