Week 7 Starting Points









In this weekly article, we’ll use the early betting lines from Vegas to take a deeper look at which games to target and avoid for NFL DFS. Implied team totals have positive correlations with fantasy output, especially for quarterbacks. Plus, we’ll highlight some potentially under the radar teams with high implied team totals despite a lower over/under. Note that these lines will probably change over the course of the week, which is why we call it ‘starting’ points.

Target:

Detroit at Atlanta, Total 56.5 points

Falcons minus-3

Here’s your weekly Atlanta segment, as the Falcons are still allowing opponents the most overall fantasy points and fifth most real points. Coming off a surprisingly good game in Week 6, they are small home favorites over the Lions, who profile as a neutral opponent almost across the board. Matt Ryan came away with four touchdowns and zero picks after throwing just one touchdown pass in the previous three games. There will be some point chasing with Ryan this week, but his salary isn’t prohibitive by any stretch ($28 Yahoo, $7800 FD, $6700 DK). Julio Jones was a huge part of Ryan’s success in Week 6, and if he gets through another week with no hamstring set-backs, he’s good to go again here. Everyone but Yahoo still has Calvin Ridley at a higher salary than Jones (Jones is $1 more than Ridley on Yahoo), which will probably drive rostership to Jones. Don’t forget that Ridley was also productive last Sunday, catching six of seven targets for 61 yards and a score. He may end up being lower-owned than Jones with the bigger stat line this week.

Todd Gurley is the Falcon with the best on-paper matchup. The good news for Gurley is that even when Brian Hill saw action in Week 6, he was awful, managing just 28 yards on 10 carries with six receiving yards. He also fumbled. The bad news for Gurley is that he didn’t do much better. Minnesota has allowed a lot of 100-yard rushers this season, but Gurley, despite 20 carries, only made 47 yards. With 40 points on the board, he accounted for zero. Detroit has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs this year, so I’m probably still going to run Gurley out in a GPP lineup for the potential multi-TD upside.

The Lions are only a small road underdog here, and Matthew Stafford gets the best QB matchup in the league. Kenny Golladay, D’Andre Swift and T.J. Hockenson join him with Top 5 matchups for their respective positions. I honestly expect higher roster percentages on Lions than Falcons given the matchups and salaries. Swift finally had the breakout game we’ve been waiting for, and while I don’t believe we’ve seen the last of Adrian Peterson, I do think Swift can be rostered with some confidence, particularly in matchups like this. His salary ($5400DK, $6100 FD, and $20 Yahoo) is easy to fit on every site. Stafford and Golladay suffered from Swift’s productivity, as they didn’t need to go pass-heavy to win easily vs. Jacksonville. If Vegas is right, that won’t be the case this week, and Golladay should be a mainstay in all kinds of lineups given a very fair salary on all three sites.

Green Bay at Houston, Total 56.5 points

Packers minus-3.5

Aaron Rodgers came back to Earth with a thud in Week 6. Throwing his first two interceptions of the season along with just 160 yards and zero touchdowns was a blow to many fantasy teams last week. The Bucs pass defense is much improved this year, which is something to note, but looking ahead, the Texans’ is not. Houston is allowing the fifth-most overall fantasy points with especially generous matchups for running backs and wide receivers. Aaron Jones will be my favorite Packer, followed by Davante Adams. I’m not saying don’t use Rodgers here, but there are several high-priced QBs to choose from while at RB, it’s Jones and/or Alvin Kamara for me this week. DraftKings and FanDuel let you get him at a discount, while Yahoo has Jones No. 2 behind Kamara. Sharp. There might be an opportunity for a Robert Tonyan rebound, but I maintain that we have seen his best fantasy game of the season. I’d rather use someone like Hunter Henry for around the same price. When Adams is healthy, he’s the only GB receiver I feel safe rostering. Predicting a random Marquez Valdes-Scantling touchdown is not my thing. If you feel like a massive Packers stack is in your best interest in a multi-entry GPP, at least MVS is cheap.

