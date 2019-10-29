Week 8: AFC Targets & Touches

Fantasy football is, at its core, an exercise in risk analysis. Points are our currency and every article we digest, every podcast we engorge ourselves in, every box score we study is aimed at shining a light on safe, bankable volume we can rely on. That’s the purpose served by Targets and Touches, a thorough and exhaustively researched window into which players are making their respective teams tick. This is a weekly fixture here at Rotoworld, informed by data from Airyards.com, Pro Football Focus and Pro-Football-Reference.

Before we open Pandora’s box, please note that stat lines are arranged with the most recent game first while “X” signifies a player’s absence. To make the info more accessible, I also cut out much of the clutter, removing players averaging fewer than one target or carry, anyone slated to miss significant time and other fluff (fullback and receiver carries, for instance) that doesn’t factor into our decision-making. Because we’re in the meat of the season now, each players’ stats will only include the past five games. Anything more would be overkill. Now let’s get to the good stuff.

Baltimore Ravens

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Targets: Mark Andrews (8, 8, 7, 8, 7), Seth Roberts (4, 2, 2, 5, 2), Miles Boykin (2, 3, 0, 3, 1), Hayden Hurst (2, 1, 4, 2, 5), Nick Boyle (1, 4, 2, 1, 5), Mark Ingram (1, 3, 2, 1, 4), Willie Snead (1, 5, 5, 2, 5), Justice Hill (0, 0, 0, 2, 3) Marquise Brown (X, X, 5, 7, 9)

Air Yards: Mark Andrews (93, 72, 45, 94, 55), Miles Boykin (55, 44, 0, 31, 21), Seth Roberts (39, 9, 37, 36, 32), Hayden Hurst (10, 2, 19, 21, 72), Willie Snead (8, 35, 48, 16, 56), Justice Hill (0, 0, 0, 0, 4), Mark Ingram (-1, -10, -4, -4, 0), Nick Boyle (-2, 14, 34, 5, 34), Marquise Brown (X, X, 32, 41, 217)

Story continues

Receiving Yards: Miles Boykin (55, 28, 0, 32, 0), Mark Andrews (39, 99, 45, 31, 15), Nick Boyle (20, 18, 0, 9, 58), Hayden Hurst (10, 4, 32, 39, 14), Seth Roberts (9, 23, 0, 36, 37), Mark Ingram (7, 22, 5, 0, 32), Justice Hill (0, 0, 0, 9, 0), Willie Snead (0, 18, 51, 61, 47), Marquise Brown (X, X, 22, 22, 49)

Carries: Lamar Jackson (14, 19, 14, 9, 8), Mark Ingram (12, 13, 19, 12, 16), Gus Edwards (8, 6, 5, 6, 7), Justice Hill (0, 5, 2, 2, 1)

RZ Targets: Mark Andrews (2, 0, 0, 1, 3), Hayden Hurst (1, 0, 0, 0, 2), Miles Boykin (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Nick Boyle (0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Justice Hill (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Willie Snead (0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Marquise Brown (X, X, 3, 2, 0)

RZ Carries: Mark Ingram (3, 2, 3, 2, 4), Lamar Jackson (3, 2, 3, 1, 3), Gus Edwards (1, 3, 1, 1, 0), Justice Hill (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marlon Humphrey (5-100-1, 1-1-0, 3-49-1, 2-20-0, 3-17-0), Brandon Carr (4-30-0, 3-43-0, 3-27-0, 3-32-0, 4-55-1), Marcus Peters (1-8-0, X, X, X, X), Maurice Canady (X, 10-109-0, 5-45-0, 0-0-0, 2-12-0)

Observations: Coming off their bye week, the Ravens should be fresh as a daisy for Sunday night’s showdown with the Patriots, who haven’t felt the sting of defeat in 317 calendar days. Feeling generous, the Ravens put an additional $6 million in Willie Snead’s pocket, keeping him in Baltimore purple and black through the 2020 season. How this affects your fantasy team I haven’t the slightest idea (Snead’s Yahoo ownership sits at a paltry three percent), but good for him.

Buffalo Bills

Targets: John Brown (8, 6, 5, 11, 5), Cole Beasley (7, 6, 3, 13, 10), Devin Singletary (6, 0, X, X, X), Duke Williams (2, 1, 4, X, X), Dawson Knox (1, 5, 5, 3, 4), Frank Gore (0, 1, 2, 1, 2), Isaiah McKenzie (X, 3, 2, 0, 1), Tommy Sweeney (X, X, 2, 0, 3), T.J. Yeldon (X, X, 5, 4, 3)

Air Yards: John Brown (99, 105, 58, 173, 57), Cole Beasley (51, 30, 14, 127, 38), Duke Williams (11, 18, 19, X, X), Dawson Knox (7, 54, 26, 46, 45), Frank Gore (0, -4, 6, 0, -3), Devin Singletary (-9, 0, X, X, X), Isaiah McKenzie (X, 16, -5, 0, -5), Tommy Sweeney (X, X, 1, 0, 42), T.J. Yeldon (X, X, -11, 33, 4)

Receiving Yards: John Brown (54, 83, 75, 69, 51), Cole Beasley (41, 16, 21, 75, 48), Devin Singletary (30, 0, X, X, X), Duke Williams (6, 23, 29, X, X), Frank Gore (0, 11, 9, 0, 13), Dawson Knox (0, 22, 12, 58, 67), Isaiah McKenzie (X, 11, 52, 0, 9), Tommy Sweeney (X, X, 0, 0, 3), T.J. Yeldon (X, X, 13, 68, 19)

Carries: Frank Gore (9, 11, 14, 17, 14), Josh Allen (8, 4, 10, 5, 9), Devin Singletary (3, 7, X, X, X), T.J. Yeldon (X, X, 2, 0, 8)

RZ Targets: Cole Beasley (1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Devin Singletary (1, 0, X, X, X), John Brown (0, 1, 0, 2, 0), Dawson Knox (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Isaiah McKenzie (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Duke Williams (0, 0, 1, X, X), Tommy Sweeney (X, X, 0, 0, 1), T.J. Yeldon (X, X, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Josh Allen (0, 0, 2, 1, 3), Frank Gore (0, 1, 0, 5, 1), T.J. Yeldon (X, X, 0, 0, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Levi Wallace (1-38-0, 7-108-1, 1-13-0, 4-51-0, 4-40-0), Tre’Davious White (3-26-0, 1-5-0, 4-106-0, 1-5-0, 1-26-0), Kevin Johnson (0-0-0, 1-10-0, 2-19-0, 0-0-0, 3-49-0), Taron Johnson (0-0-0, 1-8-0, X, X, X)

Observations: Even for Buffalo, the ice cube of America, Sunday was a mess, but 40-mph gusts weren't enough to stop John Brown from clearing the 50-yard threshold, a mark he’s managed to reach in all seven games this season. The loss to Philadelphia was a humbling experience for Josh Allen, who couldn’t quite get his bearings against a ferocious Eagles pass rush (four sacks, three fumbles, 47.1 completion percentage). Devin Singletary flexed his receiving muscles Sunday, pressing send on his first career touchdown catch while also logging a career-best 30 yards through the air. Cole Beasley made another trip to the end zone in Week 8, his second in as many games, but don’t get too excited. He’s been dead weight for the most part, gathering a mere 78 yards with a dispiriting 6.1 aDOT over his last three appearances.

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: Auden Tate (13, 6, 12, 6, 6), Tyler Boyd (9, 14, 7, 14, 6), Tyler Eifert (9, 2, 2, 4, 5), Alex Erickson (7, 14, 6, 1, 0), Joe Mixon (4, 2, 3, 1, 5), Giovani Bernard (2, 3, 3, 3, 6), C.J. Uzomah (2, 0, 3, 2, 1)

Air Yards: Auden Tate (171, 80, 146, 34, 57), Tyler Boyd (103, 75, 61, 71, 48), Tyler Eifert (94, 13, 9, 10, 58), Alex Erickson (77, 93, 73, 4, 0), Joe Mixon (6, 0, -4, -4, -16), Giovani Bernard (-2, 2, -11, 1, -15), C.J. Uzomah (-4, 0, 10, 12, 13)

Receiving Yards: Alex Erickson (97, 137, 47, 7, 0), Tyler Eifert (74, 10, 13, 14, 27), Tyler Boyd (65, 55, 10, 123, 33), Auden Tate (65, 65, 91, 26, 50), Giovani Bernard (14, 4, 20, 16, 16), Joe Mixon (11, 2, 29, 16, 1), C.J. Uzomah (4, 0, 26, 16, 0)

Carries: Joe Mixon (17, 10, 8, 19, 15), Giovani Bernard (3, 4, 4, 2, 1), Andy Dalton (1, 4, 1, 2, 3)

RZ Targets: Auden Tate (4, 1, 2, 3, 2), Tyler Eifert (2, 0, 0, 1, 2), Giovani Bernard (1, 0, 1, 2, 0), Tyler Boyd (1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Joe Mixon (1, 1, 0, 0, 1), C.J. Uzomah (1, 0, 0, 2, 1), Alex Erickson (0, 2, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (2, 1, 1, 2, 1), Giovani Bernard (1, 1, 1, 0, 0), Andy Dalton (0, 1, 1, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: B.W. Webb (4-88-1, 3-83-0, 3-40-0, 2-21-0, 0-0-0), Tony McRae (3-76-0, 5-94-1, 2-18-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0), William Jackson (1-5-0, X, 3-30-0, 2-50-0, 3-59-1), Dre Kirkpatrick (X, X, 1-4-0, 5-31-0, 2-6-0)

Observations: The Bengals, losers of 15 of their past 16 games dating back to last season (they’ve been outscored 428-271 during that span), find themselves neck and neck with Miami in the tanking Olympics. “Volume over everything” is the maxim we live and breathe by in fantasy, but lately that approach, at least when applied to Bengals underachiever Tyler Boyd, has brought diminishing returns. Boyd has drawn the league’s fourth-most targets (30) over the past three weeks but only has 130 yards (52nd-most) to show for it. Alex Erickson, an undrafted 26-year-old who cut his teeth as a return specialist, has been a glimmer of hope in a sea of darkness for the reeling Bengals, supplying 281 yards over his last three games, sixth-most in that period behind only Stefon Diggs, Julio Jones, Michael Thomas, Mike Evans and Cooper Kupp. Joe Mixon has notched three receiving scores since the start of Week 3, tied for the league-lead among running backs during that span. Man the Bengals did Andy Dalton dirty benching him on his 32nd birthday. I hope they at least let him blow out the candles first.

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Jarvis Landry (10, 5, 6, 10, 9), Odell Beckham (7, 11, 6, 7, 9), Dontrell Hilliard (4, 3, 0, 3, 0), Antonio Callaway (3, 4, 3, X, X), Demetrius Harris (3, 0, 2, 0, 2), Nick Chubb (1, 6, 1, 4, 7), D’Ernest Johnson (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Ricky Seals-Jones (0, 6, 2, 3, 2), Damion Ratley (X, X, 1, 3, 5)

Air Yards: Jarvis Landry (95, 54, 69, 60, 138), Odell Beckham (80, 124, 89, 120, 46), Demetrius Harris (45, 0, 7, 0, 6), Antonio Callaway (12, 55, 45, X, X), D’Ernest Johnson (0, 0, -3, 0, 0), Ricky Seals-Jones (0, 74, 30, 33, 12), Nick Chubb (-6, -12, -3, -12, -12), Dontrell Hilliard (-9, 9, 0, 6, 0), Damion Ratley (X, X, 24, 61, 28)

Receiving Yards: Jarvis Landry (65, 36, 75, 167, 62), Odell Beckham (52, 101, 27, 20, 56), Demetrius Harris (33, 0, 0, 0, 2), Dontrell Hilliard (24, 17, 0, 27, 0), Antonio Callaway (11, 22, 0, X, X), Nick Chubb (7, 17, 12, 18, 35), D’Ernest Johnson (0, 0, 6, 0, 0), Ricky Seals-Jones (0, 47, 0, 82, 14), Damion Ratley (X, X, 0, 10, 26)

Carries: Nick Chubb (20, 20, 16, 20, 23), Baker Mayfield (1, 4, 0, 3, 1), Dontrell Hilliard (1, 0, 0, 6, 0)

RZ Targets: Antonio Callaway (1, 0, 2, X, X), Odell Beckham (0, 1, 1, 1, 1), Nick Chubb (0, 1, 0, 1, 1), Demetrius Harris (0, 0, 1, 0, 2), Dontrell Hilliard (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Jarvis Landry (0, 3, 0, 1, 3), Ricky Seals-Jones (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Damion Ratley (X, X, 0, 1, 3)

RZ Carries: Nick Chubb (1, 8, 2, 4, 3), Dontrell Hilliard (0, 0, 0, 3, 0), Baker Mayfield (0, 1, 0, 2, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Eric Murray (3-48-0, 1-22-0, 2-11-0, 3-22-0, 2-9-0), Greedy Williams (4-46-0, X, X, X, X), T.J. Carrie (0-0-0, 8-112-0, 1-16-0, 9-122-2, 5-77-1), Denzel Ward (0-0-0, X, X, X, X), Terrance Mitchell (X, 3-36-0, 3-19-0, 3-15-0, 5-61-0)

Observations: To quote Todd Chavez of Bojack Horseman fame, that went slightly better than the worst it could have gone. Between the miserable conditions at a rain-soaked Gillette Stadium (where the Patriots haven’t lost in over two years) and the well-oiled machine known as New England’s secondary, this was never going to be the Browns’ week. Nick Chubb balanced his 131 rushing yards Sunday—third-most among Week 8 ball-carriers—with a pair of lost fumbles (including one that went for a 26-yard touchdown), highlighting a surreal stretch of three giveaways in a span of three plays. Ball security has been Chubb’s Achilles heel this season as the second-year grinder has entered Chris Carson territory with three turnovers in his last two appearances. Pro Bowler Denzel Ward dropped a would-be interception in his return from a month-long hamstring injury (it came on an errant Tom Brady end-zone heave intended for Phillip Dorsett) but still made his presence felt with a blocked kick on special teams.

Denver Broncos

Targets: Noah Fant (8, 5, 3, 1, 4), Courtland Sutton (6, 8, 8, 7, 9), Phillip Lindsay (5, 1, 3, 4, 1), Royce Freeman (2, 5, 5, 2, 6), DaeSean Hamilton (1, 5, 2, 0, 5), Jeff Heuerman (1, 0, 0, 3, 0)

Air Yards: Courtland Sutton (84, 113, 135, 53, 63), DaeSean Hamilton (16, 22, 8, 0, 37), Noah Fant (14, 91, 48, 6, 35), Jeff Heuerman (10, 0, 0, 29, 0), Royce Freeman (-1, 1, 44, -3, 5), Phillip Lindsay (-11, -3, -4, 5, -3)

Receiving Yards: Courtland Sutton (72, 87, 76, 92, 62), Noah Fant (26, 7, 16, 6, 31), Phillip Lindsay (17, -4, 5, 33, 7), Jeff Heuerman (11, 0, 0, 26, 0), Royce Freeman (5, 32, 42, 6, 34), DaeSean Hamilton (0, 4, 25, 0, 57)

Carries: Phillip Lindsay (14, 11, 15, 15, 9), Royce Freeman (12, 10, 11, 13, 6), Joe Flacco (1, 0, 4, 3, 1)

RZ Targets: Noah Fant (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Royce Freeman (0, 0, 0, 1, 1), DaeSean Hamilton (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Phillip Lindsay (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Courtland Sutton (0, 1, 1, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Royce Freeman (4, 2, 2, 2, 0), Phillip Lindsay (0, 2, 1, 2, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Chris Harris (3-61-0, 4-80-1, 0-0-0, 3-38-0, 1-13-0), Davontae Harris (2-28-0, 3-29-0, 4-35-0, 3-32-0, 0-0-0), Duke Dawson (0-0-0, 0-0-0, X, 2-13-0, 2-40-0), Will Parks (X, 1-21-1, 8-91-0, 1-2-0, 1-19-0)

Observations: Opportunistic fantasy owners saw DaeSean Hamilton as a sensible waiver stash in the wake of Emmanuel Sanders’ trade to San Francisco but the early returns weren’t promising as the former Penn Stater did, to quote motivational speaker Matt Foley, jack squat in Sunday’s loss to the Colts (zero catches on one target). With Brandon Allen set to fill in for an “injured” Joe Flacco (who was diagnosed with a herniated disc mere hours after throwing his teammates under the bus for their lifeless performance at Indy), Hamilton’s chances of a sophomore breakout get slimmer by the day. Rookie tight end Noah Fant saw his biggest workload yet in Week 8, (career-high eight targets), though it’s hard to make much noise when your average depth of target is only 1.8 yards. Flacco may as well have handed it to him. In a role reversal, Phillip Lindsay took the lead on passing downs (five targets on 17 routes run) Sunday while beefy sophomore Royce Freeman set up shop in the red zone with four carries inside the 20.

Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (13, 12, 12, 8, 8), Darren Fells (6, 2, 7, 2, 1), Jordan Akins (5, 2, 3, 1, 4), Duke Johnson (5, 5, 4, 1, 3), Kenny Stills (5, 5, X, X, 2), Carlos Hyde (1, 1, 1, 1, 5), Keke Coutee (X, 5, 6, 4, 3), Will Fuller (X, 1, 9, 16, 6)

Air Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (114, 123, 83, 64, 116), Darren Fells (35, 17, 33, 20, 1), Duke Johnson (26, 15, 10, -3, 20), Kenny Stills (25, 65, X, X, 12), Jordan Akins (8, 8, 29, -1, 16), Carlos Hyde (0, 0, -1, 12, -2), Keke Coutee (X, 33, 57, 51, 24), Will Fuller (X, 3, 158, 143, 89)

Receiving Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (109, 106, 55, 88, 41), Darren Fells (58, 27, 69, 20, 12), Duke Johnson (33, 22, 20, 8, 22), Kenny Stills (22, 105, X, X, 24), Jordan Akins (11, 17, 39, 21, 21), Carlos Hyde (0, 0, 14, 0, 6), Keke Coutee (X, 25, 39, 72, 11), Will Fuller (X, 6, 44, 217, 23)

Carries: Carlos Hyde (19, 12, 26, 21, 12), Deshaun Watson (10, 3, 10, 4, 3), Duke Johnson (3, 7, 5, 9, 6)

RZ Targets: Darren Fells (3, 0, 1, 2, 0), DeAndre Hopkins (1, 2, 3, 0, 1), Duke Johnson (1, 1, 2, 0, 0), Carlos Hyde (0, 0, 0, 1, 2), Keke Coutee (X, 3, 1, 0, 0), Will Fuller (X, 0, 1, 4, 1)

RZ Carries: Carlos Hyde (4, 2, 5, 3, 2), Deshaun Watson (1, 0, 4, 0, 2), Duke Johnson (0, 2, 1, 3, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Lonnie Johnson (2-80-1, 9-97-4, 2-25-0, 4-31-1, 4-44-0), Gareon Conley (2-68-1, X, X, X, X), Johnathan Joseph (X, 1-19-0, X, 5-77-1, 4-35-0), Bradley Roby (X, X, 2-27-0, 5-62-0, 4-71-0)

Observations: We’ve seen our fair share of flavor-of-the-month tight ends this year, but Darren Fells may be more than just a passing fad. One of the largest humans we’ve made so far at 6’7”/270, Fells is tied with Austin Hooper for the league lead in in touchdowns among tight ends with five including two in Sunday’s comeback win over Oakland. Remember a few weeks ago when nervous fantasy owners were wondering if DeAndre Hopkins had forsaken us, leaving the material world behind for a life of simple pleasures, perhaps in Milan or Tuscany? Oh ye of little faith. The day will eventually come when Hopkins relinquishes his throne atop the NFL’s receiving hierarchy, but as the last two weeks have proven (20 catches for 215 yards), we’re not there yet. In a heel turn of the highest order, diabolical coach Bill O’Brien pulled the rug out from fantasy owners by benching Keke Coutee for DeAndre Carter, who lined up in the slot on 17 of his 23 routes run (73.9 percent) in Week 8.

Indianapolis Colts

Targets: T.Y. Hilton (6, 11, 5, X, 10), Jack Doyle (5, 5, 3, 8, 4), Eric Ebron (4, 5, 4, 5, 4), Nyheim Hines (3, 2, 5, 6, 4), Zach Pascal (2, 7, 2, 7, 3), Chester Rogers (2, 2, 1, 6, 0), Parris Campbell (1, X, X, 8, 3), Marlon Mack (1, 3, 3, 0, 3), Deon Cain (X, 0, 1, 5, 3)

Air Yards: T.Y. Hilton (90, 127, 34, X, 62), Jack Doyle (51, 19, 3, 53, 18), Eric Ebron (28, 39, 45, 88, 46), Zach Pascal (17, 73, 13, 91, 35), Chester Rogers (16, 21, 10, 67, 0), Nyheim Hines (4, 23, 4, 11, 7), Parris Campbell (2, X, X, 116, 6), Marlon Mack (-3, 2, -4, 0, 1), Deon Cain (X, 0, 7, 55, 28)

Receiving Yards: Jack Doyle (61, 21, 19, 22, 46), T.Y. Hilton (54, 74, 37, X, 65), Nyheim Hines (34, 13, 46, 39, 26), Eric Ebron (26, 70, 8, 48, 47), Marlon Mack (14, 12, 16, 0, 14), Chester Rogers (7, 24, 0, 48, 0), Zach Pascal (6, 106, 8, 72, 53), Parris Campbell (0, X, X, 25, 24), Deon Cain (X, 0, 7, 0, 10)

Carries: Marlon Mack (19, 18, 29, 11, 16), Jacoby Brissett (6, 5, 6, 5, 3), Nyheim Hines (4, 1, 2, 3, 2), Jordan Wilkins (2, 2, 7, 4, 3)

RZ Targets: Parris Campbell (0, X, X, 1, 0), Jack Doyle (0, 1, 0, 2, 0), Eric Ebron (0, 2, 1, 0, 0), T.Y. Hilton (0, 1, 0, X, 3), Nyheim Hines (0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Marlon Mack (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Zach Pascal (0, 3, 0, 0, 2), Chester Rogers (0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Deon Cain (X, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Marlon Mack (1, 3, 4, 2, 3), Jacoby Brissett (0, 1, 1, 1, 2), Nyheim Hines (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jordan Wilkins (0, 1, 4, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Rock Ya-Sin (4-75-0, 4-96-0, 5-47-0, 1-18-1, 1-15-0), Kenny Moore (5-40-0, X, 4-37-0, 4-32-0, 5-36-0), Pierre Desir (X, 8-104-1, 5-109-0, 0-0-0, 4-64-0)

Observations: With committees and specialized backfield roles (goal-line, receiving, change-of-pace, etc.) all the rage in today’s analytics-driven NFL, workhorse backs have become a dying breed, though Marlon Mack still belongs to that proud fraternity. Buoyed by his 21.3 touches per game, Mack is on pace for 1,349 rushing yards, which would be the most by a Colts ball-carrier since Edgerrin James put an astounding 1,506 yards on his tab in 2005. Barring injury or a second half from Hell, Mack should become Indy’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Frank Gore (who will someday survive the zombie apocalypse) did it in 2016. While Zach Pascal may not have seen the results he was looking for in Week 8 (1-6-0 on two targets), fantasy owners should still be encouraged by his usage, which included a season-high 92.2 percent snap rate (59-of-64) and 31 routes run.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: D.J. Chark (12, 4, 7, 11, 8), Chris Conley (7, 8, 3, 3, 4), Leonard Fournette (7, 2, 6, 7, 3), Dede Westbrook (1, 9, 8, 11, 6)

Air Yards: Chris Conley (79, 76, 36, 64, 99), D.J. Chark (73, 25, 89, 175, 105), Leonard Fournette (8, 4, 3, -2, -1), Dede Westbrook (6, 58, 53, 84, 41)

Receiving Yards: Chris Conley (103, 83, 0, 26, 17), D.J. Chark (79, 53, 43, 164, 44), Leonard Fournette (60, 14, 46, 29, 20), Dede Westbrook (0, 103, 53, 82, 66)

Carries: Leonard Fournette (19, 29, 20, 23, 29), Gardner Minshew (8, 9, 2, 7, 1), Ryquell Armstead (6, 3, 1, 1, 8)

RZ Targets: D.J. Chark (3, 1, 0, 2, 1), Dede Westbrook (1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Chris Conley (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Leonard Fournette (0, 0, 2, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Leonard Fournette (7, 8, 4, 4, 8), Ryquell Armstead (1, 1, 1, 0, 2), Gardner Minshew (0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: A.J. Bouye (4-40-0, 7-80-0, 2-12-0, 3-65-0, 2-35-0), D.J. Hayden (3-34-0, 5-40-0, 3-18-0, 3-14-0, 0-0-0), Tre Herndon (2-19-0, 6-96-0, 4-57-0, 2-15-0, 6-119-2)

Observations: An afterthought throughout his four-year stay in Kansas City, Chris Conley has finally found a role that suits him in Jacksonville. Building on his connection with downfield general Gardner Minshew (or as I call him, Ron Burgundy in cleats), Conley has conquered defenses by tallying 186 receiving yards the past two weeks, good for 10th in the NFL during that span. He ranks second to John Ross (20.5) in yards per reception (20.4) this year. Leonard Fournette and D.J. Chark lead the AFC in rushing and receiving yards respectively at the season’s halfway mark. Two months ago, you would have been institutionalized for suggesting something so removed from reality. Keep an eye on Keelan Cole, who has scored in consecutive games and logged a season-high 25 snaps with Dede Westbrook nursing neck and shoulder injuries in Week 8.

Kansas City Chiefs

Targets: Tyreek Hill (9, 5, 10, X, X), Travis Kelce (8, 8, 6, 10, 8), Sammy Watkins (8, X, X, 0, 6), LeSean McCoy (4, 2, 2, 2, 4), Mecole Hardman (2, 3, 4, 6, 5), Demarcus Robinson (2, 5, 4, 6, 9), Byron Pringle (0, 0, 3, 9, 1), Damien Williams (0, 3, 1, 4, X), Darrel Williams (0, 2, 2, 0, 4)

Air Yards: Tyreek Hill (121, 84, 171, X, X), Travis Kelce (62, 48, 34, 118, 84), Sammy Watkins (42, X, X, 0, 78), Demarcus Robinson (8, 24, 74, 86, 165), Byron Pringle (0, 0, 19, 113, 6), Damien Williams (0, -12, -4, 22, X), Darrel Williams (0, -13, 29, 0, 18), Mecole Hardman (-9, 28, 6, 71, 81), LeSean McCoy (-13, -1, -9, -9, 37)

Receiving Yards: Tyreek Hill (76, 74, 80, X, X), Travis Kelce (63, 44, 58, 70, 85), Mecole Hardman (55, 28, 45, 79, 9), Sammy Watkins (45, X, X, 0, 54), LeSean McCoy (23, 12, 0, 23, 33), Demarcus Robinson (6, 31, 0, 31, 35), Byron Pringle (0, 0, 24, 103, 13), Damien Williams (0, -1, 14, 15, X), Darrel Williams (0, 5, 52, 0, 43)

Carries: LeSean McCoy (9, 12, 8, 0, 11), Damien Williams (7, 9, 1, 9, X), Darrel Williams (2, 2, 0, 0, 8), Patrick Mahomes (X, 1, 1, 3, 6)

RZ Targets: Travis Kelce (2, 1, 1, 1, 1), Tyreek Hill (1, 0, 1, X, X), LeSean McCoy (1, 0, 0, 0, 2), Sammy Watkins (1, X, X, 0, 2), Mecole Hardman (0, 0, 1, 1, 2), Byron Pringle (0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Demarcus Robinson (0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Damien Williams (0, 1, 1, 1, X)

RZ Carries: Damien Williams (2, 1, 0, 0, X), LeSean McCoy (0, 1, 2, 0, 6), Darrel Williams (0, 2, 0, 0, 4), Patrick Mahomes (X, 1, 0, 0, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Charvarius Ward (3-27-0, 2-14-0, 3-32-0, 1-7-0, 3-46-1), Bashaud Breeland (1-11-0, 2-52-0, 3-29-0, 2-32-0, 2-31-0), Morris Claiborne (0-0-0, 3-22-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, X), Kendall Fuller (X, X, 1-3-0, 0-0-0, 3-69-0)

Observations: Matt Moore proved plenty capable of leading the Chiefs’ offense in Week 8, though his 267 yards and two touchdowns weren’t enough to slay the Packers in a Sunday night thriller at Arrowhead. Scoring touchdowns is like riding a bike—once you learn how, you never forget. Travis Kelce got back on the bike against Green Bay, journeying to the end zone for the first time since Week 2. It’s been business as usual for downfield assassin Tyreek Hill, who has been his usual physics-defying self since coming back from a month-long injury hiatus (PPR WR7 the past three weeks). KC rolled out the red carpet for Sammy Watkins Sunday, feeding him eight targets (his most since Week 3) in his return from a strained hamstring.

Los Angeles Chargers

Targets: Keenan Allen (10, 11, 6, 6, 5), Hunter Henry (6, 8, 9, X, X), Mike Williams (6, 6, 10, 13, X), Austin Ekeler (3, 8, 4, 16, 5), Melvin Gordon (3, 3, 4, 6, X), Virgil Green (1, 1, 2, 1, X)

Air Yards: Mike Williams (112, 48, 192, 155, X), Keenan Allen (88, 209, 83, 50, 27), Hunter Henry (52, 96, 98, X, X), Austin Ekeler (9, 52, -7, -9, 6), Virgil Green (5, 4, 5, 5, X), Melvin Gordon (2, 5, 32, -21, X)

Receiving Yards: Mike Williams (69, 47, 72, 74, X), Keenan Allen (53, 61, 33, 18, 48), Hunter Henry (47, 97, 100, X, X), Austin Ekeler (19, 118, 14, 86, 62), Virgil Green (10, 9, 15, 5, X), Melvin Gordon (3, -3, 30, 7, X)

Carries: Melvin Gordon (8, 16, 8, 12, X), Austin Ekeler (3, 5, 5, 3, 18), Troymaine Pope (0, 0, 0, 0, 10)

RZ Targets: Austin Ekeler (2, 1, 0, 3, 1), Mike Williams (2, 1, 1, 3, X), Hunter Henry (1, 0, 3, X, X), Keenan Allen (0, 2, 1, 0, 1), Melvin Gordon (0, 2, 0, 0, X), Virgil Green (0, 0, 1, 0, X)

RZ Carries: Austin Ekeler (2, 1, 0, 0, 2), Melvin Gordon (1, 5, 0, 2, X), Troymaine Pope (0, 0, 0, 0, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond King (6-48-0, 2-20-0, 1-5-0, 2-16-0, 2-47-1), Michael Davis (4-47-0, 3-41-0, 2-15-0, 1-9-0, 3-21-0), Casey Hayward (0-0-0, 5-71-0, 1-7-0, 1-6-0, 3-45-0)

Observations: Melvin Gordon finally managed a run longer than seven yards Sunday, shedding multiple tackles en route to a 19-yard touchdown sprint at Chicago. It’s been slim pickings for Gordon this year (2.5 yards per carry), though perhaps the return of stud left tackle Russell Okung (out the first seven games with a pulmonary embolism) and Shane Steichen’s promotion to offensive coordinator will rekindle his dying flame. Keenan Allen annihilated the Texans for 183 yards in Week 3 but like half of my Bumble connections, he’s ghosted us ever since, averaging a comparatively lackluster 42.6 yards throughout his five-game touchdown drought. Allen had to pick his spots in Week 8, logging a season-low 31 snaps while laboring through a bad hamstring. Austin Ekeler has largely been phased out of the Bolts’ ground game with just 16 carries in his last four appearances (that coincides with Gordon’s return from a summer-long holdout), though thanks to his receiving exploits, he’s managed to remain the PPR RB12 during that span. The West Colorado alum is on pace for over 1,000 yards receiving and comfortably leads the league in yards after catch (Cooper Kupp is next-highest at 413).

Miami Dolphins

Targets: DeVante Parker (8, 10, 4, 4, 6), Preston Williams (7, 8, 6, 7, 12), Mark Walton (6, 1, 6, 2, X), Mike Gesicki (3, 4, 7, 0, 3), Jakeem Grant (3, 0, X, 1, 7), Albert Wilson (2, 2, 6, X, X), Kalen Ballage (1, 0, 0, 1, 3), Allen Hurns (1, 3, 2, X, 2)

Air Yards: Preston Williams (93, 115, 96, 68, 129), Jakeem Grant (84, 0, X, -3, 62), DeVante Parker (65, 100, 63, 54, 123), Mike Gesicki (40, 29, 95, 0, 5), Albert Wilson (11, 24, -2, X, X), Allen Hurns (6, 43, 10, X, 29), Kalen Ballage (-3, 0, 0, 3, -5), Mark Walton (-8, -8, -3, 2, X)

Receiving Yards: DeVante Parker (59, 55, 28, 70, 56), Preston Williams (42, 82, 31, 46, 68), Jakeem Grant (32, 0, X, 6, 27), Mark Walton (19, -8, 43, 11, X), Allen Hurns (12, 53, 16, X, 6), Kalen Ballage (11, 0, 0, 0, 10), Mike Gesicki (10, 41, 51, 0, 9), Albert Wilson (5, 22, 15, X, X)

Carries: Mark Walton (11, 14, 6, 6, X), Ryan Fitzpatrick (5, 6, 2, X, 0), Kalen Ballage (3, 3, 3, 2, 8)

RZ Targets: Allen Hurns (1, 0, 0, X, 0), Albert Wilson (1, 0, 0, X, X), Kalen Ballage (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Mike Gesicki (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), DeVante Parker (0, 3, 1, 0, 1), Preston Williams (0, 2, 0, 0, 3)

RZ Carries: Kalen Ballage (1, 2, 2, 0, 3), Mark Walton (1, 1, 0, 0, X), Ryan Fitzpatrick (0, 2, 0, X, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Xavien Howard (2-57-1, X, X, 6-61-0, 5-70-2), Nik Needham (3-38-0, 2-32-0, 0-0-0, X, X), Ken Webster (0-0-0, 4-40-0, 2-38-1, 1-7-0, 0-0-0)

Observations: Ryan Fitzpatrick may be the Motel 6 of NFL QBs but at least he’s making the deeply unwatchable Dolphins (who, against all logic and reason, were featured on primetime Monday night) a touch more palatable. The Mark Walton Show sounds like the Rob Schneider sitcom none of us asked for, but unfortunately Dolphins fans won’t be able to change the channel anytime soon. With trade casualty Kenyan Drake now property of the Cardinals (at least for another two months) and sophomore plodder Kalen Ballage gathering dust on Miami’s bench, Walton’s ascent to lead status is complete. Though it didn’t amount to much in fantasy, Walton was in on 50 of 57 offensive snaps Monday, easily the most usage he’s seen in an NFL setting (87.7 percent). Undrafted rookie Preston Williams quietly ranks second among first-year players in catches with 27. He’s also fourth in receiving yards with 356, trailing only Terry McLaurin (458), DK Metcalf (402) and Mecole Hardman (374) in that metric.

New England Patriots

Targets: Julian Edelman (11, 12, 15, 9, 7), Phillip Dorsett (6, 4, X, 0, 9), James White (5, 8, 9, 9, 10), Mohamed Sanu (5, X, X, X, X), Jakobi Meyers (2, 5, 4, 2, 0), Brandon Bolden (1, 4, 2, 1, 0), Rex Burkhead (1, X, X, X, 1), Ben Watson (1, 5, X, X, X), Sony Michel (0, 2, 3, 3, 3), Ryan Izzo (X, X, 4, 2, 0)

Air Yards: Julian Edelman (99, 111, 169, 88, 48), Phillip Dorsett (68, 55, X, 0, 144), Mohamed Sanu (29, X, X, X, X), Ben Watson (25, 23, X, X, X), James White (9, 5, -4, 42, 48), Jakobi Meyers (7, 34, 48, 8, 0), Brandon Bolden (5, 21, 1, 21, 0), Sony Michel (0, -8, 1, 5, 0), Rex Burkhead (-3, X, X, X, 6), Ryan Izzo (X, X, 34, 28, 0)

Receiving Yards: Julian Edelman (78, 47, 113, 110, 30), James White (75, 59, 46, 46, 57), Phillip Dorsett (43, 46, X, 0, 10), Ben Watson (26, 18, X, X, X), Mohamed Sanu (23, X, X, X, X), Rex Burkhead (9, X, X, X, 7), Jakobi Meyers (5, 47, 54, 6, 0), Brandon Bolden (0, 39, 22, 29, 0), Sony Michel (0, -8, 27, 32, 0), Ryan Izzo (X, X, 31, 39, 0)

Carries: Sony Michel (21, 19, 22, 16, 17), Rex Burkhead (3, X, X, X, 0), James White (2, 5, 2, 6, 1), Brandon Bolden (0, 1, 3, 5, 1), Tom Brady (0, 0, 7, 0, 3)

RZ Targets: Julian Edelman (5, 3, 1, 1, 1), Phillip Dorsett (3, 0, X, 0, 1), James White (1, 3, 3, 2, 1), Jakobi Meyers (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Sony Michel (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Ben Watson (0, 1, X, X, X), Ryan Izzo (X, X, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Sony Michel (5, 6, 2, 4, 3), Brandon Bolden (0, 1, 2, 0, 1), Tom Brady (0, 0, 6, 0, 0), James White (0, 2, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Stephon Gilmore (4-49-0, 1-10-0, 2-27-0, 3-51-0, 5-86-0), Jonathan Jones (4-34-0, 3-17-0, 5-95-1, 2-13-0, 2-26-0), Jason McCourty (3-27-0, 4-32-0, 2-25-0, 3-14-0, 3-20-0), J.C. Jackson (0-0-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, 1-4-0, 1-3-0)

Observations: After gobbling up another cupcake in Week 8—the Browns essentially spent their Sunday in Foxboro playing possum while New England poked at their rain-drenched carcasses—the Patriots will finally be tested Sunday night in Baltimore. The inscrutable Pats played it close to the vest against Cleveland, permitting newcomer Mohamed Sanu only 37 snaps (53.6 percent) in his New England debut. With Sanu tapped to replace Josh Gordon (who will spend the rest of his Patriots tenure on I.R.) and first-round rookie N’Keal Harry nearing a return from offseason ankle woes, New England’s pass-catching corps is beginning to round into form. The same could be said of piping-hot slot receiver Julian Edelman, who has starred with 32 catches in his last four contests, third in the league over that span. Sunday marked Edelman’s first multi-touchdown game since Week 8 of 2015. That was two Super Bowls ago for the NFL’s greatest dynasty.

New York Jets

Targets: Robby Anderson (6, 8, 8, 3, 5), Le’Veon Bell (5, 4, 1, 9, 4), Jamison Crowder (5, 5, 9, 3, 5), Demaryius Thomas (5, 9, 5, 9, X), Ryan Griffin (4, 2, 3, 1, 1), Braxton Berrios (0, 1, 0, 0, 6), Ty Montgomery (0, 1, 3, 0, 1)

Air Yards: Jamison Crowder (79, 46, 91, 23, 81), Demaryius Thomas (58, 141, 37, 89, X), Ryan Griffin (35, 30, 11, 1, 2), Robby Anderson (31, 180, 92, 39, 28), Braxton Berrios (0, 0, 0, 0, 62), Ty Montgomery (0, 3, -10, 0, 3), Le’Veon Bell (-3, 16, -6, -5, -6)

Receiving Yards: Ryan Griffin (66, 1, 28, 2, 5), Demaryius Thomas (63, 42, 62, 47, X), Robby Anderson (43, 10, 125, 16, 11), Jamison Crowder (24, 26, 98, 10, 25), Le’Veon Bell (12, 6, 3, 45, 28), Braxton Berrios (0, 1, 0, 0, 29), Ty Montgomery (0, 0, 17, 0, 0)

Carries: Le’Veon Bell (9, 15, 14, 15, 18), Bilal Powell (4, 1, 1, 1, 0), Sam Darnold (1, 2, 5, X, X), Ty Montgomery (0, 2, 0, 2, 2)

RZ Targets: Ryan Griffin (1, 0, 2, 0, 0), Le’Veon Bell (0, 3, 0, 0, 0), Jamison Crowder (0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Ty Montgomery (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Demaryius Thomas (0, 2, 2, 0, X)

RZ Carries: Le’Veon Bell (0, 1, 3, 0, 0), Sam Darnold (0, 0, 2, X, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Darryl Roberts (5-47-0, 6-63-0, 4-39-0, 5-33-1, 8-96-1), Brian Poole (2-39-0, 6-22-0, 4-34-0, 1-20-0, 5-24-0), Trumaine Johnson (1-8-0, 3-50-1, 5-49-0, 1-12-0, 2-21-0)

Observations: The ghosts were after Sam Darnold again in Week 8 as the second-year signal-caller filled the Jags’ Halloween goodie bags with three interceptions and eight sacks in another mortifying performance. The second-year signal-caller has melted into a puddle over his last two games, submitting a ghastly 36.7 quarterback rating in ugly losses to New England and Jacksonville. Even Le’Veon Bell hasn’t been immune to the carnage, dutifully joining the Jets in their pursuit of rock bottom. Once considered a cheat code in the fantasy arena, Bell has lost his fastball, averaging a sluggish 13.9 PPR points per game (19th among running backs). Former UConn tight end Ryan Griffin was a bright spot in Sunday’s defeat (4-66-2 on four targets), though his time in the limelight could be short with Chris Herndon (hamstring) on the comeback trail.

Oakland Raiders

Targets: Darren Waller (8, 8, 5, 8, 14), Tyrell Williams (6, X, X, 7, 3), Hunter Renfrow (4, 3, 5, 3, 4), Jalen Richard (3, 1, 2, 1, 3), Trevor Davis (2, 2, 4, 0, X), Josh Jacobs (2, 3, 4, 2, 2), Zay Jones (2, X, X, X, X), Foster Moreau (2, 3, 5, 3, 2), DeAndre Washington (1, 1, 3, 3, 0), Derek Carrier (0, 4, 2, 0, 0), Keelan Doss (X, 5, 2, 1, 0)

Air Yards: Tyrell Williams (137, X, X, 110, 20), Darren Waller (68, 93, 26, 21, 87), Trevor Davis (43, 11, 11, 0, X), Zay Jones (14, X, X, X, X), Hunter Renfrow (14, 34, 18, 9, 50), Foster Moreau (5, 9, 16, 28, 13), Jalen Richard (1, 4, 9, 0, 4), Derek Carrier (0, 55, 7, 0, 0), DeAndre Washington (-1, 6, 8, -4, 0), Josh Jacobs (-3, -7, -3, 4, -2), Keelan Doss (X, 77, 7, 5, 0)

Receiving Yards: Tyrell Williams (91, X, X, 36, 29), Hunter Renfrow (88, 14, 12, 18, 28), Zay Jones (27, X, X, X, X), Jalen Richard (24, 5, 18, 1, 14), Trevor Davis (15, 26, 46, 0, X), Josh Jacobs (15, 10, 20, 29, 0), Darren Waller (11, 126, 39, 53, 134), Foster Moreau (10, 24, 46, 30, 1), DeAndre Washington (4, 12, 19, 8, 0), Derek Carrier (0, 22, 22, 0, 0), Keelan Doss (X, 54, 11, 14, 0)

Carries: Josh Jacobs (16, 21, 26, 17, 10), DeAndre Washington (5, 6, 6, 6, 6), Jalen Richard (1, 2, 2, 4, 2), Derek Carr (0, 2, 3, 2, 1)

RZ Targets: Darren Waller (1, 3, 0, 1, 1), Derek Carrier (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Trevor Davis (0, 0, 1, 0, X), Josh Jacobs (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Foster Moreau (0, 1, 2, 1, 0), Tyrell Williams (0, X, X, 2, 1), Keelan Doss (X, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Josh Jacobs (1, 6, 3, 0, 0), Derek Carr (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jalen Richard (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), DeAndre Washington (0, 0, 3, 2, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Lamarcus Joyner (5-71-1, 4-51-0, 6-83-0, 5-39-1, 0-0-0), Daryl Worley (3-26-0, 5-84-1, 5-35-0, 1-7-0, 3-31-0)

Observations: Let’s start with introductions. End zone, this is Hunter Renfrow. Hunter, end zone. After weeks of playing hard to get, Renfrow—the author of 15 touchdowns during his four-year run (though it felt like four decades) at Clemson—finally made time for his first end-zone visit of 2019, crossing the plane on a 65-yard, first-quarter explosion. Tyrell Williams (foot) looked spry in his return from a two-game absence Sunday, rumbling to a team-high 91 yards (46 of them gained on a third-quarter touchdown dart from Derek Carr) in the loss to Houston. Remarkably, Darren Waller has posted more touchdowns in his last two games (three) than he had in his first three seasons combined (two). Bills castoff Zay Jones collected two grabs for 27 yards in his Oakland debut, but was only on the field for 22 of the team’s 55 offensive snaps (40 percent).

Pittsburgh Steelers

Targets: JuJu Smith-Schuster (9, 4, 7, 4, 7), Diontae Johnson (7, 2, 8, 6, 6), James Washington (6, X, 6, 1, 4), James Conner (4, 7, 0, 8, 5), Vance McDonald (4, 1, 3, X, 2), Donte Moncrief (2, 2, X, 0, X), Nick Vannett (2, 1, 1, 2, X), Ryan Switzer (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jaylen Samuels (X, X, 4, 8, 0)

Air Yards: JuJu Smith-Schuster (165, 36, 54, 9, 47), James Washington (105, X, 59, 22, 19), Diontae Johnson (90, 3, 75, 37, 77), Donte Moncrief (61, 30, X, 0, X), Vance McDonald (35, 2, 13, X, 14), Nick Vannett (7, 33, 12, 27, X), Ryan Switzer (0, -2, 0, 0, 0), James Conner (-8, -11, 0, -8, -6), Jaylen Samuels (X, X, -4, -19, 0)

Receiving Yards: JuJu Smith-Schuster (103, 7, 75, 15, 81), Diontae Johnson (84, 14, 27, 77, 52), James Washington (21, X, 52, 0, 14), Vance McDonald (19, 5, 34, X, 10), Nick Vannett (15, 5, 0, 28, X), James Conner (5, 78, 0, 83, 14), Donte Moncrief (0, 11, X, 0, X), Ryan Switzer (0, -2, 0, 0, 0), Jaylen Samuels (X, X, 11, 57, 0)

Carries: James Conner (23, 16, 14, 10, 13), Benny Snell (5, 17, 0, 2, 3), Mason Rudolph (0, X, 0, 3, 4), Jaylen Samuels (X, X, 3, 10, 0)

RZ Targets: James Conner (1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Vance McDonald (1, 0, 1, X, 0), JuJu Smith-Schuster (1, 2, 0, 0, 1), Diontae Johnson (0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Jaylen Samuels (X, X, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: James Conner (1, 4, 4, 0, 1), Mason Rudolph (0, X, 0, 0, 1), Benny Snell (0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Jaylen Samuels (X, X, 1, 2, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Joe Haden (5-57-0, 1-20-0, 3-25-1, 2-16-0, 2-37-0), Mike Hilton (1-15-0, 3-20-0, 3-42-0, 3-7-0, 3-30-0), Steven Nelson (2-15-0, X, 0-0-0, 3-48-0, 3-47-0)

Observations: James Conner puffed out his chest with a big Week 8, though 150 yards from scrimmage isn’t as impressive when it comes against a team (the 0-7 Dolphins) with tanking aspirations. Conner left that game with an injury (this one to his shoulder), as he does most weeks. 2019 has been a struggle for JuJu Smith-Schuster (the same could be said of the Steelers’ entire post-Roethlisberger offense) but Monday was his time to shine (season-high 103 yards and a touchdown on five catches). Sleep on Diontae Johnson at your own peril. While the rookie has shown an alarmingly low floor (four games with 30 or fewer receiving yards), his nose for the end zone (three touchdowns in his last five showings) can’t be discounted. It’s time for fantasy owners to give up the ghost on Vance McDonald, who is a wasted roster spot at this point (season-high of 40 receiving yards, no touchdowns since Week 2).

Tennessee Titans

Targets: Jonnu Smith (7, 3, 2, 2, 1), Corey Davis (6, 7, 5, 4, 6), Adam Humphries (6, 4, 6, 6, 3), A.J. Brown (3, 8, 4, 2, 3), Tajae Sharpe (3, 3, 2, 1, 0), Derrick Henry (1, 1, 3, 0, 2), Dion Lewis (1, 1, 3, 4, 5), Delanie Walker (X, 0, 6, 2, 2)

Air Yards: Corey Davis (138, 58, 71, 33, 68), Adam Humphries (50, 21, 39, 19, 15), Jonnu Smith (47, 27, 21, 0, 1), A.J. Brown (32, 56, 39, 25, 43), Tajae Sharpe (17, 32, 46, 12, 0), Dion Lewis (2, -6, 4, 8, 1), Derrick Henry (-4, -3, -1, 0, -8), Delanie Walker (X, 0, 47, 6, 8)

Receiving Yards: Jonnu Smith (78, 64, 8, 57, 5), Adam Humphries (24, 40, 47, 30, 15), Tajae Sharpe (18, 19, 0, 12, 0), A.J. Brown (11, 64, 23, 27, 94), Corey Davis (9, 80, 36, 28, 91), Derrick Henry (8, 18, 5, 0, 8), Dion Lewis (2, 0, 20, 19, 4), Delanie Walker (X, 0, 43, 10, 4)

Carries: Derrick Henry (16, 22, 15, 20, 27), Ryan Tannehill (4, 5, 1, X, X), Dion Lewis (0, 1, 1, 2, 4)

RZ Targets: Adam Humphries (2, 0, 0, 0, 0), A.J. Brown (1, 1, 1, 0, 1), Dion Lewis (1, 0, 0, 2, 0), Tajae Sharpe (1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jonnu Smith (1, 1, 1, 0, 0), Corey Davis (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Delanie Walker (X, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Derrick Henry (0, 3, 1, 4, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Logan Ryan (6-50-1, 5-60-0, 3-46-0, 5-46-0, 4-28-0), Malcolm Butler (1-14-0, 2-29-0, 2-12-0, 4-57-0, 6-79-0) Adoree’ Jackson (X, 3-53-0, 1-2-0, 3-22-1, 2-17-0)

Observations: Not a bad start for Ryan Tannehill, who has begun his Titans starting tenure with consecutive wins over L.A. and Tampa Bay. Delanie Walker’s balky ankle finally gave Jonnu Smith a platform to showcase his considerable talents. He didn’t disappoint, taking advantage of Walker’s absence with a star-making performance in Week 8 (6-78-1 on seven targets). If you’re wandering through the fantasy desert in search of a useable tight end (they’re about as few and far between as water in the Sahara), Smith will scratch your streaming itch. With former Heisman winner Derrick Henry steering Tennessee’s backfield ship, Dion Lewis (combined two touches in his last two games) has gone the way of Tom Hanks’ beloved Wilson, floating away like an aimless volleyball on the high seas.