Week 7 primetime games offer Dolphins advance scouting opportunity

Miami Dolphins fans will have to make due without the team taking the field this week — the Dolphins are resting this weekend and hoping to get healthy for their stretch run to the end of the regular season. The hope? That the bye week will afford Miami maintenance of several lingering injuries and position the Dolphins to come out in full force for their final 10 games to make a strong statement as a potential playoff contender.

So without the Dolphins to entertain us this weekend, how should Dolphins fans go about utilizing their Sunday afternoon?

There will be no shortage of opportunities to lay eyes on some of Miami’s upcoming opponents, for starters. If anyone who cheers for the team would like an advanced look at Miami’s new few opponents, they’ll have every opportunity to do so. The next month of Miami’s schedule is as follows:

The next two opponents for Miami, the Rams & Cardinals, both currently sit at 4-2 on the season and, conveniently enough, are scheduled to play in the Sunday night and Monday night time slots this weekend. So you, along with the Dolphins, can get a real time look at how Miami will need to attempt to defend and score on both teams.

There’s been much made about Tua Tagovailoa’s first start coming against the likes of Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams — but the Dolphins will undoubtedly be probing for ways to negate his impact on the game. You, too, can partake in the search for those answers when the Rams face off against Chicago on Monday night. Amid all of the action this week, there’s plenty of compelling storylines for Dolphins fans to dial into; including game planning for the upcoming schedule.

The whole country will get a look at Miami’s next two opponents.