Week 7 Quick Slant - 49ers vs. Vikings | Fantasy Football Live
The FFL team examines significant headlines related to the 49ers' matchup against the Vikings on Monday Night Football.
The FFL team examines significant headlines related to the 49ers' matchup against the Vikings on Monday Night Football.
The 49ers can breathe a sigh of relief knowing McCaffrey's injury is reportedly not a long-term one
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals the tips he thinks could ensure victory in Week 4.
The Jaguars QB sustained a knee injury late in last week's game.
Arizona got back in the NLCS with some ninth-inning heroics Thursday, and the Rangers and Astros wasted no time scoring some runs.
The current total of 30.5 is even lower than last year's over/under in a game Iowa won 13-10.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The Giants RB has missed three of six games this season with an ankle sprain.
The Jaguars can take control of the AFC South with a win over the Saints on Thursday.
Jason Fitz is joined by former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum to give his unique perspective on the NFL by going through every NFL division and giving a team Mike is buying stock in and one he's selling from each. Fitz and Mike go in-depth on the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears and more before finishing things off with "Tannenbaum's Top Tier:" the four teams Mike thinks have the legs to win the Super Bowl this season. Later, Fitz is joined as always by another former GM, Michael Lombardi, to discuss the topics Michael thinks are flying under the radar this week: the Los Angeles Chargers and their inability to win close games, the Detroit Lions and Jared Goff's career revival and the red zone troubles which have been a problem for offenses league-wide this season.
Points could be hard to come by in this crucial ACC matchup.
“I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action."
Jerry Jeudy said he didn't know Steve Smith wanted to apologize to him.
Kansas avoided major penalties last week when the NCAA wrapped up its lengthy investigation into the program.
The 31-year-old sustained the injury during a win over the Patriots.
Dan Titus rounded up 12 NBA and fantasy basketball analysts for a points-league mock draft — here are the results.
Cooper Kupp is worth paying up for again in DFS this week. Who else does Dalton Del Don suggest you get in your lineup?
The Cavs learned a lot about themselves last season and are hoping that experience — and some key additions — will pay off in the playoffs.
In Week 8, we'll finally get some movement at the top of the Big Ten standings.
The Big Ten Conference received notification from the NCAA that the organization is conducting an investigation into the Wolverines.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the matchup between the Jaguars and Saints on "Thursday Night Football."