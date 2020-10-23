Week 7's top NFL game: Battle of undefeated in Steelers-Titans (5-0)

Yahoo Sports NFL senior writers Charles Robinson and Terez Paylor select a Week 7 game that will leave us buzzing into Monday.

Robinson’s must-watch

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans

One way or another, someone is coming out of this game firmly established as a Super Bowl favorite in the AFC. That alone makes this one a must-watch event.

There is also an intriguing quarterback story inside this one, too. To very little fanfare, Ben Roethlisberger is off to one of the best five-game starts of his Hall of Fame-worthy career. Then there’s Ryan Tannehill, who could shoehorn his way into the MVP conversation this season with a big game in this one. Don’t think so? Consider this: In his past 18 starts, Ryan Tannehill has an amazing identical stat comparison to Patrick Mahomes. In that span, both have put up 40 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions and six rushing touchdowns. These days, Tannehill is worth the price of admission.

Paylor’s must-watch

Steelers at Titans

There are two undefeated teams remaining in the AFC, and barring a tie, only one will be left standing after this showdown. This is the type of game that will tell us a ton about both teams.

The Steelers boast arguably the league’s best defense, and their offense looks good these days, too. A win over the Titans, who boast one of the league’s best rushing attacks, will likely be enough to start getting them mentioned as a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

The Titans need a win like this to do the same, even though they made it to the AFC championship game last season. Tennessee’s defense has been iffy this season, and it’ll need to tighten up if it wants to beat Baltimore or Kansas City in January. The first step toward that could come with a strong showing this weekend against a complete Steelers offense.





