Week 7 Preview, Pt. 1: KC-TEN, WSH-GB + More

Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat), John Daigle (@notJDaigle), Kyle Dvorchak (@KyleTweetsHere) and Patrick Kerrane (@PatKerrane) get in the zone on the first of NBC Sports EDGE’s two Week 7 preview shows, talking Chiefs/Titans, Football Team/Packers, Bears/Bucs and much more. Kerrane provides his “stat of the week” on the Patriots’ passing attack, and the gang debates whether Justin Fields is streamable.

Listen at the link below, on Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.