Week 7 prep football roundup: Lewis and Clark scores crucial GSL victory over Mead

Oct. 13—From staff reports

Roundup of Friday's high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A League.

Jack Paridon led the way as Lewis and Clark scored a crucial victory and boosted its odds of reaching the postseason.

Paridon finished 8-of-16 passing for 70 yards with two touchdowns and the Tigers (4-3, 3-3) beat Mead (3-4, 3-3) at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Roman Saleki carried 19 times for 99 yards and a TD for LC, which takes a one-game lead with two to play for the second GSL 4A district playoff spot.

Mead's Keegan Mallon rushed for three touchdowns.

GSL 2A

West Valley 34, North Central 0: Parker Munns had 148 receiving yards and caught three touchdown passes to lead the Eagles (6-1, 4-0) to a victory over the visiting Wolfpack (0-7, 0-5).

Rogers 27, East Valley 7: Ja'Shon Moore had seven receptions for 107 yards with three touchdowns as the visiting Pirates (5-2, 2-2) took down the Knights (2-5, 1-3). Rogers' Aaron Kinsey returned the second-half kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown.

Clarkston 34, Pullman 27: Carter Steinwand threw for 269 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 88 yards and three scores to lift the Bantams (5-2, 4-1) to a win over the visiting Greyhounds (2-5, 1-3).

NEA

Freeman 26, Riverside 24: Luke Whitaker threw three TD passes and rushed for another and the Scotties (5-2, 3-1) beat the visiting Rams (3-4, 2-2). Jake Gaffney ran for two touchdowns and kicked a field goal for Riverside.

Deer Park 34, Newport 27: The Stags (3-3, 1-2) held off the visiting Grizzlies (3-4, 2-3).

Nonleague

Ferris 34, Pasco 12: The visiting Saxons (2-5) defeated the Bulldogs (2-5).Shadle Park 33, Colville 0: Nic Tilton ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Highlanders (6-1) to a nonleague win over the Crimson Hawks (4-3) at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Northeast 2B

Northwest Christian 76, Tonasket 0: Titus Spuler threw four touchdown passes and ran for another as the host Crusaders (7-0) defeated the Tigers (1-6).