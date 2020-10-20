Week 7 waiver wire: It's time to buy in on a pair of Eagles

The Week 7 waiver wire doesn’t have many long-term adds that will carry your team to a fantasy championship, but it has some players who can help you win your upcoming week.

And sometimes, that’s all you need. One win is the difference between making the playoffs or missing out.

With that being said, here are the top players available in 50% of Yahoo leagues or more to target on the waiver wire in Week 7.

RB Boston Scott, Philadelphia Eagles (16% rostered on Yahoo)

Eagles starting RB Miles Sanders (knee) is expected to miss 1-2 weeks. That thrusts Scott, who led all Eagles running backs in snaps during Week 6, into the starting spot. Although his Week 7 opponent, the Giants, have been fairly tough against RBs this season, the volume that awaits Scott should place him in the low-end RB2 discussion. For what it’s worth, Scott totalled 138 yards and three touchdowns the last time he played the Giants in Week 17 of 2019.

WR Travis Fulgham, Philadelphia Eagles (46% rostered on Yahoo)

If you’re in a pinch for a wide receiver in fantasy football, Travis Fulgham should suffice as a low-end WR2 in Week 7. He’s been getting a lot of volume on a depleted Eagles’ WR core, totalling 23 targets over the last two weeks. Since his Week 4 breakout, he’s WR2 in all of fantasy football. He will likely draw Giants DB James Bradberry, who has been tough on WRs this season. Bradberry held WR Allen Robinson, WR Robert Woods and WR Amari Cooper to under 50 yards each this season, according to PlayerProfiler.

Travis Fulgham goes over Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters for the jump ball TD.



3rd straight game with a TD for the 🐐👑#Eagles pic.twitter.com/eOAVozWNua — Thomas R. Petersen 🦅 (@thomasrp93) October 18, 2020

RB Justin Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers (50% rostered on Yahoo)

Jackson just makes the cut this week, but he should be the priority waiver add for those desperate at running back. He outperformed teammate Joshua Kelley in the team’s game against the New Orleans Saints prior to their bye week. Jackson rushed for 71 yards on 15 carries while also adding 23 yards on five receptions. He has a great matchup in Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are tied for allowing the most fantasy points-per-game to running backs over the past three weeks.

WR Laviska Shenault Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (49% rostered on Yahoo)

Shenault Jr. put up a dud (3-10-0) in Week 6, but he still received an encouraging seven targets. His 35 targets on the year still have him placed second on the Jaguars. The passing attack is a little crowded with WR D.J. Chark and WR Keelan Cole seeing consistent volume, but Shenault Jr. has received six targets or more in four straight games and clearly has a role on the team. He’ll have down weeks, but as long as the volume is there, he should have more good days than bad. He’s a boom-or-bust WR3.

WR Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills (34% rostered on Yahoo)

We’ve got to give Beasley, who’s currently WR28 in fantasy football, some credit here. The Bills’ slot receiver has either topped 50 yards or recorded a touchdown in every game this season. He’s not going to put up ridiculous stat lines, but he continues to get the job done. Beasley has QB Josh Allen’s trust and is a strong WR3 play in Week 7 against the New York Jets.

We gotta put some respect on Cole Beasley's name



- WR28 in half-point PPR this season

- Has either scored a TD or totalled 50 receiving yards in every game

- Has more fantasy points than Marquise Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Michael Gallup — Steven Psihogios (@StevenPsihogios) October 20, 2020

WR Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos (18% rostered on Yahoo)

After his 104-receiving yard outing against the New England Patriots, Patrick now has back-to-back 100-plus yard receiving games to his name. It’s clear that he’s established himself as the ‘X’ receiver in Denver’s offense with WR Courtland Sutton out. His 15 targets over the past two games lead all Broncos WRs and he’s the only Denver receiver with more than 100 receiving yards (214) during that stretch. Patrick is a high-end WR3 in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

RB La’Mical Perine, New York Jets (20% rostered on Yahoo)

Story continues