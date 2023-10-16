Week 8 Big Ten Power Rankings: Iowa the new best in the West

Week 7 is in the books, and what a week it was! Iowa is now your king in the West, following a 15-6 slobberknocker over Wisconsin. Out of all of the college football games that I’ve watched, this certainly was one of them. There was no offense in a truly offensive game for viewers.

On the other side of the conference, we have a gigantic battle set up. Ohio State and Penn State, both coming off blowout victories, will play each other next week in the Big Noon Kickoff. Few games are as big as this one.

A loss throws a serious wrench in your team’s plans of making it to the Big Ten Championship game under the current setup. Is it fair that a loss to No. 3 Ohio State could potentially knock No. 6 Penn State out of the running to make it to the big dance? Meanwhile, the 23rd-ranked Hawkeyes, who they shut out, have a great shot of making it. It probably isn’t fair, but that’s why it’s called football and not fairball.

Don’t like it? Complain about it online! Just don’t complain about where your team ends up in the newest Big Ten Power Rankings!

Last Week’s Ranking: 14

Week 7 Result: Michigan 52, Indiana 7

Record: 2-4

Up Next: vs. 5-2 Rutgers at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 on BTN

See, I told you all! Indiana were embarrassed by Michigan, as we all expected. They did hold a lead early on at least.

Last Week’s Ranking: 11

Week 7 Result: Ohio State 41, Purdue 7

Record: 2-5

Up Next: Bye

Another demoralizing loss for the Boilermakers. It was expected though going against Ohio State.

Michigan State

Last Week’s Ranking: 12

Week 7 Result: Rutgers 27, Michigan State 24

Record: 2-4

Up Next: vs. 7-0 Michigan at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 on NBC

This has to be the worst loss of the year for Michigan State. The Spartans blew an 18-point lead to Rutgers. They gave up 21 points in the fourth quarter! Simply a disaster for the Spartans.

Northwestern

Last Week’s Ranking: 10

Week 7 Result: Bye

Record: 3-3

Up Next: at 3-3 Nebraska at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 on BTN

Bye week pretty much keeps the Wildcats level in the power rankings.

Last Week’s Ranking: 13

Week 7 Result: Illinois 27, Maryland 24

Record: 3-4

Up Next: vs. 4-2 Wisconsin at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 on FS1

Illinois shocked the Big Ten world in an upset win over Maryland. They took advantage of a Terps team reeling from their first loss of the season. Good win for the Illini.

Last Week’s Ranking: 9

Week 7 Result: Bye

Record: 3-3

Up Next: at 6-1 Iowa at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 on NBC

Just like Northwestern, a bye week keeps Minnesota stable in the rankings.

Nebraska

Last Week’s Ranking: 8

Week 7 Result: Bye

Record: 3-3

Up Next: vs. 3-3 Northwestern at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 on BTN

As they beat Illinois earlier in the season, the Cornhuskers stay in the same slot after their bye week.

Rutgers

Last Week’s Ranking: 7

Week 7 Result: Rutgers 27, Michigan State 24

Record: 5-2

Up Next: at 2-4 Indiana at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 on BTN

What a win! It should not have come down to that, needing an 18-point comeback, but Greg Schiano’s boys got it done! Rutgaz is one win away from becoming bowl eligible! Do it for Springsteen boys!

Maryland

Last Week’s Ranking: 4

Week 7 Result: Illinois 27, Maryland 24

Record: 5-2

Up Next: Bye

What the heck, Maryland? Seriously. What the heck? We all bought into you as a serious team, and now you’ve lost two straight. Get out of my office!

Wisconsin

Last Week’s Ranking: 5

Week 7 Result: Iowa 15, Wisconsin 6

Record: 4-2

Up Next: at 3-4 Illinois at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 on FS1

I won’t ding Wisconsin too harshly. They did lose to the best team in the division, and were without their starting quarterback. Still, things weren’t looking too good with him in either. Six points scored is still only six points scored.

Iowa

Last Week’s Ranking: 6

Week 7 Result: Iowa 15, Wisconsin 6

Record: 6-1

Up Next: vs. 3-3 Minnesota at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 on NBC

There is a realistic chance that Iowa finishes the regular season 11-1 without throwing over 100 yards again.

Penn State

Last Week’s Ranking: 3

Week 7 Result: Penn State 63, UMass 0

Record: 6-0

Up Next: at 6-0 Ohio State at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 on Fox

Yep, Penn State obliterated Massachussetts. This week is the big test.

Ohio State

Last Week’s Ranking: 2

Week 7 Result: Ohio State 41, Purdue 7

Record: 6-0

Up Next: vs. 6-0 Penn State at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 on Fox

Now that the yearly drumming of Purdue is out of the way, Ryan Day and his squad can focus on fellow East division competitor Penn State this week.

Michigan

Last Week’s Ranking: 1

Week 7 Result: Michigan 52, Indiana 7

Record: 7-0

Up Next: at 2-4 Michigan State at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 on NBC

Another week, another blowout for Michigan. Will anybody stop the Wolverines this season?

