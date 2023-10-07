Week 7 Takeaways: What was learned Friday across Pensacola-area high school football landscape

Another week, another time where some of the best teams showed their might.

Spread across two days, Week 7 of the 2023 high school football season was filled with blowouts, much like Week 6. Of the eight games played on Thursday and Friday, only two games - Mosley at Navarre and Pine Forest at Niceville - were decided by single digits. The average margin of victory across all contests were 28 points.

For the teams fortunate to collect a win, either at home or on the road, their case for a playoff spot was strengthen. And with a month to go before the playoffs, every win becomes more crucial.

Nearly local team will return to district action next week, but as for the week that was, here are the biggest observations from Week 7. See what we gathered from your favorite team that was in action.

Week 7 Football: Tate explodes for 58 points in homecoming triumph, earns best start since 2017

Thursday Night Football: Two pick-6s, ground game headline Pace's convincing win at Pensacola

Pace/Pensacola - Thursday

1. Tigers need consistency

Pensacola's pathway to competing starts with play-to-play consistently. Against the Patriots, for every step forward the Tigers would take, they would falter within a drive and take two steps back due to penalties, being out of position or simply getting beat.

The team's longest string of plays with positive yardage during the first half was two.

"Offensively, we've got to create position yards. We'd get a penalty or something that backs us up," Tigers interim head coach Martes Wheeler said. "So we have to find our niche, figure out what we do very well, try to consistently do that and try to get better at the things we know we can do offensively."

2. PHS has some bright spots in special teams

On the night where they couldn't manager much offense or stop Pace pushing them backwards, the Tigers' best change of moving ball was by showcasing their talent on kickoff returns.

Three times Pensacola reached near or crossed midfield on returns, but penalties brought the ball back on two occasions.

"Kick returns in this game was huge," Wheeler said. "I feel like we won the field position battle within our kick return, but our other special teams (areas) have to clean up some stuff. ... Teams win or lose games on special teams."

3. Gearing up for the Aggies

The Pace defense has recorded six interceptions over the past three games, half of which have been returned for touchdowns.

But even with confidence at a high, the Patriots secondary understands there's one player they'll see next week that can absolutely wreck a game plan. Christian Neptune is central to the defensive game plan when Pace plays at Tate next week.

"We got to stop No. 1 (Neptune)," Patriots junior defensive back Nathaniel Lyons Jr. said. "That's our biggest threat."

According to head coach Kent Smith, there's more than just Neptune to slow down. He says that with good reason. The Aggies have cracked 40 points in each of their last five games, including a season-best 58-point effort in a win over West Florida.

"Tate's quarterback throws well and they throw the ball well," Smith said. "I'm really impressed with them offensively. We got to get ready and play the best we can play, that's all we ever ask them to do."

West Florida/Tate

4. ‘Ginomous' setting

An hour before kickoff Friday, the parking lots around Tate High’s campus were filling fast. The home side concession stand line underneath Pete Gindl Stadium extended outward with a lengthy wait.

The students got the memo to wear beach colors and helped create a colorful, crowded set of bleachers at the largest stadium in the Pensacola area.

“Ginormous crowd (Friday), wow, it was amazing,” said Tate coach Rhett Summerford. “The home field advantage was awesome. Great night in Cantonment, I know that.”

The homecoming queen was crowned at halftime and got a trip around the stadium in a horse-drawn carriage. Until the rain began to pelt down in the fourth quarter, it was a Friday night to remember at Tate.

“Just a great crowd and there’s nothing like winning,” said quarterback Taite Davis.

5. Nicholas’ big night

John Nicholas entered the season projected as one of the best quarterbacks in this region. He reaffirmed that acclaim Friday.

Nicholas tossed four touchdown passes and ran for another as he continually answered Tate scores and momentum shifts. He moves so well and rolls out so effectively that rarely could the Aggies’ defense apply enough pressure.

“John-John is such a great quarterback,” Summerford said. “He extends plays. And throws the ball so well deep. He took advantage of some situations, but the good thing is we are really young back there in the secondary. John is just so good. And hey, West Florida has other great players too.”

Week 7 Roundup: Defensive stops propel Navarre past Mosley, Pine Forest can't close comeback

Trouncing at the Bay: Pensacola Catholic bounces Gulf Breeze with wire-to-wire victory

6. Emotional ties

There will always be a soft spot and special attachment for Summerford to West Florida High. When Jaguars head coach Harry Lees was in his first stint at the school, Summerford was his defensive coordinator.

Summerford then took over the head coaching position and guided the Jaguars to playoff seasons. Amid the the pouring rain at post-game Friday, the two had a warm embrace.

“Harry gave me my first real coaching job,” Summerford said. “He called me… didn’t know and I went in there and drew up some defensive plays and he offered me the defensive coordinator job.

“And that’s how I got my start and began to believe in myself as a coach. (Lees) showed me a lot of things on how to coach. He means a whole lot to me and my coaching career.”

7. Aggies draw from experience

Three weeks ago, the Aggies lost a shootout, district game at Navarre 45-42 in a game that Summerford knew they could have won.

But it has since provided a lead into the future. The Aggies have won their last two games by a combined 103-48.

“I felt like we had a moment there against Navarre where we could have won the ballgame and we just came up short,” Summerford said. “The old saying is you lose big, then you lose small, then you win small, and then you win big.

“We had to have a signature win and I thought that was a good West Florida team. I am proud of our team, proud of our seniors, proud of Tate High School.”

A major factor Friday was how well the Aggies ran the ball in the second half. Their offensive line and their backfield runners continually peeled off runs of five or more yards which enabled the clock to continue ticking away and sealed the win in the fourth quarter.”

Mosley/Navarre

8. Connor Mathews and Hunter Pfiesters are like trains: once they get going, it’s hard to bring them down

You don’t even need to go past Navarre’s first play on offense to show how strong of a runner Connor Mathews is. During his 51-yard touchdown run, he ran through the Mosley defense and had what seemed like all 11 players on him at once.

What surely seemed like a play that gained a first down turned into something more, when Mathews emerged from the scrum of players leaving the Mosley defense behind him. It’s something Mathews has done all season, practice included, Navarre head coach Jay Walls said.

“Scoring was on my mind. I got the ball, saw the holes, and I felt everybody on me,” Mathews said. “I just kept running hard, and it paid off.”

Mathews unofficially finished the game with just 88 yards rushing on 15 carries. But most of those attempts saw him running right at the Mosley defense up the middle of the line of scrimmage.

“Doing stuff like that, that’s how I am as a running back,” Mathews said. “That’s always been my strong suit.”

The hard running style isn’t limited to just Mathews, either. Quarterback Hunter Pfiester wasn’t afraid to run at the Mosley defense – either on designed runs or when scrambling out of the pocket on a pass play.

Pfiester unofficially finished the game with 82 yards rushing, with long gains of 19 yards, 34 yards and 17 yards. The 19-yard run, on the outside, was a touchdown.

“Hunter, we’re calling him ‘Big Cat’ now. He’s playing hard. I’m proud of him,” Walls said. “He’s really staying focused, just trying to run the offense.”

9. Navarre’s defense steps up when it needs to

It doesn’t matter how many times Mosley converted on third and fourth downs. All that mattered was that Navarre stopped the last two tries, especially when the Dolphins were threatening deep in Raider territory.

That’s when Vinny Villanova and several other players – including Tristan Ferrera, who was in the backfield several times including a sack for a loss of 8 yards – came in clutch. Forcing a fumble near the goal line plus standing strong against Sammy Freitas, who proved himself as a quarterback with the ability to run on Friday, propelled Navarre to victory.

PNJ Midseason Football Report: Who's in contention for PNJ's All-Area Superlative Awards

Football: What would the FHSAA brackets look like if the playoffs started today?

Villanova’s name was also announced several times on run plays up the middle, limiting how far the Dolphins’ running backs were able to dive up the field. Mosley, on 46 running attempts, unofficially finished with 230 yards rushing. But, only a couple attempts were for 15 yards or more.

“That was definitely a good time for him to make some big plays,” Walls said of Villanova’s strong play at the end.

“Those huge stops are what is going to win the ball game. Those big plays, like that fumble, that’s what’s going to win a ball game,” Villanova said. “It was a close game, but when it comes down to it, we won. We did our job.”

10. The Raiders are winning at the right time. Now they just need it to continue

After starting the season 0-2, Navarre finds itself on a four-game win streak. Walls chalks that up to team chemistry that continues to build as the high school season enters the last third of the season.

Navarre does have one district win – a 45-42 shootout against Tate – as it starts a tough stretch of district games over the next three weeks. The Raiders travel to Milton and Pace before hosting Gulf Breeze.

Navarre, currently the eighth-best team in Region 1-4S in the latest FHSAA rankings, is right on the cusp of making the regional tournament. Friday’s win against Mosley, ranked No. 10 in Region 1-4S, is a good starting point as the playoff picture starts to become a little clearer.

But Pace, ranked third, stands to be a tough test. Wins against Milton and Gulf Breeze – which will be the annual Beach Bowl – seem essential for the Raiders to hit the postseason.

“Every win is big. … I learned a long time ago, I’m not looking at any of that ranking (or) playoff stuff. We’ll worry about that when it’s time,” Walls said. “We’ve got three weeks of district games, and we’ve got to go on the road to Milton. That’s going to be tough.”

Pensacola Catholic/Gulf Breeze

11. 'We just went to go get him and got home'

The Crusaders had only recorded four sacks in five games, according to MaxPreps.

Needless to say, the defense was due for a breakout. Catholic brought down Dolphins senior quarterback Battle Alberson seven times in a swarming performance. Three of the sacks came in the first quarter, setting the tone.

An occasional blitz didn't hurt, but the team largely got its sacks by rushing the front four of Terius Mason, Jeremiah Shelby, Desjon Robertson and Courtney Clark.

"We did a lot of X stunts and some blitzes that set us free," Shelby said. "We just went to go get him and got home."

"We got a lot of good passing rushers in there and it makes it tough on the quarterback and the passing game when you have guys in your face all night long," Catholic head coach Matt Adams added. "(Alberson) is a great quarterback, but our guys putting pressure on him."

12. Second-half woes continue

Gulf Breeze has had its struggles after halftime this season, particularly against the best teams the area has to offer.

The Dolphins have been outscored by Escambia, Pace and Pensacola Catholic by a combined score of 81-27 in the second half. They were blanked by the Patriots in the last 24 minutes last week, and nearly suffered the same fate this week until a Bryson Rouillier 60-yard touchdown reception with 25 seconds left ended the drought.

Entering each of those matchups as the undersized team, Gulf Breeze has had difficulty with its ground game, putting just about all hope of moving the ball on the air attack, which in turn allows the top defenses to pin their ears back.

Adding another player to help with protection is an option, but in the spread offense, you have to weigh the pros with the cons.

"We're trying everything we can," Dolphins head coach Jeff Gierke said. "If we go max protection, then that takes another receiver out of the route and really handcuffs Battle. ... You got to give (the Crusaders) credit. They're pretty good on defense and they made it a little cloudy for Battle to see things, then he got a little gun-shy because he kept getting hit. When he has a chance to sit in the pocket and set his feet, he's just unbelievable, and we have some guys for him to throw to, but we don't have enough big kids on the line of scrimmage like some of these other teams, especially these better teams."

13. 'Put me on the field, I'm going to make a play'

There wasn't a play that Nigel Nelson didn't make. Impacting the night in all three facets, the junior athlete was the most valuable Catholic player on the field Friday night.

He rushed for two touchdowns, both of which coming after starting running back C.J. Nettles suffered a leg injury that ended his evening. He also grabbed an interception and recovered an onside kick to start the second half. If Nelson mishandled the kick, Gulf Breeze would've had the ball at midfield with a chance to tie the game.

"I tell Coach Adams everyday that I can do anything on the field. Put me on the field, I'm going to make a play," Nelson said.

Adams agrees.

"I can't say enough great things about Nigel Nelson," he said. "He's just a student of the game. He's just a step ahead of everybody mentally on the field, you can see it by the plays he makes. He just reads it so fast and before the ball is snapped, he just has a leg up on everybody. When it comes to the physical part, he's a strong kid that works hard and is tough. He's a big hitter, very athletic and a kid like that can run the ball, also."

Pine Forest/Niceville

14. Miequle Brock does it all, again

No position player in the area has scored more touchdowns than the 5-foot-9, 190 tailback.

And with another virtuoso showing, he led Pine Forest nearly past Niceville. Brock turned a fourth-play gamble into six points midway through the third quarter before adding a kickoff return later in the period. Then, he made a house call on another kickoff to tie the game in the fourth.

As electric as they come, Brock has scored 22 touchdowns in seven games. A postseason spot hangs in the balance for Pine Forest over the next few weeks, but the running back is giving his team a chance.

"He's special, he's a special kid," Pine Forest head coach Tony Carter said. "I don't know what mountain top I have to shout this from, but every Saturday morning I send film out of our guys and I'm screaming that, and I'll stand on this until somebody proves me wrong, he's the best running back in the Panhandle."

15. Lesson learned

Playing to the very end and not quitting can sound extremely cliché after a loss. But Pine Forest, down by two scores for most of the night, showed tremendous fight in a stadium where lesser teams have crumbled.

Instead of assigning blame and wilting under the deficit, the road Eagles made Niceville earn it.

"I know you don't credit for moral victories. But as far as the message I'm trying to relay to the boys, I saw a bit of that tonight with positivity and encouragement, and not pouting or finger-pointing," Carter said. "I think the boys made great strides tonight even though we didn't come out on the right side of a win. I think they learned a valuable lesson tonight."

Holmes County/Jay

16. Shake off the L's

After his team enjoyed a 4-0 start and earned the distinction as the area's last undefeated squad, head coach Brian Watson said the Royals had a letdown following their first loss this season last week at Destin.

According to Watson, the team was "deflated" and had a subpar week of practice leading up to its 42-point loss against the Blue Devils. Next for Jay is its nearby foe in Northview, but the Chiefs aren't chief among the head coach's concerns.

"We got to worry about Jay right now and get back to doing the things we can do well," Watson said. "Yeah, we got Northview, and that's our rival, but we got our own problems."

Patrick Bernadeau is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached at (772) 985-9692, on X at @PatBernadeau or via email at pbernadeau@gannett.com.

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

Bill Vilona is a retired Pensacola News Journal sports columnist and now senior writer for Pensacola Blue Wahoos. He can be reached at bvilona@bluewahoos.com

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: High School Football: 16 biggest takeaways from Week 7 in Pensacola-area