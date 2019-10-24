Week 8 bold fantasy predictions: Lions to provide plenty of value vs. Giants

Every week, our Yahoo fantasy crew will unveil their boldest predictions for the action ahead. Feel free to keep score of who can tell the future most often or mock us as we go. Now, on to Week 8!

Kenny Stills delivers a top-12 WR finish

Stills should slide nicely into Will Fuller's role, and we've already seen the upside of Houston's secondary receivers this season. This week's opponent is Oakland, a defense that ranks next-to-last in both passing yards per game (289.8) and yards per attempt allowed (8.9). Simply put, it's a blowup spot for Stills. His big-play ability is well-known and his rapport with Deshaun Watson has been obvious. Stills is a must-add, must-start player this week. - Andy Behrens

The Corey Davis rejuvenation tour continues

Counting on any Titans wide receiver is arguably fantasy football's most dangerous game, but this week Davis, and to a similar extent, A.J. Brown, are safe options. Yes, really. Though it's a small sample size, Ryan Tannehill has completed 80.0 percent of his passes with a 10-plus YPA since usurping Marcus Mariota. His rejuvenated play combined with Tampa's overly generous secondary, which has allowed the third-most fantasy points to WRs, arrow to a top-20 or top-15 day. Davis tops 80 yards receiving and finds the end zone for the second straight week. - Brad Evans

Ty Johnson offers RB1 value at a cheap DFS price

Many FAAB budgets were rightfully blown on Ty Johnson this week with Kerryon Johnson landing on IR, as the rookie should take over as Detroit’s feature back. He’ll cede some passing down work to J.D. McKissic, but Johnson sports impressive workout metrics and should get the majority of touches for a run-heavy team that enters Sunday with a huge advantage up front and against a Giants defense that’s been gashed for the fifth-most fantasy points by running backs this season. The Lions are touchdown favorites at home in a game with one of the highest over/unders on the slate (49 points), so I have Johnson as an RB1 and a must-start in DFS ($13) this week. - Dalton Del Don

Ty Johnson steps into a primary role in the Lions' backfield in a favorable matchup against the Giants. (Photo by: 2019 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

T.J. Hockenson manages top-10 TE performance

In the three consecutive contests heading into Week 7, Hockenson drew a total of six red-zone looks, averaging two per contest. He also managed three deep targets with nearly 30 percent of his opportunities occurring in the red area of the field. If it feels like the rookie is whiffing on a TD every week ... it’s because he is. This is evidenced by the fact that he has the same number of red-zone targets (9) as Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones, but only three RZ completions. Regardless, the fact that the former Hawkeye is attracting high-value looks is promising, especially when facing a Giants squad that’s allowing 12.9 yards per reception and has given up 10 receiving scores on the season. Fearless Forecast: 4-59-1 - Liz Loza

Time to move on from Brandin Cooks

I was originally going to offer some Jakobi Meyers promotion, and I’m still available via Twitter if you want that pitch. But let’s have a discussion about Cooks. He’s been inside the WR20 cutline just once this year, and it’s hard to see things radically improving. Jared Goff is scuffling. The Rams offensive line is also compromised, and that’s likely to stand in the way of a vertical passing game. I also don’t like the future schedule, especially during the fantasy playoff weeks.

Cooks won’t help you in Week 9, either, when the Rams take their bye. My advice for now: Find teams that are receiver-needy, and tell them you’re willing to move one. Let them come to Cooks. You’re not going to get the world (I settled for Chase Edmonds in one spot), but I don’t see growth potential for the stock. This is not the same offense we saw in the first half of 2018, not even close. - Scott Pianowski

Emmanuel Sanders scores a TD in 49ers debut

The Panthers have one of the better pass defenses in the NFL but have nevertheless ceded wide receiver production in bulk this year. Notably, Chris Godwin stung them in Week 2 for 121 yards and a score and then again in Week 6 with 151 yards and 10 grabs. D.J. Chark also went wild for 164 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Week 5. So all told, while the Panthers pass rush has been overwhelming and the secondary stingy, this is not an unbeatable pass defense.

Emmanuel Sanders arrives in San Francisco this week and we should expect him to get rolling right away. This was a win-now move and the 49ers will need him to bring juice to a wide receiver corps that hasn’t seen youngsters take needed steps forward. Sanders is a premier route runner and can step right into this offense. Don’t forget, he’s coming from Denver, where former Kyle Shanahan offensive assistant Rich Scangarello is running the show. Sanders will take his familiarity with the system and verbiage and find his way into the end zone for a team that needs him this Sunday. - Matt Harmon

