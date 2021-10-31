Week 8 bold predictions 'NFL GameDay Morning'
The "NFL Fantasy Live" crew shares their bold predictions for Week 8. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Previewing the Colts and Titans in Week 8 with Titans Wire.
Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski returned to practice this week after missing four games with injured ribs, but it remains unclear if he’ll play against the Saints on Sunday afternoon. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports there’s still some doubt that Gronkowski will get the green light to play. Pregame warmups are expected [more]
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers travel to New Orleans to take on the NFC South-rival Saints in a big Halloween matchup.
Here are four important matchups we'll be watching closely.
It's always fun to check in with what James Franklin says after games against Ohio State. #GoBucks
What will the AP Top 25 college football poll be after Week 9? We take our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Sunday morning
A shoulder injury won’t keep Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from playing on Sunday against the Steelers. The bigger question is whether Beckham will be playing for Cleveland next Sunday, when they face the Bengals. Beckham is reportedly “good to go” for Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh. He played 10 days ago against the Broncos, returning [more]
This is that moment — this weekend — that could make that difference. Who is out there waiting for a call? Start with Texans wideout Brandin Cooks
Jim Harbaugh's Michigan program sits at No. 1 on the Misery Index after Week 9 after the Wolverines blew a big lead and lost to their in-state rivals.
Jess Root gives his betting picks (ML, ATS, O/U) for all the remaining games on the Week 8 schedule.
NFL linemen TJ Lang and Taylor Lewan had comments Saturday on Michigan football's loss to Michigan State.
New England at Los Angeles Chargers prediction, game preview, how to watch and lines for Week 8 of the NFL season, Sunday, October 31
The College Football Playoff rankings come out on Tuesday night November 2nd. What will they be and what will they look like? We give our best guess and prediction.
Week 9 winners and losers is led by Florida, which appears to be going in the wrong direction, and Michigan State, which continues to clown its rival.
Jacksonville at Seattle prediction, game preview, how to watch and lines for Week 8 of the NFL season, Sunday, October 31
There should be some interesting changes after a huge weekend of college football. What will the Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY possibly look like? It's our prediction and best guess on what the latest rankings will be after Week 9.
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has run afoul of the NFL’s uniform police repeatedly this season. Lamb has been fined twice for having his jersey untucked, $5,150 for the first offense and $15,450 for the second offense, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The NFL triples the amount of the fine with each successive offense, [more]
Bill Belichick was mic'd up during last week's Patriots-Jets game, and the footage is excellent.
