NFL depth charts are always changing, whether it’s due to injuries, coaching decisions, or performance-related issues. The running back position, in particular, can be tough to stay on top of throughout the season, as the vast majority of teams have gone with some sort of committee approach, featuring two and sometimes even three backs.

Below is a breakdown of each team’s backfield to help us determine offenses that are using a single workhorse, committees, and situations to avoid for fantasy. I’ll use this space each week to track the numbers and provide some thoughts.

All snap counts and touches are compiled from Pro Football Focus and Pro Football Reference. Opportunities refers to the running back’s combined carries and targets.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Chase Edmonds (Week 1: 58% snap rate, 16 opportunities, Week 2: 64%, 13, Week 3: 66%, 19, Week 4: 67%, 17, Week 5: 61%, 10, Week 6: 37%, 8, Week 7: 69%, 18)

James Conner (Week 1: 49%, 16, Week 2: 39%, 8, Week 3: 37%, 12, Week 4: 42%, 20, Week 5: 48%, 11, Week 6: 55%, 17, Week 7: 30%, 10)

Notes: We have a clear picture of this backfield. Edmonds is the guy between the 20-yard lines and in the passing game with 33 targets (7th among RBs), and Conner is the preferred back in the red zone, at the goal line, and in clock-killing mode. Kyler Murray has 12 red-zone carries of his own and three touchdowns on those. Edmonds is the current RB31 in half-PPR points per game because he doesn’t score touchdowns, though Week 7 was the first time all season Edmonds (15) out-carried Conner (10). Conner is at RB27 based purely on his success at the goal line with six touchdowns over his last six games. He’s top-10 in red-zone, inside-the-10, and inside-the-five carries. This offense just spreads the ball around so much.

ATLANTA FALCONS

Cordarrelle Patterson (Week 1: 33% snap rate, 9 opportunities, Week 2: 33%, 13, Week 3: 42%, 14, Week 4: 30%, 12, Week 5: 59%, 23, Week 7: 73%, 19)

Mike Davis (Week 1: 75%, 21, Week 2: 64%, 16, Week 3: 60%, 16, Week 4: 67%, 15, Week 5: 64%, 18, Week 7: 60%, 4)

Story continues

Notes: After being propped up by his role as a pass-catching back, Davis was targeted zero times last week against the Dolphins and has pretty much been phased out of the offense in favor of the ultra-productive Patterson, who looks really explosive with the ball in his hands and as a downhill runner. He’s earned the playing-time spike as an every-week RB2 and is third among RBs in targets this season with 36, trailing only Najee Harris and D’Andre Swift.

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Ty’Son Williams (Week 1: 51% snap rate, 13 opportunities, Week 2: 49%, 15, Week 3: 50%, 6, Week 4: DNP, Week 5: 19%, 6, Week 6: DNP, Week 7: 29%, 4)

Latavius Murray (Week 1: 31%, 10, Week 2: 36%, 9, Week 3: 33%, 7, Week 4: 62%, 18, Week 5: 49%, 9, Week 6: 38%, 11, Week 7: DNP)

Le’Veon Bell (Weeks 1-3: DNP, Week 4: 27%, 5, Week 5: DNP, Week 6: 32%, 8, Week 7: 30%, 7)

Devonta Freeman (Week 1: DNP, Week 2: 13%, 2, Week 3: 16%, 3, Week 4: 8%, 1, Week 5: 27%, 5, Week 6: 30%, 11, Week 7: 40%, 7)

Notes: Williams was back in the lineup with Murray out last week against the Bengals but isn’t liked by the coaching staff. Lamar Jackson is the Ravens’ best runner. None of the RBs are exciting plays with whichever three are active splitting snaps each week.

BUFFALO BILLS

Zack Moss (Week 1: DNP, Week 2: 28% snap rate, 10 opportunities, Week 3: 56%, 16, Week 4: 56%, 15, Week 5: 74%, 15, Week 6: 55%, 12)

Devin Singletary (Week 1: 75%, 16, Week 2: 66%, 16, Week 3: 43%, 13, Week 4: 44%, 15, Week 5: 26%, 8, Week 6: 45%, 10)

Notes: The Bills are coming off their bye week. After being a healthy scratch in Week 1, Moss is the overall RB22 in half-PPR points per game. He’s the Bills’ preferred back when they’re playing with a lead, and they have one of the easiest remaining schedules. Moss should be considered an every-week RB2 with 17 red-zone carries. Singletary is more of a back-end RB3/4 who doesn’t score touchdowns as the team’s between-the-20s back.

[Play in Yahoo's Week 8 Million Dollar Baller DFS contest]

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Christian McCaffrey (Week 1: 89% snap rate, 30 opportunities, Week 2: 71%, 30, Week 3: 30%, 9, Weeks 4-7: DNP)

Chuba Hubbard (Week 1: 11%, 2, Week 2: 25%, 8, Week 3: 55%, 16, Week 4: 47%, 15, Week 5: 65%, 30, Week 6: 65%, 19, Week 7: 53%, 17)

Royce Freeman (Week 6: 31%, 1, Week 7: 45%, 5)

Notes: McCaffrey (hamstring) remains on I.R. In a broken offense that has totally face-planted with Sam Darnold, Hubbard is the overall RB26 in half-PPR points per game with CMC out the last four weeks. Freeman is stealing snaps but isn’t registering touches.

CHICAGO BEARS

David Montgomery (Week 1: 59% snap rate, 17 opportunities, Week 2: 80%, 24, Week 3: 82%, 14, Week 4: 62%, 23, Weeks 5-7: DNP)

Damien Williams (Week 1: 43%, 11, Week 2: 23%, 5, Week 3: 16%, 0, Week 4: 33%, 10, Week 5: 48%, 19, Week 6: DNP, Week 7: 17%, 4)

Khalil Herbert (Week 5: 53%, 18, Week 6: 89%, 22, Week 7: 77%, 23)

Notes: Montgomery (knee) remains on I.R. Even with Williams back in the lineup last week against the Bucs, Herbert still remained the clear-cut lead back and went for 100 yards against the vaunted Tampa Bay run defense. Herbert is the overall RB12 over the last two weeks and has earned the feature-back job over Williams with his play in Montgomery’s absence.

Running back Khalil Herbert is one of the few positives for a Bears offense that has struggled mightily. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Joe Mixon (Week 1: 78% snap rate, 33 opportunities, Week 2: 84%, 22, Week 3: 74%, 19, Week 4: 69%, 18, Week 5: 28%, 11, Week 6: 62%, 24, Week 7: 54%, 12)

Samaje Perine (Week 1: 22%, 6, Week 2: 5%, 1, Week 3: 21%, 2, Week 4: 28%, 4, Week 5: 61%, 16, Week 6: DNP, Week 7: 48%, 12)

Notes: Mixon has a touchdown in four straight games and is the overall RB17 on the year, but the Bengals simply don’t run the ball in the red zone and near the goal line, as Mixon has just six carries inside the 20-yard line. And that leads the team. His pass-game role is nonexistent most weeks, too, with two-or-fewer targets in 5-of-7 games. Perine is someone certainly worth adding with double-digit touches in each of his last two games.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Nick Chubb (Week 1: 53% snap rate, 17 opportunities, Week 2: 57%, 12, Week 3: 49%, 22, Week 4: 47%, 22, Week 5: 56%, 22, Weeks 6-7: DNP)

Kareem Hunt (Week 1: 47%, 9, Week 2: 38%, 14, Week 3: 41%, 17, Week 4: 53%, 18, Week 5: 44%, 18, Week 6: 69%, 17, Week 7: DNP)

D’Ernest Johnson (Week 7: 69%, 24)

Demetric Felton (Week 7: 31%, 5)

Notes: Hunt is on I.R., but the Browns are expecting Chubb back for Week 8, though that’s not guaranteed. Johnson went absolutely bonkers against the Broncos last week with Chubb and Hunt out, totaling 166 yards and one score on 24 touches as the week’s overall RB4. He was a true week-winner. If Chubb is back, look for Johnson to fill the Hunt role with 10-15 touches.

DALLAS COWBOYS

Ezekiel Elliott (Week 1: 83% snap rate, 13 opportunities, Week 2: 71%, 18, Week 3: 70%, 20, Week 4: 75%, 21, Week 5: 60%, 24, Week 6: 71%, 26)

Tony Pollard (Week 1: 24%, 7, Week 2: 34%, 15, Week 3: 38%, 12, Week 4: 30%, 10, Week 5: 40%, 18, Week 6: 29%, 13)

Notes: The Cowboys are coming off their bye week. Elliott is the overall RB4 on the year. Pollard is getting a few series to himself each week so Zeke can stay fresh. It’s basically a 65-35 backfield. Pollard is the No. 1 insurance running back in fantasy football right now. Elliott is sixth in red-zone carries and third with seven attempts inside the five-yard line. Zeke’s five red-zone scores trail only Derrick Henry’s eight and James Conner’s six.

[Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

DENVER BRONCOS

Melvin Gordon (Week 1: 50% snap rate, 14 opportunities, Week 2: 59%, 15, Week 3: 54%, 20, Week 4: 49%, 13, Week 5: 60%, 11, Week 6: 53%, 13, Week 7: 58%, 11)

Javonte Williams (Week 1: 50%, 15, Week 2: 41%, 14, Week 3: 40%, 16, Week 4: 51%, 10, Week 5: 42%, 11, Week 6: 47%, 14, Week 7: 42%, 11)

Notes: Gordon and Williams are pretty much splitting work right down the middle in a bad offense that has crashed back to Earth against better competition the last four weeks. Gordon and Williams might need an injury from one another for the other to become a fantasy starter.

DETROIT LIONS

D’Andre Swift (Week 1: 68% snap rate, 22 opportunities, Week 2: 63%, 13, Week 3: 56%, 21, Week 4: 73%, 14, Week 5: 74%, 17, Week 6: 78%, 20, Week 7: 75%, 23)

Jamaal Williams (Week 1: 35%, 18, Week 2: 39%, 10, Week 3: 49%, 14, Week 4: 30%, 14, Week 5: 32%, 15, Week 6: 30%, 6, Week 7: 29%, 12)

Notes: Swift has played one more game than Najee Harris but is officially the leader among RBs with 52 targets to Harris’ 46 after seeing 10 last week against the Rams. And Swift has out-carried Williams 15-14 in the red zone. The Lions losing every week has greatly benefitted Swift with him racking up a ton of his fantasy production in the second halves of games. Even with splitting the work at the goal line and in the red zone, Swift is fantasy’s overall RB9. Williams has gone back-to-back games with zero targets. He’s not usable in fantasy lineups.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Aaron Jones (Week 1: 49% snap rate, 7 opportunities, Week 2: 69%, 23, Week 3: 73%, 21, Week 4: 62%, 19, Week 5: 69%, 19, Week 6: 59%, 17, Week 7: 73%, 11)

AJ Dillon (Week 1: 28%, 5, Week 2: 29%, 6, Week 3: 29%, 8, Week 4: 40%, 16, Week 5: 33%, 12, Week 6: 42%, 11, Week 7: 23%, 5)

Notes: The Packers targeted Washington’s pass-funnel defense last week, but Jones’ 73% snap share was his highest since Week 3. Dillon fumbled twice against Washington and was a major bust for those using him as a bye-week fill-in RB2 after he saw double-digit touches Weeks 4-6. Jones is fantasy’s overall RB14, and Dillon would be an every-week RB1/2 if Jones ever needs to miss time. Dillon should be rostered in all fantasy leagues.

HOUSTON TEXANS

Mark Ingram (Week 1: 46% snap rate, 26 opportunities, Week 2: 31%, 16, Week 3: 35%, 7, Week 4: 21%, 6, Week 5: 44%, 16, Week 6: 44%, 20, Week 7: 38%, 9)

David Johnson (Week 1: 28%, 7, Week 2: 43%, 8, Week 3: 38%, 2, Week 4: 57%, 9, Week 5: 53%, 8, Week 6: 43%, 4, Week 7: 54%, 13)

Phillip Lindsay (Week 1: 26%, 8, Week 2: 23%, 6, Week 3: 16%, 7, Week 4: 17%, 4, Week 5: 22%, 5, Week 6: 15%, 11, Week 7: 7%, 2)

Notes: A three-man committee in a bottom-three offense leaves none of these backs playable in fantasy. Ingram is averaging just 3.2 YPC and hasn’t scored since Week 1 despite registering 14 red-zone carries. Johnson could use a change of scenery as a pass-game back.

Editor's note: Mark Ingram was traded to the New Orleans Saints shortly after this publishing.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Jonathan Taylor (Week 1: 55% snap rate, 24 opportunities, Week 2: 45%, 16, Week 3: 48%, 13, Week 4: 51%, 19, Week 5: 52%, 19, Week 6: 65%, 16, Week 7: 69%, 21)

Nyheim Hines (Week 1: 45%, 17, Week 2: 37%, 3, Week 3: 56%, 12, Week 4: 31%, 4, Week 5: 38%, 5, Week 6: 23%, 6, Week 7: 28%, 11)

Marlon Mack (Week 4: 31%, 12, Week 5: 14%, 7, Week 6: 19%, 5, Week 7: 6%, 3)

Notes: The Colts are trying to trade Mack ahead of next Tuesday’s deadline, rolling with Taylor and Hines as their backfield duo, though Mack is still getting carries here and there. Taylor is a lock-and-load RB1 with major touchdown upside in this Indy offense where he leads the league with 34 red-zone carries. Taylor has scored six times in the last four weeks after going scoreless in Weeks 1-3. He’s up to the overall RB5 on the season. Hines is an extremely volatile RB3/4 with unpredictable week-to-week workloads.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

James Robinson (Week 1: 64% snap rate, 11 opportunities, Week 2: 73%, 14, Week 3: 59%, 21, Week 4: 95%, 20, Week 5: 68%, 19, Week 6: 85%, 21)

Carlos Hyde (Week 1: 34%, 11, Week 2: 25%, 4, Week 3: 34%, 8, Week 4: DNP, Week 5: 25%, 5, Week 6: 14%, 1)

Notes: The Jaguars are coming off their bye week. Hyde returned in Week 5, but Robinson has out-snapped him 104-27 the last two games. Robinson has five touchdown runs over the last four weeks and is fantasy’s overall RB11 on the year. This team doesn’t need Hyde. Robinson is back to being a confident RB1 play every week, even in a bad offense. He just needs coach Urban Meyer to stick with him.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Week 1: 72% snap rate, 17 opportunities, Week 2: 65%, 13, Week 3: 62%, 19, Week 4: 52%, 17, Week 5: 26%, 9, Weeks 6-7: DNP)

Darrel Williams (Week 1: 22%, 1, Week 2: 27%, 3, Week 3: 34%, 10, Week 4: 36%, 12, Week 5: 43%, 10, Week 6: 72%, 25, Week 7: 64%, 9)

Jerick McKinnon (Week 5: 31%, 3, Week 6: 28%, 7, Week 7: 31%, 4)

Notes: Edwards-Helaire has a sprained MCL and remains on I.R. Williams can do everything the Chiefs ask from their running backs and has handled 30-of-33 backfield carries with CEH out. Williams isn’t an explosive player, but he gets the job done and doesn’t make mistakes while playing in an offense that can put up points. Game script just got away from him last week with the Chiefs chasing the Titans. Williams is a borderline RB1 with Edwards-Helaire out.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Josh Jacobs (Week 1: 52% snap rate, 12 opportunities, Weeks 2-3: DNP, Week 4: 63%, 18, Week 5: 69%, 20, Week 6: 64%, 17, Week 7: 36%, 9)

Kenyan Drake (Week 1: 48%, 11, Week 2: 71%, 13, Week 3: 43%, 14, Week 4: 35%, 1, Week 5: 18%, 3, Week 6: 21%, 6, Week 7: 39%, 17)

Notes: Jacobs is purely touchdown-dependent but seems to score every week. He just rarely looks healthy after putting so many miles on his wheels. Jacobs is averaging a pitiful 3.4 YPC but has lucked into five rushing scores in five games. Drake has three touchdowns over the last two weeks under the new coaches, and he’s earned more playing time. The offense just looks better without Jacobs, who missed the second half last week with a chest contusion. He’s expected to be fine when the Raiders come out of their bye in Week 9.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Austin Ekeler (Week 1: 58% snap rate, 15 opportunities, Week 2: 63%, 18, Week 3: 74%, 17, Week 4: 60%, 20, Week 5: 71%, 22, Week 6: 61%, 13)

Larry Rountree (Week 1: 27%, 8, Week 2: 14%, 2, Week 3: 17%, 4, Week 4: 29%, 11, Week 5: 0%, 0, Week 6: DNP)

Justin Jackson (Week 1: 14%, 2, Week 2: 23%, 5, Week 3: 11%, 2, Week 4: 15%, 7, Week 5: DNP, Week 6: 14%, 1)

Notes: The Chargers are coming off their bye week. Ekeler is as safe of an RB1 as there is in one of the league’s best offenses. He’s the overall RB2 in half-PPR points per game. Ekeler leads the team with 19 red-zone carries, tied for sixth in the league. Rountree, Jackson, and Joshua Kelley have all taken turns acting as the RB2 to Ekeler. None of the three have any sort of fantasy value with Ekeler healthy.

Editor’s Note: Drafting is only half the battle! Get an edge on your competition with our NFL Season Tools - available in our EDGE+ Roto tier for $3.99/mo. (annually) or $9.99/mo. (monthly) - that are packed with rankings, projections, a trade evaluator, start/sit tools and much more. And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Darrell Henderson (Week 1: 94% snap rate, 17 opportunities, Week 2: 68%, 18, Week 3: DNP, Week 4: 90%, 20, Week 5: 66%, 18, Week 6: 82%, 24, Week 7: 88%, 21)

Sony Michel (Week 1: 6%, 1, Week 2: 27%, 10, Week 3: 74%, 24, Week 4: 10%, 3, Week 5: 34%, 12, Week 6: 18%, 9, Week 7: 12%, 2)

Notes: Henderson is a strong mid-range RB1 in a high-octane L.A. offense that is going to put up points every week. He’s the overall RB13. The Rams want him to be a workhorse and are using him like pre-injury Todd Gurley. Henderson’s body just has to be able to handle it. Michel is purely a bench stash at the moment in the event Henderson goes down with an injury.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Myles Gaskin (Week 1: 54% snap rate, 14 opportunities, Week 2: 61%, 10, Week 3: 52%, 19, Week 4: 23%, 2, Week 5: 69%, 15, Week 6: 36%, 11, Week 7: 63%, 19)

Malcolm Brown (Week 1: 30%, 5, Week 2: 12%, 5, Week 3: 41%, 7, Week 4: 67%, 9, Week 5: 9%, 0, Week 6: 36%, 6, Week 7: 7%, 4)

Salvon Ahmed (Week 1: 20%, 6, Week 2: 31%, 9, Week 3: 6%, 0, Week 4: 10%, 5, Week 5: 20%, 5, Week 6: 27%, 9, Week 7: 30%, 9)

Notes: Brown was injured early in the Week 7 loss to the Falcons. With Brown (quad) headed to I.R., this backfield is suddenly narrowed to a two-man unit, making Gaskin far more palatable as an RB2/FLEX play. He’s third among RBs with 36 targets in a Dolphins offense that passes the ball as much as anyone else. Ahmed will likely flirt with double-digit touches behind him.

Myles Gaskin should have more fantasy appeal with the Dolphins' backfield down to options while Malcolm Brown is on I.R. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Dalvin Cook (Week 1: 71% snap rate, 27 opportunities, Week 2: 77%, 25, Week 3: DNP, Week 4: 49%, 15, Week 5: DNP, Week 6: 74%, 31)

Alexander Mattison (Week 1: 11%, 2, Week 2: 21%, 4, Week 3: 68%, 34, Week 4: 34%, 10, Week 5: 66%, 32, Week 6: 13%, 3)

Notes: The Vikings are coming off their bye week. Mattison has seen 66 combined carries and targets in the two games Cook has missed this season. He’s a legitimate RB1 every time Cook sits. Cook returned to handle 29-of-33 backfield carries last time out against the Panthers. He posted the overall RB8 week and said he now feels great after the week off. Look out.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Damien Harris (Week 1: 53% snap rate, 26 opportunities, Week 2: 41%, 17, Week 3: 31%, 8, Week 4: 61%, 6, Week 5: 33%, 14, Week 6: 48%, 19, Week 7: 46%, 16)

Brandon Bolden (Week 4: 32%, 7, Week 5: 38%, 6, Week 6: 20%, 2, Week 7: 28%, 9)

Rhamondre Stevenson (Week 5: 34%, 11, Week 6: 33%, 8, Week 7: DNP)

Notes: As a pure early-down runner and non-factor in the passing game, Harris’ floor is scary-low, but he’s gone for 100-plus yards in back-to-back games and is averaging 15.3 carries per game over the last three weeks with four rushing scores in that span. With the Patriots starting to catch a groove on offense of late, Harris is the overall RB12 across Weeks 5-7. Harris is up to ninth in the NFL with 17 red-zone carries. He’s fourth in inside-the-10 carries and third with seven totes inside the five-yard line. The coaching staff just trusts Bolden more in pass-protection situations and are taking things week-by-week with rookie Stevenson. J.J. Taylor scored a pair of touchdowns in garbage time last week against the Jets.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Alvin Kamara (Week 1: 73% snap rate, 24 opportunities, Week 2: 84%, 11, Week 3: 84%, 28, Week 4: 87%, 26, Week 5: 88%, 24, Week 7: 82%, 31)

Tony Jones (Week 1: 35%, 12, Week 2: 27%, 3, Week 3: 21%, 4, Week 4: 13%, 6, Weeks 5-7: DNP)

Notes: Kamara is on pace for a career-high 323 rushing attempts as the obvious focal point of the New Orleans offense. He’s never topped 194 in a season before. Kamara is the overall RB3 in half-PPR points per game after his 10-catch Week 7. He scored his first rushing touchdown of the season in Week 5 but has four receiving scores. After seeing zero targets in Week 4, Kamara has 19 targets over the last two contests.

NEW YORK GIANTS

Saquon Barkley (Week 1: 48% snap rate, 13 opportunities, Week 2: 84%, 16, Week 3: 86%, 23, Week 4: 89%, 19, Week 5: 9%, 3, Weeks 6-7: DNP)

Devontae Booker (Week 1: 39%, 5, Week 2: 14%, 3, Week 3: DNP, Week 4: 11%, 2, Week 5: 88%, 20, Week 6: 72%, 16, Week 7: 82%, 17)

Notes: Barkley could miss one more game but should be back by Week 9 at the latest. Booker is the overall RB29 with Barkley out the last two weeks with just 92 yards and one touchdown on 26 rushing attempts (3.54 YPC) in that span to go with a 6-43-0 receiving line. FB Elijhaa Penny has stolen 12 carries and one touchdown as a plodding short-yardage runner.

[So many reasons to play Yahoo DFS: Learn more now and get in on the fun]

NEW YORK JETS

Michael Carter (Week 1: 25% snap rate, 6 opportunities, Week 2: 45%, 14, Week 3: 43%, 12, Week 4: 51%, 16, Week 5: 52%, 13, Week 7: 72%, 20)

Ty Johnson (Week 1: 54%, 7, Week 2: 45%, 12, Week 3: 57%, 8, Week 4: 33%, 5, Week 5: 39%, 7, Week 7: 32%, 12)

Tevin Coleman (Week 1: 26%, 9, Week 2: 10%, 5, Week 3: DNP, Week 4: 18%, 6, Week 5: 9%, 4, Week 7: DNP)

Notes: Carter has distanced himself as the Jets’ lead back and soaked up a season-high 72% of the snaps last week in a blowout loss to the Patriots. He saw a season-high nine targets in the loss, catching eight for 67 yards. In an offense that is expected to chase points every week, it puts Carter in position to catch a lot of passes. He’s seen at least three targets in five straight games. Carter is averaging just 3.5 YPC on the ground but has double-digit carries in four of the last five contests. He also leads the Jets with eight red-zone carries to Johnson’s seven. The ceiling isn’t high in this bad offense, but there’s enough here for Carter to be an RB2/FLEX.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Miles Sanders (Week 1: 66% snap rate, 20 opportunities, Week 2: 67%, 15, Week 3: 60%, 6, Week 4: 64%, 10, Week 5: 75%, 16, Week 6: 83%, 13, Week 7: 17%, 7)

Kenneth Gainwell (Week 1: 35%, 12, Week 2: 33%, 9, Week 3: 31%, 5, Week 4: 39%, 11, Week 5: 24%, 5, Week 6: 23%, 2, Week 7: 51%, 13)

Boston Scott (Week 7: 31%, 9)

Notes: Sanders out-snapped Gainwell 93-28 in Weeks 5-6 and then he got hurt on the second drive of the game in Week 7. With Sanders (ankle) considered week to week, Gainwell is the guy to add in Philly, but it’s worth noting that Boston Scott out-carried Gainwell 7-5 with Sanders hurt. And Jordan Howard is expected to be elevated from the practice squad. Gainwell is an RB2/3, but we shouldn’t be expecting 20-plus touches. The Eagles are going to spread it around, and Hurts is still the team’s best bet for rushing scores near the goal line.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Najee Harris (Week 1: 100% snap rate, 19 opportunities, Week 2: 95%, 15, Week 3: 95%, 33, Week 4: 80%, 22, Week 5: 65%, 28, Week 6: 84%, 31)

Notes: The Steelers are coming off their bye week. Harris is an every-week RB1 based on volume alone, even if he’s running behind one of the league’s worst offensive lines while averaging 3.8 YPC. Harris is second among RBs with 46 targets and has seen 23 and 24 carries the last two games. He’s scored touchdowns in three straight contests. Harris is up to the overall RB6 in half-PPR points per game.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Elijah Mitchell (Week 1: 64% snap rate, 19 opportunities, Week 2: 61%, 19, Weeks 3-4: DNP, Week 5: 68%, 11, Week 7: 66%, 18)

JaMycal Hasty (Week 7: 34%, 9)

Trey Sermon (Week 1: DNP, Week 2: 1%, 1, Week 3: 59%, 13, Week 4: 51%, 19, Week 5: 3%, 1, Week 7: DNP)

Notes: With Hasty back off I.R. last week, Sermon played zero snaps as the No. 3 back. He shouldn’t be rostered in 12-team leagues. Mitchell went over 100 yards and scored a touchdown against the Colts, posting the overall RB6 week. He’s a solid RB2 in a run-first offense but has to score touchdowns because he doesn’t see targets in the passing game.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Chris Carson (Week 1: 78% snap rate, 19 opportunities, Week 2: 63%, 13, Week 3: 43%, 14, Week 4: 45%, 14, Weeks 5-7: DNP)

Alex Collins (Week 4: 39%, 12, Week 5: 71%, 18, Week 6: 60%, 21, Week 7: 39%, 17)

Rashaad Penny (Week 7: 36%, 6)

Notes: Carson is on I.R. with his neck injury. Collins has been the starter the last three weeks, but Penny did return last week to narrow the snap-share gap in this backfield. Neither runner was able to do anything against the Saints with Geno Smith unable to move the ball through the air. Collins is a volume-based RB2/3 while Penny is merely an end-of-bench stash right now.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Leonard Fournette (Week 1: 65% snap rate, 16 opportunities, Week 2: 49%, 15, Week 3: 36%, 7, Week 4: 82%, 25, Week 5: 62%, 17, Week 6: 63%, 28, Week 7: 53%, 19)

Ronald Jones (Week 1: 9%, 4, Week 2: 41%, 9, Week 3: 16%, 5, Week 4: 17%, 6, Week 5: 14%, 6, Week 6: 19%, 6, Week 7: 19%, 10)

Giovani Bernard (Week 1: 26%, 3, Week 2: 10%, 2, Week 3: 45%, 10, Week 4: DNP, Week 5: 23%, 6, Week 6: 16%, 2, Week 7: 15%, 3)

Notes: Fournette is the overall RB10 in half-PPR points per game the last four weeks. He’s soaking up all the money touches in the passing game and at the goal line when the Bucs decide to run the ball down there. He’s third in the NFL in red-zone carries with 25.

TENNESSEE TITANS

Derrick Henry (Week 1: 62% snap rate, 21 opportunities, Week 2: 76%, 41, Week 3: 72%, 31, Week 4: 59%, 35, Week 5: 77%, 29, Week 6: 81%, 23, Week 7: 74%, 31)

Jeremy McNichols (Week 1: 36%, 6, Week 2: 24%, 4, Week 3: 26%, 4, Week 4: 40%, 13, Week 5: 23%, 3, Week 6: 2%, 0, Week 7: 15%, 1)

Darrynton Evans (Week 7: 9%, 4)

Notes: Fantasy’s overall RB1, Henry leads the league in carries, rushing yards, and touchdowns. He's had three three-touchdown games over the last six weeks and has over 100 total yards in six straight. Henry has 55.3 more half-PPR points than overall RB2 Jonathan Taylor. The Big Dog is on pace for 464 carries as the focal point of the Tennessee offense. His career high was 378 last season. Henry is simply in a class of his own.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

Antonio Gibson (Week 1: 65% snap rate, 25 opportunities, Week 2: 61%, 15, Week 3: 57%, 14, Week 4: 55%, 16, Week 5: 57%, 22, Week 6: 39%, 13, Week 7: 42%, 16)

J.D. McKissic (Week 1: 36%, 1, Week 2: 44%, 10, Week 3: 46%, 5, Week 4: 40%, 12, Week 5: 41%, 6, Week 6: 61%, 18, Week 7: 64%, 10)

Notes: Gibson’s shin is just giving him too many problems. He’s dealing with a stress fracture and doesn’t play heavy snaps. Gibson is seeing carries and goal-line looks, but his floor is extremely low in a hot-and-cold offense with no pass-game role. McKissic is a solid RB3.