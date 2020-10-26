Week 7 recap: OBJ's injury, Diontae's bounceback and Davante's big day

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Most of the Week 7 fantasy action is in the books, and Liz Loza and Matt Harmon are here to talk through it all on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

Matt and Liz highlight the biggest fantasy moments, toughest beats and concerning conundrums from every game in the full Sunday slate, including Odell Beckham Jr. suffering a knee injury that knocked him out of the game, another upset loss for the Falcons, and the Titans losing their undefeated record to the 6-0 Steelers. They also talk through some of the incredible performances by Davante Adams, Joe Burrow, Diontae Johnson, and Jeff Wilson Jr.

Remember to stay tuned to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast, which will now have FIVE new episodes per week!

Follow Liz: @LizLoza_FF

Follow Matt: @MattHarmon_BYB

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts