Week 7 NFL Power Rankings

Lucky 7

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

What a difference a season makes. The New York teams won 8 games combined in 2021. It is mid-October 2022, and now, the Giants and Jets have already combined for 9 wins. Plenty of surprises in NFL this season.

32. Carolina Panthers (1-5, lost to Los Angeles Rams)

(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

They fired their coach and then had a wide receiver — Robbie Anderson — ejected by the interim head coach during the loss to the Rams. Just another week in the blue heaven known as Carolina. Next: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

31. Chicago Bears (2-4, lost to Washington Commanders)

(Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports)

The Bears were ugly and mediocre against the Commanders. Their offense is, um, offensive. It is hard to believe Justin Fields will thrive with this franchise given the way he gets pummeled every week. Next: at New England Patriots

30. Houston Texans (1-3-1, bye)

Sep 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus looks on before the game against the Houston Texans at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

(Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union)

The Texans had a bye in Week 6. Mercifully, you can’t lose or tie if you don’t play. Next: at Las Vegas Raiders

29. Detroit Lions (1-4, bye)

(USAT)

See the Houston Texans’ comment, please. Next: at Dallas Cowboys

28. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4, lost to Indianapolis Colts)

(Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

This is going to be a year of growing pains for the Jaguars. They are 2-4 and could easily be the reverse. However, Doug Pederson has to teach his young bunch how to win and close games. They don’t know how to do that just yet. Next: vs. New York Giants

27. Washington Commanders (2-4, defeated Chicago Bears)

(Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports)

The Commanders were not fancy but they found a way back into the win column. They downed the Bears in another ugly Thursday Night Football game. Great to see Brian Robinson Jr. on the field. Carson Wentz is now out with a fractured finger. Poor Ron Rivera. Next vs. Green Bay Packers

Story continues

26. Las Vegas Raiders (1-4, bye)

(Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

The Raiders have a week off, and they are lucky because the NFL is going to wait to see how Davante Adams’ court case plays out before deciding whether to impose punishment on the WR. Next: vs. Houston Texans

25. Denver Broncos (2-4, lost to LA Chargers)

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Broncos got a 10-of-10 first-quarter passing from Russell Wilson and then went back to being the dull and dormant team everyone has come to know this season. Nathaniel Hackett has coached 6 games and his seat is quite warm now. Next: vs. New York Jets

24. Arizona Cardinals (2-4, lost to Seattle Seahawks)

(Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

The only good news in the desert is DeAndre Hopkins returns from his suspension next week. Kliff Kingsbury has to hope that sparks Arizona, which is last in the NFC West. The front office has to wonder why it extended the coach. Next: vs. New Orleans Saints

23. Cleveland Browns (2-4, lost to New England Patriots)

(Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports)

Good thing Kevin Stefanski has the excuse that he has to play with a backup QB for much of the season. This Browns team is disappointing and its fans have to be on the verge of heartbreak. Next: vs. Baltimore Ravens

22. Miami Dolphins (3-3, lost to Minnesota Vikings)

(USAT)

The Dolphins were 3-0 and now are 3-3. Welcome to the NFL, Mike McDaniel, where you go from Tua Tagovailoa to Teddy Bridgewater to Skylar Thompson… back to Teddy Bridgewater … and lose three straight. Next: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. New Orleans Saints (2-4, lost to Cincinnati Bengals)

(USAT)

Dennis Allen came into this position because of the wonderful job he did as DC of the Saints. Giving up 30 points or more weekly doesn’t explain how Allen had the defense playing at such a high level. Yes, injuries happen but he needs more from the people who got him the job. Next: at Arizona Cardinals

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4, defeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Go ahead and throws bad at Mike Tomlin. The brilliant Steelers coach simply finds ways to overcome. He lost Kenny Pickett to a concussion, put Mitch Trubisky into the game, and still beat Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Kudos to a wonderful coach. Next: Vs. Miami Dolphins

19. Atlanta Falcons (3-3, defeated San Francisco 49ers)

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Raise your hand if you thought the Falcons would be tied with the Buccaneers for first in the NFC South after 6 weeks. Yes, we know they are technically behind Tampa Bay because of the head-to-head loss rules. But still … Next: at Cincinnati Bengals

18. Green Bay Packers (3-3, lost to New York Jets)

(USAT)

All Matt LaFleur has to do in order to win 13 games for the fourth consecutive season is win 10 of the next 11 games played by Green Bay. Questions loom in Lambeau. Next: at Washington Commanders

17. Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1, defeated Jacksonville Jaguars)

(USAT)

The Cardiac Colts find themselves at 3-2-1, and it seems like an unlikely record since they are always playing from behind. This team needs to get its act together early in games. They are like a horse that can’t get out of the gate. Oh, they are Colts, after all. Next: at Tennessee Titans

16. Seattle Seahawks (3-3, defeated Arizona Cardinals)

(USA TODAY Network)

Pete Carroll and Geno Smith have the Seahawks at .500 and that puts them in a three-way tie for first in the NFC West. Don’t worry about tiebreakers yet Seahawks fans, just savor a surprising six weeks. Next: at Los Angeles Chargers

15. San Francisco 49ers (3-3, lost to Atlanta Falcons)

(Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

The San Francisco 49ers had to play at Carolina and at Atlanta in back-to-back weeks. They won the first half of the double but lost the back half. Travel is tough. Next: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

14. New York Jets (4-2, defeated Green Bay Packers)

(Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Gang Green went into Green Bay and handled the Packers. They got solid play all around, and somehow seem to have finally learned how to win. Marvelous work thus far by Robert Saleh. Next: at Denver Broncos

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3, lost to Pittsburgh Steelers)

(USA TODAY Network)

The Buccaneers lost to the Steelers and now everyone is going to percolate about how Tom Brady going to Robert Kraft’s wedding Friday was a distraction. Something is amiss in Tampa Bay but it is unlikely attending the nuptials is the problem. Next: at Carolina Panthers

12. Baltimore Ravens (3-3, lost to New York Giants)

(Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

The Ravens were in control against the Giants and committed an interception and lost a fumble late in the game. This team has second-half nightmares and that is why it is .500 and not better. Next: vs. Cleveland Browns

11. New England Patriots (3-3, defeated Cleveland Browns)

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Bill Belichick ties George Halas for career wins. He has gotten consecutive convincing victories with Bailey Zappe at QB. Speaking of brilliant. Next: vs. Chicago Bears

10. Cincinnati Bengals (3-3, defeated New Orleans Saints)

(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase returned to New Orleans and provided drama, big plays, and a win that got the Bengals back to .500. Next: vs. Atlanta Falcons

9. Los Angeles Rams (3-3, defeated Carolina Panthers)

(Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

Matthew Stafford recovered from throwing a pick-six to lead the Rams to a modest victory over the awful Panthers. The Super Bowl champs need to find their groove … and fast. Next: Bye

8. Dallas Cowboys (4-2, lost to Philadelphia Eagles)

(Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

Dallas fell way behind and tried to charge back at Philadelphia. Cooper Rush had his first off-game. So, that means the timing is perfect for the return of Dak Prescott. Next: vs. Detroit Lions

7. New York Giants (5-1, defeated Baltimore Ravens)

(Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

The race for Coach of the Year now belongs to Brian Daboll. What he has done with the Giants is remarkable. A team that was totally lost has found the way to win. Next: at Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Minnesota Vikings (5-1, defeated Miami Dolphins)

(Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

The Vikings handled Miami in South Beach. They now lead the NFC North by two games. Daboll may be in the lead for Coach of the Year but Kevin O’Connell is lurking. Next: Bye

5. Tennessee Titans (3-2, bye)

(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

The Titans were off to heal and didn’t get any help from the Jaguars, who blew leads against Indy. Next: vs. Indianapolis Colts

4. Los Angeles Chargers (4-2, defeated Denver Broncos)

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

It wasn’t pretty. In fact, it was pretty ugly. But a hobbled Dustin Hopkins gave a banged-up Chargers team a victory over Denver in OT. Next: vs. Seattle Seahawks

3. Kansas City Chiefs (4-2, lost to Buffalo Bills)

(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City came out on the short end of a scrap with the Buffalo Bills. Mahomes had a big game but did throw a late pick. The Chiefs need to find a way to protect their QB better if they are going to face the Bills again. Next: at San Francisco 49ers

2. Philadelphia Eagles (6-0, defeated Dallas Cowboys)

(Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

The Eagles were dominant and vulnerable, then closed out the Cowboys. Yes, they are undefeated. However, it feels as if they wouldn’t be able to handle the Bills in Philly or Buffalo. Next: Bye

1. Buffalo Bills (5-1, defeated Kansas City Chiefs)

(Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

It will feel good to have gotten this win at Arrowhead. Josh Allen was magnificent late. The Bills’ defense was rough on Patrick Mahomes. This is the team to beat in the NFL. Next: Bye

Story originally appeared on List Wire