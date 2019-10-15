Week 7: Taking Stock Of All 32 NFL Backfields

NFL depth charts are always in a constant state of flux due to injuries, performance and at-times questionable coaching decisions. The RB position in particular can be tough to stay on top of, as an overwhelming majority of offenses have replaced a single three-down back with committees of various shapes and sizes.

The good news is we now have six weeks of regular season data to help clear up the ever-murky RB position. What follows is a breakdown of each team's backfield in order to better determine:

Offenses that are featuring a single workhorse

Fantasy-friendly committee backfields

Situations that fantasy football owners should avoid

All snap count and touch data was compiled from Pro Football Reference. Opportunities refer to a player's combined carries and targets. All data references each player's season-long production. More recent workload information is available in the notes section.

Arizona Cardinals

RB1: David Johnson (78% snap rate, 19.5 opportunities per game)

RB2: Chase Edmonds (24%, 5.8)

Notes: DJ didn't look all that close to 100% in Week 6, but he still managed to play 75% of the offense's snaps and handled 18 touches. Edmonds has consistently been slippery in the open field on his way to averaging an impressive 7.4 yards per touch this season, although he simply isn't receiving enough usage to warrant standalone value after getting just seven touches and a 29% snap rate last week. The good news is Edmonds has displayed the ability to function at a solid level on all three downs, making him one of the league's better handcuff options. For more discussion on this backfield check out Monday's edition of the Rotoworld Football Podcast.

Atlanta Falcons

Notes: Freeman seemed to truly take control of the Falcons' backfield in Week 6 for the first time all season, posting a 72% snap rate with a season-high 22 touches.

Still, Smith (hamstring) exited the game early, and much of Freeman's production continues to largely come via check downs with the offense in comeback mode.

Week 4: 8 receptions-72 yards-0 touchdowns (9 targets)

Week 5: 5-40-1 (5)

Week 6: 3-30-2 (3)

Matt Ryan doesn't enter games with the intent to feature Austin Hooper and/or Freeman ahead of Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, but that has been the case for long stretches of time with the 1-5 Falcons spending most of the season behind on the scoreboard. We can confidently expect Freeman to keep working as the offense's lead pass-down back thanks to his pass-blocking ability, although it might not be a bad idea to sell high on an older injury-prone RB that is on one of the league's worst teams.

Baltimore Ravens

Notes: The Ravens have kept all three of their RBs involved on a weekly basis this season, but Ingram has consistently worked as the group's alpha regardless of game script.

This wasn't quite the case last week, as Ingram (31 snaps) actually worked slightly behind Edwards (33). Hill (17) was plenty involved as well.

Regardless, I'm not inclined to panic at this point considering Ingram (15 touches) was utilized well ahead of both Edwards (six) and Hill (five) in terms of opportunity. Only the 49ers (56% run-play rate) and Vikings (53%) have run the ball more than the Ravens (51%) this season. Lamar Jackson will have weeks where he's more involved on the ground than usual, but Ingram is still positioned well to see between 15 and 20 touches more games than not.

Buffalo Bills

Notes: Singletary (hamstring) is tentatively expected to suit up Sunday after having a bye week to get right. His presence should delegate Yeldon back to the bench.

The Bills' third-round rookie flashed in Weeks 1-2 by converting 15 touches into 155 yards, although Gore still worked as the clear-cut lead RB with 32 touches during that span.

Look for Gore to work as the featured early-down back with Singletary seeing more usage on pass downs. Both RBs offer plenty of value in their Week 7 smash spot at home vs. the Dolphins.

Carolina Panthers

RB1: Christian McCaffrey (96% snap rate, 28.5 opportunities per game)

RB2: Reggie Bonnafon (5%, 1.2)

Notes: CMC and company have a Week 7 bye. Consider starting McCaffrey in season-long lineups anyway as a tribute to the stud RB's historically great start to the season.

Chicago Bears

Notes: The Bears have dwindled down their backfield to just two RBs, as Davis has played a total of five snaps since Week 3.

Life in the Bears' 27th-ranked scoring offense hasn't produced many fantasy-friendly opportunities for either Montgomery or Cohen. Still, Montgomery has averaged 17.8 touches in four games as the offense's lead early-down back, as Cohen doesn't have more than five carries in a game this season.

Cohen is too good to be delegated to a true backup role, and he'll continue to be a thorn in the side of Montgomery owners in contests with negative game script. Regardless, the Bears' third-round rookie has a chance to flirt with 20 combined carries and targets in any game that doesn't feature the offense in comeback mode before halftime. Montgomery and the offensive line alike will need to play better to improve his pedestrian average of 3.3 yards per carry, but I wouldn't give up on the talented first-year RB just yet.

Cincinnati Bengals

RB1: Joe Mixon (53% snap rate, 15.5 opportunities per game)

RB2: Giovani Bernard (46%, 7.2)

Notes: Mixon has been the offense's only real source for consistent production this season despite having to work behind the Bengals' injury-riddled offensive line. Overall, only the Jets have averaged fewer adjusted line yards per rush than the Bengals through six weeks (Football Outsiders).

The larger problem has simply been a lack of opportunity. Mixon played at least 65% of the offense's snaps in 11-of-14 games last season, but has yet to reach that mark in 2019. There just isn't a fantasy-friendly ceiling/floor for a lead committee back in one of the league's bottom-five scoring offenses.

Bernard hasn't had double-digit touches in a game this season despite posting a snap rate of at least 30% in every contest. He's not a realistic standalone fantasy option and isn't necessarily guaranteed a featured three-down role if Mixon were to miss any game time.

Cleveland Browns

Notes: Chubb has been the only consistent bright spot on the Browns Offense through six weeks. I'd expect his snap rate to drop closer to 60% once Kareem Hunt returns in Week 10, but it'd be silly for the offense to stop feeding one of the league's most-talented and productive RBs. Continue to treat Chubb as a locked-in and matchup-proof RB1 after the Browns' Week 7 bye.

Dallas Cowboys

RB1: Ezekiel Elliott (80% snap rate, 22.7 opportunities per game)

RB2: Tony Pollard (18%, 6.8)

Notes: Elliott racked up a season-high 33 touches and 152 total yards in the Cowboys' Week 6 loss to the Jets.

While Dak Prescott and company have struggled to offer the same level of consistency and overall production as we saw in Weeks 1-3, Zeke has played over 90% of the offense's snaps in three consecutive games. He's locked in as a high-end RB1 with this type of astronomical usage and could even see additional pass-game work with Amari Cooper (quad) as well as Randall Cobb (hip, back) banged up.

Pollard has just seven touches over the past three weeks and won't offer standalone value unless Elliott misses game action.

Denver Broncos

RB1: Phillip Lindsay (50% snap rate, 18.3 opportunities per game)

RB2: Royce Freeman (54%, 15.3)

Notes: The Broncos have utilized a two-back committee that has been split incredibly even for the entire season:

Lindsay: 84 carries, 26 targets, 195 snaps

Freeman: 66 carries, 26 targets, 211 snaps

It'd be surprising to see Freeman fail to find the end zone for much longer: His 87-scoreless touches this season are 27 more than the next-closest player.

Both RBs offer weekly standalone fantasy value thanks to their respective double-digit touch floors.

Detroit Lions

Notes: The Lions have freed Kerryon. The results have been nothing short of beautiful after three games.

Week 1: 57% snaps, 18 opportunities

Week 2: 55%, 15

<C.J. Anderson released>

Week 3: 77%, 21

Week 4: 70%, 29

Week 5: Bye

Week 6: 73%, 17

McKissic worked ahead of Ty in Week 6, but neither are on the fantasy radar as long as Kerryon continues to dominate usage. Fire up the talented second-year back as a borderline RB1 for this week's home matchup against the Vikings.

Green Bay Packers

RB1: Aaron Jones (61% snap rate, 19.8 opportunities per game)

RB2: Jamaal Williams (32%, 10.8)

Notes: Jones followed up his electric four-touchdown performance in Week 5 with 60 scoreless yards on 15 touches in the Packers' Monday night "win" over the Lions. He also fumbled and dropped an absolutely wide-open 30-plus yard touchdown.

Complicating matters was the involvement of Williams, who has been every bit as involved in the offense as Jones this season when healthy. Overall, Jones (52% snaps, 57 carries, 15 targets) has just barely worked ahead of Williams (50% snaps, 40 carries, 13 targets) in four full games together this season.

The Packers Offense has scored at least 23 points in three consecutive games after functioning as a bottom-10 unit for the first two weeks of the season. Jones and Williams are both capable of having solid performances with their present usage, but neither will offer RB1 upside as long as they continue to split snaps.

Houston Texans

RB1: Carlos Hyde (55% snap rate, 17.8 opportunities per game)

RB2: Duke Johnson (48%, 9)

Notes: Hyde racked up a season-high 27 touches for 130 yards and a goal line touchdown in the Texans' upset win over the Chiefs last week. Pretty much anybody can offer solid fantasy value with this type of workload, but we know better at this point than to expect consistent upside from the Texans' lead RB. All 16 of Hyde's touchdowns since 2017 have come from inside the 10-yard line.

Johnson posted efficient 5-34-0 rushing and 2-20-1 receiving lines in Week 6. Unfortunately, the Texans' stupid-talented fifth-year RB is nothing more than a low-floor dart throw with eight or fewer touches in four-of-six games this season. #FreeDuke.

Indianapolis Colts

Notes: Mack (calf) had a bye to get healthy, although he still received 32 touches on a 67% snap rate in Week 5 despite being a game-time decision. He'll lose pass-game work to Hines when behind by multiple scores, but the Colts' lead RB should still boast an elite workload more weeks than not in this run-heavy offense. Only the 49ers (56% run-play rate), Vikings (53%), Ravens (51%) and Seahawks (48%) have run the ball more often than the Colts (48%) this season.

Continue to fire up Mack as a matchup-proof high-end RB2. Even if you don't think the RB position matters all that much, it's tough to deny Mack has flashed high-level talent for the majority of his short career.

Jacksonville Jaguars

RB1: Leonard Fournette (91% snap rate, 25.2 opportunities per game)

RB2: Ryquell Armstead (7%, 2.3)

Notes: Fournette's smallest workload in a game this season came in Week 1, when he had *just* 13 carries and six targets. Somehow, the Jaguars' bell-cow RB has just one touchdown this season on 141 touches. Continue to treat Fournette as a RB1 with this high-level usage, as the touchdowns should come in soft upcoming matchups against the Bengals, Jets and Texans in Weeks 7-9.

Kansas City Chiefs

Notes: Damien (54% snaps) played well ahead of both McCoy (22%) and Darrel (22%), while also accounting for 13 of the backfield's 15 opportunities in Week 5 with all three RBs healthy. Last week's backfield report stated, "I'm hesitant in assuming Damien will continue to be the group's undisputed workhorse considering the offense produced just 13 points with him in this role."

Coach Andy Reid seemed to agree with this idea, as usage in Week 6 heavily leaned towards Shady despite the Chiefs facing neutral game script for most of the afternoon.

McCoy: 50% snaps, 8 carries, 2 targets

Damien: 38% snaps, 1 carry, 1 target

Darrel: 12% snaps, 0 carries, 2 targets

The Chiefs boast the league's fifth-most pass-happy offense and figure to keep each of their three RBs involved to some extent moving forward. Still, Shady has been the most-effective RB all season when it comes to rushing production, as only Matt Breida (5.8) and Dalvin Cook (5.4) have averaged more yards per carry than McCoy (5.38) among 34 RBs with more than 45 carries this season.

Los Angeles Chargers

RB1: Melvin Gordon (17% snap rate, 15 opportunities per game)

RB2: Austin Ekeler (66%, 18.2)

Notes: The Chargers got MGIII more involved in his second game back, although it's clear that the team has no plans to delegate Ekeler completely to the bench.

Week 5: Gordon (46% snaps, 12 carries, six targets), Ekeler (66% snaps, 3 carries, 16 targets)

Week 6: Gordon (60% snaps, 8 carries, 4 targets), Ekeler (45% snaps, 5 carries, 4 targets)

The equal targets in Week 6 are particularly concerning for Ekeler's standalone value, as both backs should continue to largely split reps even when the Chargers are facing negative game script.

Unsurprisingly, neither RB has boasted much of a ceiling in this short stretch with the Chargers Offense accounting for just 30 points in Weeks 5-6. The schedule doesn't exactly lighten up in the near future with road matchups against the Titans and Bears in Weeks 7-8.

Fantasy owners can live with two-RB committees that feature backs capable of functioning all three downs. Still, neither Gordon nor Ekeler will offer high-end RB2 upside as long as the Chargers struggle to resemble even an average offense.

Los Angeles Rams

RB1: Malcolm Brown (29% snap rate, 6.7 opportunities per game)

RB2: Darrell Henderson (4%, 2.3)

Notes: Todd Gurley (quad) didn't practice at all last week before ultimately being inactive on Sunday. I'd expect him to again lead the backfield if healthy, although we could see more of a 60-70% snap rate vs. the 93% mark he posted in Week 5 prior to the injury.

The Rams' utilized a two-back committee in Gurley's absence, with Brown working well ahead of Henderson.

Brown: 68% snap rate, 11 carries, 0 targets

Henderson: 32% snap rate, 6 carries, 2 targets

Note that Brown (16 routes) had more pass-game usage than Henderson (eight) despite not receiving a target.

The million dollar question is whether the Rams will move forward with a similar approach in future weeks. Henderson wasn't perfect; the rookie fumbled away a routine pitch at the start of the second half. Still, he did flash some of the tantalizing open-field ability that had so many draft pundits excited for his potential in this Sean McVay offense.

Miami Dolphins

Notes: Ballage was mercifully benched in favor of Walton last week, although he managed to send one final F-U to ex-fantasy owners with a vulture touchdown on the goal line on one of his four offensive snaps.

Drake racked up 10 carries and nine targets while posting a 61% snap rate. Walton had six carries and six targets with a 42% snap rate. Don't expect the Dolphins' league-worst scoring offense to enable multiple fantasy-viable RBs, but Drake has a chance to offer boom-or-bust RB3 value with this type of usage.

The Dolphins are in an impossible road spot against the Bills in Week 7 and implied to score a pedestrian 12 points (per FantasyLabs). Still, the Bills have been a run funnel defense through six weeks, ranking fourth in DVOA against the pass compared to 24th against the run.

Minnesota Vikings

Notes: Week 6 was the first game that Cook finished with fewer than 20 touches. This was largely the result of the Vikings building an 18-point lead by the halfway point of the fourth quarter, as eight of Mattison's 14 carries came after Cook's game-sealing one-yard touchdown with 8:21 remaining in the game. Continue to fire up Cook as a high-end RB1 as one of the league's most-talented backs inside of the Vikings' run-first offense.

Mattison has been at times dominant on the ground, but he's nothing more than a solid handcuff more weeks than not. Overall, Mattison has just seven combined touches in the Vikings' only two games that weren't decided by multiple touchdowns.

New Orleans Saints

Notes: Kamara played through an ankle injury in Week 6, ultimately setting season-low marks in snap rate (59%) and carries (11). Still, he posted a 7-35-0 receiving line on eight targets and remains the focal point of the Saints Offense.

The question is whether Kamara will be healthy enough in Week 7 to survive a tough road matchup against the Bears. Murray (8-44-0 rushing, 3-35-0 receiving) proved to be plenty capable of picking up the slack last week, and he could've had an even bigger day if his 42-yard touchdown off a screen wasn't nullified by a holding penalty.

Continue to fire up Kamara as a RB1 if active. Murray would be a high-end RB2 with Kamara sidelined. He's best approached as nothing more than a handcuff until Drew Brees returns if Kamara is again good to go. The Saints have scored 13 or fewer points in three of five games during the Teddy Bridgewater experience.

New England Patriots

Notes: Michel didn't manage to find the end zone in Week 6, but continued to demonstrate enhanced efficiency with 22-86-0 rushing and 2-27-0 receiving lines. The potential return of Burkhead (calf) could change things, although Michel is trending towards becoming less game script dependent with three targets in back-to-back weeks after having just one pass-game opportunity in Weeks 1-4 combined.

White has greatly benefited from Burkhead missing game time, as he's one of just 10 players with at least 28 targets over the past three weeks. The potential absence of Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) and Josh Gordon (knee) would only help matters for White's target share.

Adding Burkhead back into the picture muddles up the opportunity and snap shares for everyone involved. Still, it's worth taking a risk on any RB getting double-digit touches inside of the league's No. 1 ranked scoring offense.

New York Giants

RB1: Saquon Barkley (35% snap rate, 18.3 opportunities per game)

RB2: Wayne Gallman (29%, 7.6)

Notes: Barkley is tentatively expected to suit up in Week 7 after missing three and a half games due to his badly-sprained ankle. He's expected to walk right back into his role as the offense's undisputed focal point, particularly if Evan Engram (knee) and Sterling Shepard (concussion) remain sidelined.

It's unclear if Gallman (concussion) will clear the protocol in time for Sunday's game. He remains a valuable handcuff, but won't offer standalone value as long as Barkley is able to suit up.

New York Jets

Notes: The Jets scored 24 points and emerged victorious over the Cowboys in Sam Darnold's first start since Week 1. It was a joyous occasions for pretty much everyone involved ... except Bell's fantasy owners.

Sure, Bell managed to somewhat salvage the afternoon with 53 total yards and a short touchdown, but he posted season-low marks in rush attempts (14), targets (1) and snap rate (82%). While Bell had at least 22 touches in each of the Jets' first four games and is too talented of a receiver to get just a single target over the course of an entire game, the offense is clearly able to spread the ball around more with Darnold under center compared to Luke Falk.

Don't expect Bell to get back on track Monday night against the Patriots. After that? Oh baby.

Oakland Raiders

Notes: Hopefully the Raiders schemed up some ways to get their first-round RB more involved a receiver during their Week 6 bye. Overall, coach Jon Gruden has utilized a near-even committee when it comes to pass-down work between Jacobs (eight targets), Richard (nine) and Washington (eight).

The good news is Jacobs has been every bit as good as advertised when he has gotten the ball. Only Duke Johnson, Chris Carson and Alvin Kamara have a higher Elusive Rating this season (PFF). Fire him up as an upside RB2 against the Packers' 26th-ranked defense in rush DVOA.

Philadelphia Eagles

RB1: Jordan Howard (38% snap rate, 12.5 opportunities per game)

RB2: Miles Sanders (39%, 12.5)

Notes: Darren Sproles (quad) is week to week. Corey Clement (shoulder, IR) is out indefinitely. Boston Scott's four snaps last week all came with Josh McCown under center on the final drive of the game.

This means we can finally dwindle down the Eagles' backfield to two RBs. The usage wasn't all that evenly split last week ...

Howard: 63% snap rate, 13 carries, 0 targets

Sanders: 29% snap rate, 3 carries, 3 targets

... but Sanders does appear to be locked in as the lead pass-down back. He's been a handful for LBs to handle on wheel routes this season, while his pass protection has been nothing short of spectacular.

Pittsburgh Steelers

RB1: James Conner (60% snap rate, 16.8 opportunities per game)

RB2: Benny Snell (12%, 4.2)

Notes: The Steelers ran their entire offense through Conner in Week 6 before he left the game with a quad injury before the fourth quarter. This led to Snell setting season-high marks in touches (18) and snap rate (48%), although the potential return of Mason Rudolph following the Steelers' Week 7 bye will likely result in more than just 20 pass attempts for the offense.

Snell would offer RB2 appeal based on volume alone if both Conner (quad) and Jaylen Samuels (knee) are sidelined in Week 8 against the Dolphins.

Seattle Seahawks

Notes: Penny (hamstring) practiced in full all of last week before ultimately being sidelined come Sunday.

Carson has worked as the offense's undisputed lead back with Penny inactive this season as long as he's managed to hold onto the ball, which he's managed to do for three consecutive games *ferociously knocks on wood*.

The Seahawks' lead RB has been dominant in recent weeks, serving as the engine of the league's seventh-ranked scoring offense.

Week 4: 76% snap rate, 22 carries, 4 targets

Week 5: 84% snap rate, 27 carries, 2 targets

Week 6: 80% snap rate, 24 carries, 4 targets

Continue to fire up Carson as a RB1 with or without Penny as long as he maintains this high-level usage.

San Francisco 49ers

Notes: Wilson was active in Week 6, but didn't record an offensive snap. Three of Mostert's four carries came on the final drive of the game with the 49ers up 13 points.

Hence, we have a two-RB committee with talented three-down backs inside of the league's most run-heavy offense. Both Coleman (55% snap rate, 18 carries, 3 targets) and Breida (36% snap rate, 13 carries, 4 targets) were fed the ball in Week 6 and demonstrated a heightened pass-game floor with Kyle Juszczyk (knee) sidelined.

The 49ers boast a great defense and arguably the league's premiere play-caller. Both Coleman and Breida offer RB2 value ahead of this Sunday's matchup against the Redskins.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Notes: The Buccaneers trailed by multiple scores for most of their Week 6 loss to the Panthers and ultimately ran the ball just 13 times. Ogunbowale led the backfield with a robust 58% snap rate, but had just one rush attempt and five targets.

None of these RBs will hold anything resembling consistent fantasy value as long as coach Bruce Arians continues to refrain from featuring one as the clear-cut starter. Perhaps this will occur following their Week 7 bye.

My vote is for Mr. Jones.

Tennessee Titans

RB1: Derrick Henry (57% snap rate, 20.7 opportunities per game)

RB2: Dion Lewis (43%, 5.7)

Notes: Henry has at least 18 combined carries and targets in every game this season. Lewis will continue to be plenty involved on pass downs, but the Titans have fully committed the offense to their 6-foot-3 and 247-pound beast regardless of game script this season.

Look for Henry and the Titans' run game to get back on track in Week 7 against the Chargers' 10th-worst defense in PPR per game allowed to the RB position.

Washington Redskins

Notes: Thompson has been diagnosed with turf toe and should be considered very questionable for Sunday's matchup against the 49ers.

The Redskins featured AP (63% snap rate, 23 carries, 2 targets) as a three-down RB in interim head coach Bill Callahan's first game calling the shots. The snap rate was a new high for Peterson during his time with the Redskins, as the offense clearly wants to #EstablishTheRun.

Best of luck to Peterson and company with their run-first offense against the 49ers' second-ranked defense in fewest yards allowed per play. He's a low-end RB2/high-end RB3 on volume alone, but temper expectations for anyone other than Terry McLaurin in the Redskins' 30th-ranked scoring offense.