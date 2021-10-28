Week 8 bold fantasy predictions: Jonathan Taylor's about to go off

Every week, our Yahoo fantasy football crew will reveal their boldest predictions for the action ahead. It’s time to get bold for Week 8!

Jonathan Taylor runs for 175 yards

Scott Pianowski: Jonathan Taylor has been an efficiency marvel since joining the NFL — 5.2 yards per rush, 90 percent catch rate, 9.5 yards per reception. But the Colts have resisted giving Taylor a heavy workload, for reasons unknown. School’s out in Week 8, though — the Colts face a must-win game against Tennessee, and it’s time to fully unleash Taylor. The recent usage is encouraging, as Taylor’s reached season highs in snap share the last two weeks, and the Indianapolis offensive line has healed up nicely. The early over/under props on Taylor’s rushing yards were modest, in the mid-60s; jump on that while you can. He’ll be well into three digits on game day.

Matt Harmon: This is not an anti-Chase take. Those should have never been allowed but should quite certainly be illegal at this point. I'm merely here to point out that Tee Higgins is still a prime buy-low. The second-year receiver has averaged 9.3 targets the last three weeks with 94 air yards per game. He's completely ceded the vertical looks to Chase but that should have been expected. Higgins is the classic, consummate pro No. 2 receiver type. He's not as good as Chase but that's fine! In a game where the Bengals are 10.5-point favorites over the floundering Jets, there are going to be a lot of touchdown chances. No one should be shocked when Higgins gets into the mix, especially now that the Bengals are throwing more.

Tee Higgins' potential has been overshadowed by Ja'Marr Chase's epic start, but the Bengals have the offense to support both receivers. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Jameis Winston finishes as a Top-10 QB

Story continues

Dalton Del Don: Jameis Winston has gotten 8.7 YPA with a 6:0 TD:INT ratio over two home games this season, and the biggest problem (lack of volume) with his fantasy value shouldn’t be an issue this week against the league’s premier pass-funnel defense (Tampa Bay has allowed an NFL-low 51.3(!) rushing yards per game to RBs this season). This matchup features one of the highest over/unders this week, when Winston finishes as a top-10 fantasy QB during his revenge game. Adam Trautman is also a sleeper in Week 8; he ran the second-most routes on the Saints last week and gets a Bucs pass-funnel D that’s allowed the most catches to tight ends this season.

Gabriel Davis replaces Dawson Knox in the red area

Liz Loza: A big-play threat in college, who excelled in the red zone over his rookie season, Gabriel Davis is due for an increased role. Before injuring his hand, Dawson Knox drew 7 red zone looks. Ironically, Davis recorded the same number of high-value opportunities (and delivered on them) from Weeks 12 -15 of 2020 when John Brown was sidelined. The second-year player figures to convert versus a Miami defense that's given up 15 receiving scores and the third-most fantasy points to opposing WRs.

[Play in Yahoo's Week 8 Million Dollar Baller DFS contest]

Damien Harris enters fantasy RB1 territory

Jennifer Eakins: Damien Harris is currently RB22 in half-PPR points per game on the season with 11.5, but is set up to grab himself a seat at the Top-12 table this week. New England is facing a Chargers defense that has been porous against the run in 2021, allowing 132 rushing yards per game, which is the third-most in the NFL. Yes, the Patriots' backfield is never one to be trusted for fantasy purposes, but last week before their game against the Jets was a full-on blowout, Harris handled seven of the 10 RB carries in the first half. Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor will handle pass-catching duties, while Harris runs all over the Chargers' soft run defense in Week 8.

Tyler Higbee finishes as a Top-5 TE

Troy King: I know this may come as a surprise, but Cooper Kupp isn’t the only pass-catcher on the Rams. Tyler Higbee should feast against the Texans’ defense, a unit that's given up the second-most fantasy points to tight ends. Higbee was very involved last week as he saw his second-highest target share of the season (19.5%), which was also second on the team behind Kupp. The eight targets he saw in Week 7 were tied for third among all tight ends.

If you like fantasy points, play Tyler Higbee wherever you can.

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast