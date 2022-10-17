Week 7 Overreaction: Tennessee takes down Alabama in Rocky Top & Penn State falls hard to Michigan

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger are here to break down college football’s wild Week 7 slate of games.

Tennessee finally took down the king by beating #3 ranked Alabama in Knoxville, TN. Michigan trampled Penn State furthering the gap in the Big Ten between the two powerhouses. USC and Utah battled it out in Salt Lake City with Utah coming out on top in a Pac-12 shocker. Illinois looked very strong against Minnesota under the Brett Bielema regime. TCU beat Oklahoma State in a gritty overtime win on the backs of QB. Max Duggan and WR Quentin Johnson. Syracuse moved to a solid 6-0 after beating ACC rival NC State in upstate New York.

The guys close out the podcast giving out their Small Sample Heisman winners and as always, finish the show with Say Something Nice.

2:00 The Tennessee Volunteers take down the Alabama Crimson Tide in thrilling fashion.

29:46 The Penn State Nittany Lions got destroyed by the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor

36:34 The USC Trojans were upset by the Utah Utes in a PAC Twelve stunner

39:35 The TCU Horned Frogs stun the Oklahoma State Cowboys in overtime

42:43 The Syracuse Orange are 6-0 after beating the North Carolina State Wolfpack

45:48 The Illinois Illini take down the Minnesota Golden Gophers with a gritty run game.

48:18 The LSU Tigers beat the Florida Gators in the first coaching grudge match between Brian Kelly and Billy Napier

50:19 The Kentucky Wildcats get back on track after beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs

52:33 The SMU pony created a disturbance during their game on Friday

56:20 Small Sample Heisman

1:00:00 Say Something Nice

