Week 8 2023 Mountain West Football: Best Bets

A look at the Mountain West betting odds for Week 8

What are the oddsmakers saying about these match ups?

Late in the week we will look at odds and recent lines and make our best picks and bets.

We went 2-4 in week seven and are 35-27-1 on the year. Another week below .500. At this point, just take the opposite of what I do.

Air Force has been dominant all season. They got tested against Wyoming, but have taken care of business against everyone else. Navy is in that everyone else category. Usually service academy matchups are close, but the Midshipmen haven’t been at that level the past few years. Take the Falcons to cover.

Pick: Air Force -10

The Warriors are looking for their first road win of the Timmy Chang era. The run-and-shoot offense is start to gain a foothold. The Lobos looked to be turning a corner on offense, but backslid against San Jose State. Look for that to continue against Hawai’i.

Pick: Hawai’i -2.5

Colorado State @ UNLV (-7.5, O/U 61.5)

It’s a shootout in Vegas this week. The Rebels and Rams both have horrible defenses and it probably won’t change this week unless something drastic happens. Look for this to get close to 70-75 points.

Pick: Over

This is the Mountain West trap game of the week. San Jose State broke out of their funk against New Mexico. The Aggies had a chance to beat Fresno State. This has the makings of an offensive slugfest. I still don’t trust the Spartans and the Aggies have shown something these past couple of weeks.

Pick: Utah State +4

Nevada @ San Diego state (-11.5, O/U 47.5)

Look Nevada is bad and has a chance to go winless this year. The Aztecs aren’t that good of a team either, but they’ve managed to make enough plays to get three wins this year. This could be another shootout, but I doubt it with how bad these offenses are. Take the under.

Pick: Under

