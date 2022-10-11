Week 7 Preview: An early look at Texas vs Iowa State and more

Week 7 features multiple high-profile games. Texas will play its part in the weekend with a tough home game against Iowa State.

The Cyclones have dominated the Texas offense over the last three years, winning each of the last three matchups. Last season, Iowa State defensive coordinator Jon Heacock held the Texas offense to 7 points to ensure a blowout victory.

Steve Sarkisian’s squad is well aware of what Iowa State brings to the table. Texas running back Bijan Robinson called last year’s loss a game he will never forget. They will look to get payback on this year’s revenge tour.

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell will look to lead his team out of their present offensive rut on Saturday after two low scoring losses.

No. 20 Kansas at Oklahoma

The most interesting game of the week in college football isn’t either of the two top 10 clashes between traditional powers this week. Michigan-Penn State and Alabama-Tennessee pale in comparison to this intriguing matchup. The Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) are the surprise team of the season, while Oklahoma (3-3) is in search of its first conference win in four tries. We haven’t completely written off Oklahoma football, but the Jayhawks could bury their bowl chances with a win in Norman.

No. 10 Penn State vs No. 4 Michigan

Ohio State might get all the attention in the Big Ten, but these two teams are very much College Football Playoff contenders. Penn State (5-0) has yet to face an elite program like Michigan (6-0), but looked like a playoff caliber team against Auburn earlier this season. They face the steadily performing Wolverines in Ann Arbor.

Iowa State vs. No. 24 Texas

Texas and Iowa State will compete with the above games for viewers in the 11 a.m. CT slot. The Longhorns have worked better under-the-radar anyway. Iowa State will be difficult to score points on for Texas. Steve Sarkisian’s schemed up throws will be even more important this week, as there aren’t many holes to attack in the Cyclones’ defense.

No. 1 Alabama at No. 8 Tennessee

Tennessee has quietly become an SEC Championship and College Football Playoff contender this season. Second-year head coach Josh Heupel has the Volunteers rolling heading into a home matchup with their bitter rival. Alabama has not looked so hot recently. The Crimson Tide barely survived the struggling Texas A&M Aggies. Albeit their struggles were due in large part to backup quarterback Jalen Milroe’s limitations and lack of ball security. A win for Alabama could positively effect Texas’ bowl positioning after playing the Crimson Tide closely earlier this year.

No. 7 Oklahoma State vs No. 15 TCU

Oklahoma State and TCU both enter the game undefeated with Big 12 championship aspirations. TCU has been the more imposing team this season, while Oklahoma State has carried the conference nationally. TCU has the opportunity to continue its surprise bid for a Big 12 championship appearance.

No. 6 USC vs No. 19 Utah

The USC Trojans and Utah Utes highlight the college football evening with their ranked matchup. Despite already losing two games, the Utes present perhaps USC’s biggest challenge of the season so far. USC could be difficult for the Utes to stop this week.

