Week 8 Betting Preview: 7-point favorites just keep on winning

As we near the halfway-point of the regular season, two shocking NFL stats stand out that may be of interest to bettors: double digit favorites are 11-3 against the spread while every 7+ point favorite has won outright.

Scott Pianowski & Frank Schwab kick off their weekly Wednesday betting pod discussing these two numbers, and why the weirdness of the 2021 NFL season may be its chalkiness.

Later in the show, they dive into the Week 8 lines, including figuring out what to do with the COVID-diminished Packers visiting the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night, a potentially low-scoring Browns/Steelers matchup on Sunday and the Kansas City Chiefs laying a whopping 10 points against the New York Giants on Monday night, despite their double-digit loss to the Tennessee Titans last weekend.

