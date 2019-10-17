Week 7 Rankings

It hasn’t always been pretty, but Kyler Murray is now the QB7 by average points. That was a big part of Murray’s summer appeal: That he wouldn’t necessarily have to play well to provide good returns in fantasy. Now he’s doing both, and has another juicy matchup in the Giants. The G-Men managed to contain Tom Brady in Week 6 but are still bottom two in weekly passing yards (285) and yards per attempt (9.3). The QB8 and QB5 over the past two weeks, respectively, Murray is well positioned for his best finish yet.

Week 7 Quarterbacks

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Story continues

QB Notes: In something of a real-deal slump, Patrick Mahomes checks in as merely the QB5 by average points. He will be missing Sammy Watkins (hamstring) again for Week 7, though Tyreek Hill’s return against the Texans helped restore Mahomes to the three-touchdown column. He’s reached that number in 4-of-6 starts, putting him on pace for 37 total scores. That feels low. … Deshaun Watson is up to 17 total touchdowns, five of which have come on the ground. The Colts are getting healthier on defense but have permitted the fourth highest QB rating against (108.0) through five games. … Increasingly resembling a souped up form of his 2018 self, Lamar Jackson has just four passing scores over his past four games while averaging a ridiculous 13/84/6.68 as a rusher. With Marquise Brown (ankle) poised to remain sidelined for an attackable matchup in the Seahawks, Jackson will once again be leaning on his legs. … Russell Wilson is leading the league in both touchdown percentage — 7.4. — and interception percentage — 0.0. He is completing a career-high 72.5 percent of his passes. The MVP frontrunner’s efficiency seems to know no bounds. Although Marcus Peters is arriving as a reinforcement, the Ravens are an eminently exploitable home matchup.

Matt Ryan’s team stinks. That’s one of the reasons he’s 6-for-6 on 300-yard days at the office. Although the Rams will potentially be breaking in Jalen Ramsey, they will also be adjusting to life without Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters. Ramsey is also coming off a back injury. There’s nothing to fear for Ryan in a game with a 54 over/under. … The QB24, QB3 (garbage time vs. Green Bay) and QB15 since the Cowboys’ schedule stiffened, Dak Prescott will likely be without Amari Cooper (quad) for Week 7. The good amidst all that bad is that the Eagles are probably too good of a matchup to screw up. … Withering in the face of (much) increased pressure behind the Rams’ collapsing offensive line, Jared Goff is now a weekly off-the-rails threat regardless of the game’s location. He remains in the top 10 because @ATL is about as pristine as it gets. Only the shameful Dolphins are silver plattering more quarterback fantasy points. Atlanta’s “defense” has a 15:2 TD:INT ratio. Perhaps Goff will be the antidote for the struggling Dirty Birds, but the reverse seems more likely.

Aaron Rodgers has been the QB24 and QB14 in two games without Davante Adams. He is the QB18 by average points on the season. It’s his high floor keeping him in the top 12, but he’s going to need more ceiling weeks. Adams’ potential return against the Raiders will make it possible for Week 7. … The Cowboys have been limiting enemy quarterback production but have done so against a pillow soft slate of Eli Manning, Case Keenum, Josh Rosen, Teddy Bridgewater, Aaron Rodgers and Sam Darnold. The best two they faced, Rodgers and Darnold, both did major early damage. Even with DeSean Jackson remaining sidelined, Carson Wentz could have a big day in the dome. … Tom Brady is starting to look his age. He was downright Stonehenge-ian vs. the Giants, even if the numbers came out looking alright in the end. It’s partly to do with the fact that teams have not had to throw to beat them, but the Jets have coughed up only five passing scores in five games. Two of those were Brady’s in Week 3. … Josh Allen was flat-out bad before the Bills’ Week 6 bye. He’s also the QB12 by average points. With Devin Singletary returning from a three-game absence and the Bills likely cautious about driving up Frank Gore’s touch count, Allen should remain productive deep into a blowout.

Gardner Minshew got exposed one week later than I expected. He has an immediate get-right spot in the Bengals, who are hemorrhaging the fourth most QB fantasy points. Hilariously, an already awful unit will be missing top CBs Dre Kirkpatrick and William Jackson for the better part of a month. They are starting day-three talents and UDFAs. … Jacoby Brissett was held below two touchdowns for the first time in Week 5. Coming off the Colts’ bye, he is back home for a game sporting a 48 over/under. … Daniel Jones was horrendous in an awful Week 6 matchup. He is promising for a golden Week 7 one. Allowing the third most QB fantasy points, the Cardinals have also been stung for the second most QB ground yards. … Receiving terrible blocking, Philip Rivers has only six touchdowns in five games since Week 1. Hunter Henry’s healthy, dominant return ups Rivers’ ceiling, but the Titans are a bad matchup for the Central Time Zone road tripping Bolts. … Circumstance helped Kirk Cousins revive Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs over the past two weeks. The Lions are coming correct with excellent game plans but surrendering heavy passing volume. It could be an all-over-the-map — which includes good — day for Kirk.

Throwing deep more than any other quarterback, Matthew Stafford has dramatically increased his spiked week potential in fantasy. Sadly, his Week 7 matchup makes one highly unlikely. … Jimmy Garoppolo has basically idled in the parking lot as the 49ers’ running game drives up and down the freeway. The Redskins make for a gorgeous Week 7 opportunity, but the Niners don’t need their quarterback to take advantage of it. Garoppolo’s unsettled targets totem pole is also limiting his upside. The 49ers need to decide who to feature in the passing game beyond George Kittle. … Sam Darnold vs. the Patriots is a mid-season moment of truth. Darnold looked like the genuine article against the Cowboys but must now do battle with the league’s best defense. The Pats, meanwhile, have literally been historically good, but the dominance has come against a limited Ben Roethlisberger, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Luke Falk, Josh Allen, Colt McCoy (rofl) and Daniel Jones. Someone will blink in Week 7. … Ryan Tannehill’s insertion under center is good news for Delanie Walker, Corey Davis and A.J. Brown, but it won’t make the Titans quarterback position relevant in fantasy. … If Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) returns, it will be to face a Saints D that’s been flattening opposing signal callers for the past month.

Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.

Week 7 Running Backs

RB Notes: Leonard Fournette is averaging 28 touches for 166 yards from scrimmage in three games since his embarrassing Thursday night performance in the rain. Amazingly, he has found the end zone just once in the process. Even more amazing is the fact that it was his lone touchdown of the year. Positive scoring regression is about to hit hard, perhaps against a Bengals D coughing up the most running back fantasy points. … Coming off his worst afternoon of the year, Dalvin Cook has major rebound potential in a Lions D surrendering 5.1 yards per carry and 134 rushing yards per game. The Vikes are one-point road favorites. … Saquon Barkley returns from his three-game absence to an A+ matchup in the Cardinals. In two healthy appearances, Barkley has averaged 18 touches for 137 yards. It’s basically impossible to see him handling the ball fewer than 20 times vs. Arizona. The G-Men are shockingly thin at wideout, and two bad defenses are matched up in a game with a 50.5 over/under. … Ezekiel Elliott was well and truly established for 33 touches and 153 yards in the Cowboys’ narrow Week 6 loss to the Jets. Coming off that monster workload, he must do battle with the Eagles’ top-two run defense. Even run-obsessed Dallas figures to establish the pass against Jim Schwartz’s group.

Chris Carson is averaging 27 touches for 142 yards from scrimmage in three games since the Seahawks doubled down on their lead back. He has an elite Week 7 setup as a 3.5-point home favorite in a tilt with a 50.5 over/under. The Ravens have been throttled for eight rushing scores. … Stiff as a runner all season, David Johnson appeared downright labored as he played through his back issue in Week 6. He maintains his lofty rankings perch for a variety of reasons, namely the fact that he’s caught at least six passes 4-of-6 games. Despite having only two rushing scores, Johnson is also tied for 10th in carries inside the five-yard line. The RB8 in standard and RB6 in PPR, Johnson arguably has room to grow. … Ryan Tannehill won’t be passing to Derrick Henry any more than Marcus Mariota was, but his insertion under center is still good news for the bruising back. Even if it’s only by a few percentage points, the Titans’ entire offense will be more functional under its new QB. … Le’Veon Bell’s one-target day against the Cowboys was a fluke, as his 27 routes run were tied for fifth amongst running backs for Week 6. Bell is a usage monster in an improving offense.

Marlon Mack has reached 20 carries in 3-of-5 games and 16 in 4-of-5. Receptions aren’t materializing but even with the Colts already having gone on bye, Mack is 28th in running back routes run (84). That’s RB1 usage. The Colts are one-point home favorites vs. the Texans in a game with a 48 over/under. ... Although he’s yet to catch more than two passes, Kerryon Johnson continues to see north of 70 percent of the Lions’ snaps. Even in tough dates like this week’s with the Vikings, that gives Johnson a high floor to go along with his tantalizing ceiling. ... Mark Ingram has been disappointingly touchdown or bust, but he’s second in rushing scores (seven). … It would appear there is nothing Aaron Jones could do to get the Packers to quit Jamaal Williams. Not even a four-touchdown day made a lick of difference. Williams out-touched Jones 18-15 in Monday night’s win over the Lions. Jones is still the clear 1A, but Williams’ usage renders Jones a rich man’s Phillip Lindsay. … Speaking of Lindsay, he’s been held below 15 touches once. He’s averaging 17. 1B Royce Freeman has been held below 15 only twice. He’s averaging 15. They will be leaned on heavily vs. a Chiefs D getting annihilated for 5.2 yards per carry and 162 rushing yards per game.

With Tyrell Williams (foot) down for the count, it is imperative that the Raiders get Josh Jacobs more involved as a pass catcher. Even if that’s not the case in Green Bay, Jacobs, who has been impressive on the ground, will be squaring off with a defense leaking the fourth most RB fantasy points. … Todd Gurley (quad) is tentatively on track to return. The Rams’ run game, and entire offense that matter, was practically nonexistent without him in Week 6. Malcolm Brown is day to day with an ankle issue. Keep Darrell Henderson holstered. …33 of Sony Michel’s 49 routes have come over the past two weeks. Were that usage to hold, Michel would become a much more appealing RB2. The Pats are starved for pass catchers. … Tevin Coleman has out-snapped Matt Breida 68-53 since his return and out-touched him 36-31. Both have remained productive in fantasy. A revenge game for coach Kyle Shanahan, @WAS is a mouthwatering matchup. … With Alvin Kamara (ankle) looking doubtful, Latavius Murray is a plug-and-play RB2. #AsExpected, the Bears have been elite against the run, but Week 7 will be their first without run-stopper extraordinaire Akiem Hicks (elbow, injured reserve).

Joe Mixon had an awful Week 6. He has a top-five Week 7 matchup. … Neither Melvin Gordon nor Austin Ekeler were effective in the Chargers’ Week 6 meltdown, but Gordon took control of both the snap and touch battle. It’s especially notable since the Bolts spent the entire game in comeback mode. Gordon still has further to pull ahead in the workload battle. … Carlos Hyde has 47 totes over the past two weeks. The Colts are one of six teams permitting more than five yards per carry. … The Chiefs’ backfield has not been coherent since Damien Williams’ Week 5 return. Williams does boast an overall 55-41 snap advantage on LeSean McCoy in that time, though Shady dominated the Week 6 touches. It feels like heads or tails when deciding the better Thursday night play. I give it to Williams because of the Broncos’ RB receptions vulnerability. … Jordan Howard has out-carried Miles Sanders 41-23 over the past three weeks. … “vs. SF” is a nightmare matchup for Adrian Peterson, but the Redskins will be at home and missing Chris Thompson. Wendell Smallwood is the COP backup. … Devin Singletary’s usage is difficult to predict following his four-week layoff, but Frank Gore hardly left him for dead. The Dolphins are the right place to take a FLEX flier.

Week 7 Receivers

WR Notes: It’s unclear if new Rams CB Jalen Ramsey (back) will suit up to face Julio Jones. If not, Jones’ light could scarcely be more green. … DeAndre Hopkins caught nine Week 6 passes … for 55 yards. It wasn’t necessarily a fluke, as Hopkins’ targets have predominantly been short. Nuk hasn’t scored since Week 1. Each new week should be the end of the streak. Week 7 is no different. … Cooper Kupp’s domination came to a screeching Week 6 halt along with the rest of the Rams’ offense. The Falcons, who have allowed an 8.6 YPA, 71.4 completion percentage, and 15:2 TD:INT ratio — all while notching just five sacks — promise to get the party started again. … Tyreek Hill has a stiff Week 7 test in Chris Harris after going 5/80/2 on just 29 snaps against the Texans. … Michael Thomas continues to ace every test. @CHI will be his toughest yet. Only the Bills are permitting fewer receiver fantasy points than the Bears, who have faced a slate that includes Davante Adams, Courtland Sutton, Terry McLaurin, Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. Thomas’ high-volume, underneath usage does render his floor matchup-proof.

With Josh Gordon’s (knee) status in serious doubt, the stars are aligning for a 12-14 target week for Julian Edelman. The Jets have had no answers for Edelman in recent vintage. … As Ian Hartitz points out, Keenan Allen’s targets decline has coincided with Melvin Gordon’s return. Hunter Henry’s presence isn’t going to help, either. The Titans are a below-average matchup. … The Texans have long struggled to contain T.Y. Hilton, and they have stopped hardly anybody in the receiving department this season, granting the seventh most receiver fantasy points. Hilton is good and rested coming off the Colts’ bye. Vegas is forecasting a 48-point over/under. … Tyler Lockett could see a heavy dose of Marlon Humphrey. I have to admit, I am feeling a wee bit of Stockholm Syndrome with this ranking. SEA/BAL should just be such a good overall scoring environment. … The Vikings have remained predictably stout through the air, but there is only so far I can fade someone drawing as many deep, not to mention overall, targets as Kenny Golladay. I also think this could become a sneaky shootout in Detroit’s domed environs.

Just as soon as I say that, I do fade Adam Thielen a bit. Thielen has yet to draw more than eight targets. … The WR3 in standard and WR6 in PPR, D.J. Chark is allowed one underwhelming game. The pathetic Bengals, who will be missing both of their starting corners, should bring him immediately back to life. … I had a hard time finding the right spot for Michael Gallup. You could argue he belongs in the top five. Through four games, he’s third in the league in yards per game (97). With Amari Cooper (quad) likely sitting, Gallup will be the No. 1 wideout vs. the Eagles’ vaporized secondary. The obvious reason for the hedge is that Cooper’s absence will make life much more difficult for the sophomore … Will Fuller: When you left 3/103/3 on the field via drops last week, that wasn’t tilting at all! Hang your hat on Fuller’s jaw-dropping usage. …The Chiefs’ defense is getting worse, and Courtland Sutton is getting better. Sutton’s 76 yards in Week 6 were his third fewest of the season. The sophomore is having an inarguably excellent campaign.

Robert Woods’ floor is eroding while Brandin Cooks’ ceiling is lowering. Both trends figure to be put on hold for this week’s trip to Atlanta. … Larry Fitzgerald’s floor could not be more firmly established. Hopefully he finally touches the ceiling for the first time since Week 2. Awful against every position, the Giants have been particularly bad at defending the slot. … Tyler Boyd enters the week third in targets. Auden Tate had the more productive Week 6, and profiles as a legitimate WR3 vs. the Jaguars’ officially Jalen Ramsey-less defense. Check out Ian’s cut up of his Week 6 grabs. … So Stefon Diggs Will Fuller’d to the mean in Week 6. His hot streak potential is curbed by his expected date with Darius Slay. … John Brown checks in 20th in wide receiver air yards despite the Bills’ Week 6 bye. You would think that if he was ever going to cash them into real yards, it would be at home vs. the Dolphins’ experiment. … The Week 7 risk for Terry McLaurin is that the Redskins’ passing attack is completely nonfunctional against the 49ers’ dominant front seven. If Case Keenum can buy himself any time, McLaurin will have a chance to get some numbers.

Evan Engram’s return curbs Golden Tate’s WR3 appeal only ever so slightly. Wideouts continue to catch everything thrown their way vs. Arizona. Sterling Shepard’s (concussion) return, of course, would be a bigger deal for Tate. As of Thursday, I do not have Shep ranked. … As Robby Anderson reminded last week, he is always just one play away from a huge day. That one play will be extremely difficult to find vs. the Patriots. … With Davante Adams (toe), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (knee, ankle) and Geronimo Allison all legitimately questionable, the Pack’s No. 1 wideout could be … Allen Lazard? DFS folk hero status awaits. … If Christian Kirk (ankle) returns from his two-game absence, he will be a potentially low-owned DFS option in a tissue-soft matchup. … Corey Davis gets a one-week bump in the ranks. Marcus Mariota had been bad enough that it is worth giving all Titans pass catchers a second chance. … Demarcus Robinson would seem to have the most stable role of the Chiefs’ non-Tyreek Hill/Sammy Watkins pass catchers. Watkins (hamstring) is out again. … Randall Cobb (back) could remain sidelined along with Amari Cooper (quad). That’s Devin Smith’s music playing … or Tavon Austin’s. … I would almost rather bet on Jakobi Meyers’ unknown upside than Phillip Dorsett’s always mediocre floor. … One of these months, the 49ers will figure out their receiver corps.

Week 7 Tight Ends

TE Notes: With at least six catches in 4-of-5 games, George Kittle’s floor has been there. He finally reached the ceiling a bit in Week 6, going 8/103 vs. the Rams. The tanked Redskins are in full-on retreat. … Travis Kelce has gone a modest 8/128 over his past two games, though he still has 17 more yards than any other tight end. The Broncos have done a solid job limiting seam production, but only Kittle offers anywhere close to Kelce’s weekly ceiling. … With Sterling Shepard (concussion) still uncertain, a returning Evan Engram (knee) will be funneled targets against a Cardinals D that has allowed 102 more yards (599) to tight ends than any other defense. Regardless of quarterback, Engram has yet to be held below seven looks in a game. He will clear that easily this week. … Second to Kelce in tight end yardage is Austin Hooper, who has 70 more (480) than No. 3 Mark Andrews. Hooper has caught at least six balls 5-of-6 games.

Andrews snapped his three-game slump against the Bengals, going 6/99. He has a golden opportunity to stay hot vs. a Seahawks Defense surrendering the fourth most tight end fantasy points. … Zach Ertz has slipped through the cracks a bit, though he has cleared 50 yards in all six of his appearances. Ertz caught 19 combined passes in his two 2018 meetings with the Cowboys. … Hunter Henry seemed destined to be on a snap count vs. the Steelers. Instead, he was on the field for 41-of-62 plays as he had one of the best games by a tight end all season (8/100/2). @TEN doesn’t feel like a great spot for Philip Rivers, but Mike Vrabel’s defense has permitted the seventh most tight end fantasy points. That’s been largely due to touchdowns, not yards. … Gerald Everett never got a chance to chase his Week 5 points against the 49ers, as Jared Goff went all the way off the rails. He deserves a mulligan vs. the Falcons’ barely-there “defense.”

Delanie Walker had chemistry with Marcus Mariota. He has a better quarterback with Ryan Tannehill. … With the Packers’ receiver corps struggling to get healthy, I’m struggling to get Jimmy Graham off the TE1/2 borderline. … This feels too ambitious for Dawson Knox, but he cleared 58 yards in 2-of-3 games before the Bills’ bye and is facing one of the worst defenses in NFL history. … You think I enjoy ranking Jason Witten here? It feels like a necessity with Amari Cooper (quad) sideliend. … T.J. Hockenson’s four catches against the Packers were his most since Week 1, though they resulted in just 21 yards. The Vikings are a tough matchup. … Tyler Higbee gets some of Gerald Everett’s benefit of the doubt vs. the dismaying Falcons. … Darren Fells’ five red zone targets are 13th amongst tight ends. Jordan Akins has three looks inside the 20. … Will Dissly had been heavily involved in the Seahawks’ passing game. Even half his looks would make Luke Willson a viable TE2.

Week 7 Kickers

Week 7 Defense/Special Teams