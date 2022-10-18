Week 7 NFL power rankings: Are New York Jets and Giants worthy of joining Buffalo Bills in Top 10?

NFL power rankings entering Week 7 of 2022 season (previous rank in parentheses):

1. Bills (2): You picking anyone to beat them on a neutral field? Sunday's win at Arrowhead Stadium mapped a path to the AFC's No. 1 seed. QB Josh Allen is arguably the league MVP through six weeks, and there are already rumblings Buffalo could get better – Odell Beckham? Christian McCaffrey? Throw in a sense of accountability and brotherhood that led S Jordan Poyer – he wasn't medically cleared to fly – to endure a 15-hour drive to and from Kansas City, where he played all 67 snaps, and it's tough to not consider the Bills prohibitive Super Bowl favorites.

2. Eagles (1): Slotting the league's only undefeated team as 1A would be a copout, but Philadelphia is well beyond legit. Another second-quarter blitzkrieg neutralized Dallas' vaunted defense Sunday night, and the Eagles – they're on bye in Week 7 – appear to have at least a fairly smooth runway to 9-0. Beautifully balanced in every phase, the Allen factor is the biggest consideration differentiating Philly from Buffalo, as great as QB Jalen Hurts has been.

3. Chiefs (3): Even without WR Tyreek Hill, they're still the league's top-scoring team. But what about mixing in physical rookie RB Isiah Pacheco just a bit more often, Andy?

4. Cowboys (5): There seems to be a pretty clear point of demarcation here, Dallas arguably headlining the second tier of clubs in an uber-compressed, hyper-balanced league. But the pending return of QB Dak Prescott – assuming he can augment the team's recent winning formula – could vault the Cowboys into the top stratum. Playing their next four games against the NFC North may also help.

5. Vikings (7): They're one of only four teams with five wins, flimsy as their record might feel. Winners of four straight, none by more than one score, Minnesota players best avoid getting big heads heading into their bye.

6. Giants (8): They're consistently pulling victory from the jaws of defeat, winning three games after overcoming double-digit leads.

7. Ravens (4): They're consistently pulling defeat from the jaws of victory, losing three games after surrendering double-digit leads.

8. Bengals (11): Note to QB Joe Burrow and WR Ja'Marr Chase – Super Bowl 59 is in New Orleans, where the duo was nearly as dominant Sunday as it was while winning the college football national championship game in 2020.

9. 49ers (6): The injuries may have reached critical mass for a squad that surrendered 28 points in Atlanta, more than double the 12.2 points San Francisco had allowed on average over the first five weeks.

10. Dolphins (12): We should be spared many additional Griddy celebrations from Mike Gesicki given QB Tua Tagovailoa, who rarely targets the tight end, is due back this Sunday night.

11. Patriots (15): Rookie QB Bailey Zappe's role in the offense has grown by the week – to the point it seems like hardly a given Mac Jones (ankle) will immediately get the job back even when he's healthy enough to play.

12. Jets (17): They were 1-2 and averaging more than 50 passes per game with QB2 Joe Flacco. Since Zach Wilson's return, the NYJ have gone 3-0 – and he's not attempting half as many throws as Flacco. Conversely, the suddenly soaring Jets are averaging 137.3 rushing yards during their win streak, an improvement of 50+ per week with Wilson in the lineup.

13. Chargers (13): Good thing they've got Dustin Hopkins, who's apparently the league's toughest kicker, laboring his way to 13 points – including the game-winning field goal in Monday night's overtime win.

14. Packers (9): You'd think it's a good time to get out of Wisconsin after suffering a surprise sweep at the hands of New York's finest. But the Pack's next three are on the road, where they've lost four of six – not including the Week 5 setback in London.

15. Buccaneers (10): When QB Tom Brady is getting Wednesdays off and missing additional practice time to attend Robert Kraft's wedding, does he still get to air out his line when the offense is (unsurprisingly?) not in sync?

16. Rams (14): With LT Joseph Noteboom suffering a season-ending Achilles injury, it will be seven O-line combinations in seven games for LA on the other side of the Week 7 bye.

17. Falcons (20): They're carrying $77.1 million of dead money on their salary cap this year, tops in the league. Imagine how competitive this team might get when it can actually reinvest in the roster.

18. Titans (16): The release of WR Josh Gordon could signal the end of his career given Tennessee is a team that could really use help at his position.

19. Seahawks (21): What a start for rookie CB Tariq Woolen, who's picked off four passes and recovered two fumbles over the past four games.

20. Colts (24): Carson Wentz still haunts them, his finger injury meaning Indianapolis probably won't get a second-round pick in return from Washington prior to next year's draft.

21. Saints (19): Despite all the injuries and turnovers (league-high 13, though none Sunday), New Orleans is only a game off the NFC South pace.

22. Cardinals (18): Should be quite a few days of intensive study for QB Kyler Murray and Co. as Arizona prepares for a Thursday night game – which will mark WR DeAndre Hopkins’ 2022 debut and newly acquired WR Robbie Anderson's Cards premiere.

23. Jaguars (22): No. 1 pick Travon Walker hasn't had a sack since Week 1 ... but has had killer roughing penalties each of the past two games, both defeats.

24. Browns (23): QB2 Jacoby Brissett wasn't supposed to kill this team during Deshaun Watson's suspension, but is pretty much doing just that – committing five turnovers during Cleveland's three-game spiral.

25. Steelers (30): Where's RB Najee Harris? He averaged better than 98 yards a game as a rookie, a figure that's fallen to 55.8 this season.

26. Raiders (25): Critical stretch for a 1-4 team coming off its bye. Vegas' next three opponents are also of the sub-.500 variety.

27. Lions (26): They haven't won in Dallas since 2011, but might catch a break by drawing a rusty Prescott.

28. Broncos (27): If it feels like you've been force fed this train wreck of a team, that's right – Monday's loss occurring in Denver's fourth prime-time appearance already. It tapers off moving forward, but there's still a London game, a Sunday nighter and a Christmas showcase.

29. Commanders (31): Injured Wentz is not only 7-0 on Thursdays during his career, he's 13-3 in games not played on Sunday. If Washington is, er, lucky, he'll return by Week 10's Monday night date in Philadelphia – a city which would love to "welcome" Wentz back.

30. Bears (28): Their 238 rushing yards in Week 6 were their most in defeat in 38 years. Been that kind of season.

31. Texans (29): Productive bye week for Houston, which took Watson jerseys off the streets and swept controversial VP Jack Easterby out of the front office.

32. Panthers (32): Their first game post-Rhule produced a season-low in points (10) and yards (203) and led to Anderson's unceremonious ouster. Up next? A salty Brady and his Bucs.

