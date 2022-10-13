Week 7 Picks: Texas vs Iowa State, third Saturday in October and more

As the season progresses, the set of games for each week become even more consequential. That fact is certainly true this week, as two sets of top ten teams clash for bragging rights.

No. 4 Michigan and No. 10 Penn State face off in a pivotal Big Ten matchup. The game could decide who challenges Ohio State for a spot in the Big Ten title game.

Michigan is the reigning Big Ten champion and representative in the College Football Playoff. Even so, Penn State has the ability to wreak havoc on the road this week.

In the SEC, No. 1 Alabama and No. 8 Tennessee meet in what is perhaps the most storied rivalry in conference history. There haven’t been many stories to tell since Nick Saban took over in Tuscaloosa. The Volunteers have lost 15 straight in the series, but Bryce Young’s injury makes the Crimson Tide vulnerable to upset.

Let’s look at who could emerge from these games with a win.

No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 8 Tennessee 30

No. 10 Penn State 30, Michigan 27

Oklahoma 41, No. 20 Kansas 37

No. 7 Oklahoma State 44, No. 15 TCU 37

No. 6 USC 37, No. 19 Utah 27

No. 11 Oregon 35, No. 12 UCLA 30

No. 23 Baylor 23, West Virginia 13

No. 24 Texas 30, Iowa State 10

No. 17 Mississippi State 34, No. 22 Kentucky 24

