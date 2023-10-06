Week 7 Preview Mountain matchup pairs undefeated Chestnut Ridge, streaking Penn Cambria (WITH PICKS)

Oct. 6—In his four seasons as coach at Penn Cambria, Nick Felus frequently refers to the "Mountain Mentality" and the special atmosphere his Panthers have cultivated on Friday nights in Cresson.

A Week 7 matchup against undefeated Chestnut Ridge will provide another marquee showcase on the mountain.

The Lions (6-0) and Panthers (5-1) each are 3-0 in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference West 2 entering the final section game for each team.

"Friday nights on the mountain. It's special now. Friday nights. Packed house," said Felus, whose team has won five in a row since a five-point loss at Richland in the season opener. "Cool things going on with our pregame festivities. We talk continuously about community.

"We just want to be able to represent our former players, our school and our community by putting a quality product on the field. I think our kids have done that."

Despite taking significant graduation hits on last season's 9-2 District 6 Class 3A runner-up squad, Penn Cambria is back in the thick of things in the LHAC and district.

Sophomore quarterback Brady Jones has filled the void after four-year starter and 2022 Tribune-Democrat Player of the Year Garrett Harrold departed for Duquense University.

Jones (59 of 91) ranks third in the area with 995 passing yards and has tossed 15 touchdowns. His top receivers, senior Carter McDermott (23-471, 5 TDs) and junior Gavin Harrold (29-460, 8 TDs), have combined to make 52 receptions for 931 yards and 13 touchdowns. Junior running back Tom Plunkett complements the passing game with a team-best 451 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

"Brady has stepped in and done a great job. He put the time in during the offseason," Felus said. "He had a great one to learn from watching Garrett go through the system and how well Garrett grasped the offense. He noticed how hard Garrett worked in practice.

"He's extremely coachable and is a dual-threat quarterback. He's throwing the ball extremely well. He makes the reads. If the play breaks down, he doesn't panic. He can make plays with his legs."

Chestnut Ridge has had similar success led by senior quarterback Nate Whysong (57 of 86), who has thrown for 902 yards and eight TDs, and rushed for 502 yards and 11 scores. His cousin, senior Chase Whysong, has 24 catches for 422 yards and three TDs.

Lions senior fullback Jeb Emerick is among the area leaders with 612 rushing yards on 96 carries, and junior Owen Claycomb (15-229, 2 TDs) and senior JaRod Wolfhope (9-166, 4 TDs) add two more receiving threats.

"We've been pretty consistent. It all starts up front with our offensive line," veteran Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker said. "We've been able to run the ball better this year than we have in recent past. That has opened up the passing game.

"With Jeb (Emerick) at fullback and running between the tackles, and Nate (Whysong) leading the offensive charge from his quarterback position, he's made a lot of plays for us and got the ball to his cousin Chase (Whysong) and Owen Claycomb and others."

The teams only have met twice since Chestnut Ridge rejoined the LHAC in 2018, with the Panthers winning last season and the Lions prevailing in 2021. Overall, Penn Cambria is 7-3 against Chestnut Ridge since 1993.

The Panthers have outscored Central Cambria (38-6) and Westmont Hilltop (39-0) by a combined 77-6 in the past two games.

Chestnut Ridge has scored 35 or more points each week and surpassed the 40-point mark twice, including last week against Central Cambria (41-21).

"This is a big game, a huge challenge," Shoemaker said. "They certainly have done well and they are well-coached, a very fundamentally sound team. They have nice offensive and defensive fronts and a good group of skill kids."

Felus sees the same traits in Chestnut Ridge.

"I have a ton of respect for Coach Shoemaker and what he does in his program and for his players," Felus said. "Year in and year out, they're in the conversation. It starts with their quarterback. He can hurt you with his legs and his arm.

"They spread you out. With the option stuff, you have to be sound and disciplined.

"A lot of good football players will be on the field on Friday on both teams."

The remainder of Friday's schedule involving area teams, with all kickoffs at 7 p.m.:

LHAC

Somerset (3-3) at Bedford (1-5)

Last week: Richland 46, Somerset 6; Forest Hills 42, Bedford 14.

About the Golden Eagles: Somerset's three-game winning streak ended in a key LHAC West 1 game at Richland. The Golden Eagles will try for their first win over Bedford since 2018.

About the Bisons: Bedford looks to snap a five-game losing streak since opening the season with an overtime victory at Westmont Hilltop. The Bisons have won the past three meetings against Somerset, scoring a combined 160 points in those games.

Forest Hills (3-3) at Central Cambria (3-3)

Last week: Forest Hills 42, Bedford 14; Chestnut Ridge 41, Central Cambria 21.

About the Rangers: Forest Hills scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to beat Bedford to snap a three-game skid. Quarterback Nate Cornell has 895 passing yards and 10 TDs, and receiver Chase Williamson has 21 catches for 344 yards.

About the Red Devils: Central Cambria lost two in a row to teams with a combined 11-1 record (Chestnut Ridge, Penn Cambria).

Grady Snyder is third in the area with 724 rushing yards and has nine touchdowns.

Richland (6-0) at Greater Johnstown (0-6)

Last week: Richland 46, Somerset 6; McCort-Carroll 42, Greater Johnstown 0.

About the Rams: Richland senior Evan McCracken, an Army West Point recruit, broke the program record for touchdowns. McCracken scored four TDs against Somerset and has 55 career TDs. He gained 175 yards on 12 carries as Richland moved into sole possession of first place in the LHAC West 1. Richland has won five consecutive games against Greater Johnstown since 2018.

About the Trojans: Greater Johnstown freshman quarterback Julius Reed has completed 27 of 75 passes for 447 yards and two TDs. The Trojans will look for their first win against Richland since 2017 (46-30). Greater Johnstown defeated the Rams four straight years from 2014-17. The Trojans have lost 36 in a row overall.

McCort-Carroll (1-5) at Westmont Hilltop (2-4)

Last week: McCort-Carroll 42, Greater Johnstown 0; Penn Cambria 39, Westmont Hilltop 0.

About the Crushers: McCort-Carroll cracked the win column in Week 6 against Greater Johnstown as Brock Beppler had a breakout game with 162 rushing yards and four TDs on 18 carries. Garrett Farabaugh has a team-high 286 rushing yards. The Crushers are 18-4 against city rival Westmont Hilltop since 2000.

About the Hilltoppers: Cody McMillan has 451 rushing yards and three TDs, and Bryce Goodman has 334 yards and two scores.

Westmont Hilltop has rushed for 1,324 yards, 4.5 a carry and 220.7 a game. The Hilltoppers won last season, as well as games in 2020, 2015 and 2000 during the previous 22 contests against the Crushers.

Heritage

Conemaugh Valley (0-6) at Conemaugh Township (0-6)

Last week: West Shamokin 42, Conemaugh Valley 6; Northern Cambria 42, Conemaugh Township 23.

About the Blue Jays: Two teams searching for an elusive first win. Conemaugh Valley has had difficulty finding the end zone, scoring in single digits three times and losing by shutout in another contest. Opponents have outscored Conemaugh Valley 211-48. The Blue Jays have lost eight straight since the 2022 season.

About the Indians: Conemaugh Township scored 73 points in its past three games, but have allowed 138 points in the same span. Opponents have scored 34 or more points in every game except in the season opener at River Valley. The Indians have lost 10 straight games dating to the 2022 season.

Homer-Center (2-4) at Portage (2-4)

Last week: Cambria Heights 27, Homer-Center 21; Purchase Line 38, Portage 27.

About the Wildcats: Three of Homer-Center's losses came against conference front-runners with a combined 15-3 record.

Senior Landon Hill scored both Wildcats touchdowns in Week 6's loss to Cambria Heights. Hill has a team-high 418 rushing yards and six rushing TDs.

About the Mustangs: Portage is trying to halt a rare four-game slide, the program's first since 1992. Quarterback Easton Slanoc and Bode Layo combined on a 63-yard TD pass, and Issac Willinsky ran 37 yards for a TD that staked the Mustangs to a 13-0 lead against Purchase Line. After Purchase Line moved ahead, Slanoc scored on a 3-yard run and hit Layo for another TD pass to give Portage a seven-point lead in the final quarter, but the Red Dragons answered.

United Valley (6-0) at Purchase Line (5-1)

Last week: United Valley 14, Penns Manor 0; Purchase Line 38, Portage 27.

About the Lions: United Valley has nine straight wins dating to the 2022 season. The Lions defense has allowed only six points in the past two games. No opponent has scored more than 14 points, and three of United Valley's wins came by either shutout or single-digit scoring by the opposition.

About the Red Dragons: Purchase Line has won two straight since its overtime loss to Northern Cambria in Week 4. In Week 6, the Red Dragons trailed Portage by 13 points, but rallied to 18 straight points and an 11-point victory. John Elick has thrown for 750 yards and 10 TDs, and Brock Small has rushed for 717 yards and 10 TDs. Elick has 539 rushing yards with five scores.

Northern Cambria (5-1) at River Valley (5-1)

Last week: Northern Cambria 42, Conemaugh Township 23; River Valley 40, Marion Center 16.

About the Colts: Northern Cambria is on a five-game winning streak and has outscored opponents 170-76 in that stretch.

Jack Sheredy totaled 313 rushing yards and five touchdowns at Conemaugh Township. The senior running back/linebacker leads the area with 874 rushing yards and has an area-high 77 tackles.

About the Panthers: River Valley's lone loss came against Purchase Line in Week 2 and the Panthers have won four in a row since.

River Valley has tallied 40 or more points three times in the past four weeks. The Panthers have rushed for 1,678 yards, 9.4 a carry and 279.7 a game. Sam Yantis has a team-high 580 rushing yards and 13 TDs.

Cambria Heights (4-2) at West Shamokin (3-3)

Last week: Cambria Heights 27, Homer-Center 21; West Shamokin 42, Conemaugh Valley 6.

About the Highlanders: Cambria Heights won the only two games in the series since the Highlanders moved to the Heritage in 2022 (47-21) and 2021 (42-21). Cambria Heights has won two straight games and four of its past five this season. Jaxxon Kline (539) and Stephen Nelen (502) have combined to rush for 1,041 yards.

About the Wolves: West Shamokin is led by 6-foot, 220-pound quarterback Lou Swartz, who has rushed for 1,277 yards and 19 TDs and passed for 342 yards and two scores. Swartz has 2,636 career rushing yards and 37 TDs in 30 games, including 2,439 rushing yards the past two seasons.

Inter-County Conference

Berlin Brothersvalley (5-1) at Tussey Mountain (1-5)

Last week: Berlin Brothersvalley 35, Meyersdale 14; Northern Bedford 62, Tussey Mountain 28.

About the Mountaineers: Berlin Brothersvalley changed the game plan with veteran quarterback/safety Pace Prosser slowed by an injury. The result was familiar in a win over rival Meyersdale. Junior running back Cooper Huston ran for 152 yards and two TDs as the Mountaineers bounced back from their first loss of the season.

About the Titans: Tussey Mountain has dropped four consecutive games while giving up 193 points in that span. Junior Landon Myers has passed for 928 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. Senior Kyler Coffman has 22 catches for 370 yards and four TDs.

Everett (1-5) at Windber (5-1)

Last week: North Star 64, Everett 31; Windber 37, Uniontown 7.

About the Warriors: Everett has lost five consecutive games since a season-opening win over West Branch. Opponents have scored 205 points in those five weeks, an average of 41 points allowed a game.

About the Ramblers: Windber rebounded after its first loss of the season by posting a 30-point, nonconference victory at Uniontown. The Ramblers are adapting in the face of multiple injuries to key players. The tandem of quarterback Tanner Barkley (799 passing yards) to receiver Evan Brady (462 receiving yards) has ignited the Ramblers' offense.

Northern Bedford County (6-0) at Meyersdale (3-3)

Last week: Northern Bedford County 62, Tussey Mountain 28; Berlin Brothersvalley 35, Meyersdale 14.

About the Black Panthers: Northern Bedford County holds the top spot in the District 5 Class 1A rankings. The Black Panthers followed an important win over Berlin Brothersvalley in Week 5 by scoring a season-high 62 points against Tussey Mountain in Week 6. Northern Bedford County has outscored its opponents 234-72.

About the Red Raiders: Meyersdale lost three of the past four games with all of those setbacks coming against 5-1 teams with a combined three losses (North Star, Windber, Berlin Brothersvalley). Senior Ian Brenneman has 417 rushing yards on 88 carries and three games with 100 yards or more on the ground.

WPIAL

Burrell (3-3) at Ligonier Valley (2-4)

Last week: Imani Christian Academy 35, Burrell 8; Yough 21, Ligonier Valley 0.

About the Bucs: Imani Christian Academy snapped Burrell's three-game winning streak in Week 6. Senior Devin Beattie leads the team with 679 rushing yards and five TDs on 145 carries. Beattie has surpassed 100 rushing yards in four games and had 92 in the loss to Imani Christian Academy.

About the Rams: Yough (21-0) and Steel Valley (35-0) have posted back-to-back shutouts against Ligonier Valley. John Jablunovsky has a team-high 499 rushing yards on 91 carries. Bryce Vida has an area-high six sacks.

Nonconference

North Star (5-1) at Uniontown (2-4)

Last week: North Star 64, Everett 31; Windber 37, Uniontown 7.

About the Cougars: North Star junior Ethan Smith has scored 10 touchdowns in the past two weeks, five apiece against Everett and Windber. Smith leads the area with 21 touchdowns and 128 points. North Star has won four straight games while scoring 179 points in that span.

: Uniontown has lost three straight games, including Week 6's one-sided setback to Inter-County Conference South opponent Windber.

The Red Raiders have been outscored 183-105.

Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.