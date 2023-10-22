Week 7 preview and prediction: Seahawks vs Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks are back at Lumen Field for their first home game in a month. Crazy to think, huh? Following their last one, the Seahawks had a Monday Night Football showdown, a bye week, then a trip to Cincinnati. Now they are back on home turf for their first game against the Arizona Cardinals this season.

The Cardinals were widely expected to be the worst team in football this year. Through six weeks of play, this is hardly the case. No, Arizona hasn’t won many games, but they are far more competent and competitive than folks assumed they would be.

Two of their five losses have been decided by one score, they played the Bengals tough through three quarters, and outright dominated the Dallas Cowboys in their lone win. Their only losses where they looked outmatched were against the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams. Needless to say, the Cardinals are not to be overlooked as a pushover.

The Seahawks swept Arizona last year, winning 19-9 at Lumen Field last year, and 31-21 during their rematch in the desert. Seattle’s rivalry with the Cardinals is an odd one, as the road team often finds a way to win in the other’s building. The Seahawks will need a win to keep pace with not only the 49ers, but the resurgent Rams.

Prediction: Seahawks over Cardinals 20-17

Seattle’s offense sputtered badly in the red zone last week, and it won’t get any easier with DK Metcalf, Zach Charbonnet and two starting offensive linemen out. Arizona is tough, and a division rival, which means they will be even more competitive than normal.

But this is a team that is still rebuilding, and doesn’t always have enough gas in the tank late. Last week I picked the Bengals to win out of desperation, and that’s exactly why I’m going with Seattle. They are better coached, have the better roster, and simply in need of a win more than the Cardinals are.

However, backup quarterbacks – especially from Arizona – have given the Seahawks fits over the years. I fully expect this one to come down to the wire.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire