Week 7 position-by-position expert fantasy rankings: A battle for the top spot at QB

The top two highest-scoring quarterbacks in Yahoo Fantasy Football right now are set to square off in Week 7. Yes, Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson will be battling for the top spot — when it’s all said and done, there could be a new king at the top of fantasy-QB mountain.

[Play in Yahoo’s NFL $250K Baller. $10 entry fee and $25K to first place]

Elsewhere in Week 7, the fantasy stars on the Los Angeles Rams will try to right the ship against the Atlanta Falcons. The resurgent Broncos defense — and a scorching-hot Phillip Lindsay — will have a tough test vs. Patrick Mahomes the division-rival Chiefs, and Sam Darnold — coming off an upset victory of the Cowboys — will look to stop Tom Brady and the Patriots train. Check out those players and more in our experts’ positional rankings for Week 7:

2019 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

