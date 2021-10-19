Week 7 Pickups: The worst bye week of all time?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski do their best to guide you through waiver wire pickups and drops that might help your fantasy football team get through the Week 7 byes for the Bills, Cowboys, Vikings, Chargers, Steelers and Jaguars. Yikes!

Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy

Follow Andy @AndyBehrens

Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts